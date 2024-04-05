37 Products To Help You Bring Spring Into Your Home

1. Wooden bunny toast tongs that'll most certainly put a ~spring~ in your step — not to mention your fingertips will *finally* be saved from your all-too-often impulse to grab things out of the toaster with your bare hands. (Stop that!)
Promising review: "I figured it was more of a novelty than anything and doubted that I would use it much, but decided to try it out anyway. Turns out that I actually use it quite often! It allows me to grab my bread/bagel/muffin from the toaster without either burning my fingers or having to wait until it's cooled (and therefore, less likely to melt the butter or cream cheese I attempt to spread onto it). Also, since the bunny is quite adorable and stands upright, I can set it on my counter beside my toaster, so it doesn't take up more space in my (very full) utensil drawer." —Sarah D. C. F.
2. Prismatic window film, because once in a while, everything actually CAN be filled with magic and rainbows! This film will also provide you with some privacy while adding color to the room when the sun hits *just* right.
Promising review: "Buy it just for the prisms! I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then, when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall...and the bed...and the cat." —J. B.
3. Or prism sun catchers, in case you don't want to go through the motion of applying a film to your windows. Springtime rainbows coming right up!
Promising review: "I love prisms, and was surprised to find a set online for such a good price. I ordered one as a Christmas gift for my daughter, and was delighted to see it arrive beautifully packaged with a fishline for hanging and a microfiber cloth for cleaning. Since then, I have ordered three more sets as gifts! My infant granddaughter loves to chase the rainbows the prisms make across the room." —Maggie W. Rowe
4. Colorful hanging planters to place along your back patio, so even on the rainiest of spring days you'll still have a gorgeous garden to peek out at.
Promising review: "These little colorful pots are a perfect addition to my spring and summer outdoor decorating! I love them." —Lori Ann Coleman
5. A flower-shaped bath mat that'll surely bring a smile to your face every time you step out of the shower.
6. A rainbow-shaped door mat you can wipe your muddy shoes off on when trekking in from a surprise springtime storm — you'll also simply adore the fun pop of color it brings to your entryway.
7. A floral duvet cover to bring the freshness of spring into your bedroom — you'll love it even more during those inevitable *~April showers~*.
The set comes with a microfiber duvet cover and two pillow cases. Don't forget to pick up a duvet insert as well!
Promising review: "Y'all, I'm shook by how much I love this set. Not only was the duvet cover super easy to put on, but it has a zipper! And the pillows have cute flaps that cover the end of the pillow so no tags stick out! The material is very soft, and the color was better than I anticipated. I'm really pleased with it! We plan to buy more in the future." —DC Lang
8. Or a boho duvet set, so gorgeous you'll think you dreamt about it and then be delightfully surprised by it all over again once you wake up to its stunning embroidered tufts. It'll be *just* the thing you need to refresh your room for springtime.
9. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper you can count on to revamp your home into an entirely new space for springtime — it'll literally feel like your walls are singing the Taylor Swift lyrics "I once was poison ivy, but now I'm your daisy."
Promising review: "In love with this daisy paper!! My project turned out beautifully!! Good quality and amazing adhesion!" —Tony
10. Floral magnets you can appreciate during your hourly visit to peruse the fridge in hopes something exciting to eat has magically populated inside since you last checked.
Promising review: "Just recently purchased a new fridge and wanted to keep it cool and stylish. These little magnets are adorable, they’re colorful, and they brighten my day. I love them and I would definitely gift them to a friend!" —Lisa Reviews
