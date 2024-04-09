1. A sand removal bag filled with a talc-free, reef-friendly powder that'll help remove the pesky particles your kiddo will likely have all over them after rolling around in the local playground's sandbox....lovely.
Shakalo is a San Diego-based small business started to figure out a way to help people, especially parents remove sand before leaving the beach. The soft fabric pouch allows the powder to remove the sand without scattering everywhere.
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1x–2x a week. I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of. I will definitely be buying the refill and another bag to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two sizes).
2. A car seat buckle release tool that'll save both your nails and your precious time! No one wants to struggle to open those (thankfully) extremely secure buckles while they're kiddo is hitting a pitch that could likely break glass because they've spotted the slide, and they MUST get to it immediately.
This gadget doesn't attach to the car seat, so no need to fret about kiddo's unbuckling themselves while you're driving. UnbuckleMe is a small business.
Promising review: "Love that my kindergartner can unbuckle himself. It makes morning school drop-off SO MUCH EASIER! And he likes the independence of being able to do it himself!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors).
3. A mini belt bag you can wear across your body like a lil' fashionista when you're chasing your toddler around the park and don't want to leave your phone/keys in the stroller unattended. Reviewers love that it's similar to the cult favorite Lululemon belt bag 😉.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly (seen above, right) used this on a 5-day trip to Iceland (it was the only bag she packed!) and loves it:
"I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors."
Get it from Amazon for $12.98 (available in 32 styles).
4. Binoculars kids will love using to get *up close and personal* with nature without actually getting all that close — a must-have for littles who are curious but a bit skittish about bugs and whatnot.
The set also comes with a sticker book filled with 40 bird species!
Promising review: "We bought one pair each for a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old. The colors are vibrant, and the binoculars appear to be well-made. The soft grips and the compact size make them good for small hands. They're easily adjustable to match the eyepieces to the eye width. The kids took to the binoculars immediately and used them a lot. It'll take the 3-year-old a bit of time and practice to get used to the idea of the focus wheel and how it works, but that's OK. The included carrying case and neck strap are very nice, as is the lens cloth. These seem to be very good binoculars for youngsters." —Jim in Hanover, Maryland
Get them from Amazon for $22.59 (available in two colors).
5. And a bug catching kit for curious kiddos who would love nothing more than to get a closer look at some creepy crawlers then set 'em free.
The set comes with a mesh critter case, a smaller critter case, tweezers, and a handheld magnifier.
Promising review: "My son loves catching bugs and studying them. He caught a huge centipede, and this kit let him see its colors closely so he could research it. I love that there is a magnifying glass included and tweezers. The tweezers make it much easier for him to catch the bugs. The small bug catcher also has a magnifying glass on the top. This little container also helps transfer the bugs into the bigger catcher. Overall, I am very impressed with this kit, and so is my 7-year-old!" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
6. A portable car vacuum that'll help you battle the seemingly endless amount of dirt and sand that somehow make their way into every tiny crevice of your car.
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical at first seeing all the mixed reviews, but I wish I had taken a pic of my driver's side cause that was the worst of it, but there was a lot of buildup from me just not having the time or energy to clean my car, but this vacuum is AMAZING! You can see the clear difference between those two photos. 11/10 would HIGHLY recommend." —Kayla
Get it from Amazon for $36.98.
7. A stroller caddy in a variety of stylish colors — it has adjustable straps to ensure it'll fit basically any stroller you've got, and you can use it to store your keys, sunglasses, your own bev, and whatever other necessity you can think of when going to the park with your kiddo.
Promising review: "Fits STURDY TWO 40oz Stanley cups! So pretty and elegant. It is smaller, but my daughter is a toddler, so I don't need wipes or diapers. With both cups it can still fit my phone, wallets, keys, sunglasses, etc. The Velcro strap goes down into the pouch, making support that doesn't slide down the stroller handles like other pouches. So great! Highly recommend." —Sydni
Get it from Amazon for $18.79+ (available in eight styles).
8. New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Running Shoe, which is an ultra supportive sneaker you'll pat yourself on the back for purchasing the second you slip them on for the first time. They come in *so* many styles and are fantastic whether you're actually planning to run in them or simply wear them to *run* around the playground with your kids.
I've been wearing these sneakers for the last few months (in the super cute Sea Salt/Gray Violet color) and adore them. I had worn my previous white sneakers into the ground and was absolutely due for a replacement. These have been SO supportive and comfortable right off the bat — there was zero break-in period. I've worn them to chase my toddler around outdoors, strolling through Target, and even to the circus. They're my go-to, and I definitely recommend them for anyone in search of some new sneaks'.
Promising review: "These are the most gloriously comfortable sneakers I’ve ever worn. I bought the wide, and they are the perfect width." —Amanda C
Get them from Amazon for $163.14+ (available in women's sizes 5–13, in wide sizes, and 14 styles).
9. Or rubber slide sandals that'll quickly become your go-to thanks to how easy it is to slide 'em on and clean them when they get covered in dirt, sand, or grass.
I have a similar white pair and simply run them under my bathroom sink after running around in the yard with my kid — they're great!
Promising review: "I’ve had these for over a year. Considering how cost effective these sandals are paired with the fact that I wear them almost every day; I was expecting them to last about three months tops, but low and behold, one year later and they’re still in great condition." —BeligumJamaica111
Get them from Target for $10 (available in women's sizes 6–10 and seven colors).
10. A food and juice box holder for any parent who has made the grave error of handing their toddler a pouch or juice box only to watch them squeeze the contents all over — this holder let them feed themselves without the mess.
Promising review: "BEST THINGS EVER!! My little one is 10-months-old and a little Miss Independent. She HATES when I have to help feed her. She LOVES the applesauce pouches, but always squeezes them and makes the biggest mess ever! I thought these would be worth a shot. I was right!! Works awesome for her with juice boxes, too! AND she's happy because mommy doesn't have to help!! I would definitely buy them again, and I told EVERYONE with littles how much they need to buy these!" —Kaila
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in eight combos).
11. A pack of silicone pouch lids that'll fit any one you've purchased from the store — yes, even that VERY specific brand that's the only one your kiddo will seemingly CONSIDER eating. It has a no-spill control valve you'll thank your lucky heavens for when your little one is eating in the car.
ChooMee is a small business based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising review: "Are you tired of your infant squeezing their food pouches all over themselves? The floor? And most importantly your nice dress shirt as you're trying to leave the house in the morning and you're already running late for work and no matter how many breakfast burritos from Whataburger you bring into the office your boss is going to kill you for being late again?! Not saying that would happen to me, maybe you but not me. Why? Because I bought these little puppies before that could ever happen. The one way valve saves the day. And even my manly, manicured, buttery soft hands can't squeeze hard enough to get a drop out. Save your shirts and your jobs. Buy these tops!" —Joshua Mueller
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.99 (available in five color combos).
12. A JellyCap you can pop onto most regular bottles and watch as it magically transforms it into a makeshift sippy cup.
Promising review: "Wonderful for my autistic 4-year-old! I absolutely LOVE these Jelly Caps! I found them on TikTok and knew it would be perfect for my son! He’s 4, and I’m always forgetting to bring his cup. He’s autistic and struggles when drinking from a bottle. These fit great on his Happy Meal milk from McDonald’s as well as every bottled water I’ve tried! Only down side is it takes a smaller straw than you get at the store. But to fix then, I always put the straw in from the 'bottom' before placing it on the bottle! 10/10 recommend! Just buy them!" —Nikki
Get a three pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two color options).