1. A 30-count of disposable, waterproof splash mats to place under your toddler's high chair so when they decide for the umpteenth time they no longer like *insert any food that used to be their favorite here* and think, "now is a good time to launch this on the floor" you'll be prepared. No need to mop/vacuum multiple times a day 🙃.
Promising reviews: "I always hated going out to eat because my baby would make such a mess on the ground. I always tried my best cleaning it up but I couldn't get all of it. This makes my life so much easier. Parenting is hard enough, give yourself a break. I always get compliments on it by staff." —Esmeralda
Get a 30-piece roll from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three designs).
2. Jumbo Crayons even the tiniest of hands will be able to grasp and create absolute masterpieces with — by which I mean scribbles that *hopefully* end up on paper not your walls.
Promising review: "My 1-year-old has drawn on our cabinets and a variety of other places. I was able to wipe away easily with baby wipes. It’s also a great size for my son's little hands and writes as well as any other crayon that is not washable. Highly recommend" —jalisa
Get a pack of 18 from Amazon for $9.34.
PS — you might also want to pick up a coloring roll to give 'em plenty to of space to draw.
3. Washable dot markers, so the next time your tyke demands to paint you won't have to mentally prepare yourself for a next-level mess. Hand 'em over to your little artist and relax while they craft you something beautiful.
Doodle Hog is a small business! We have similar versions of these at home, and they are SO much easier to use/clean up than actual paint (which my toddler demands to craft with constantly). I would absolutely gift these to another toddler without fear of burdening a fellow parent with a huge mess.
Promising review: "My toddler loves these. They are easy to hold and operate. They don’t dry up too fast, and the ink doesn’t flow too quickly, either. Perfect for a hand to hold and dot with. Easy to clean off hands when art gets a little messy." —Monika
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $16.99 (also available in a set of 16).
4. Crayola Color Wonder Frozen Coloring Pages and Markers, so kids can color to their heart's content without also creating a rainbow of chaos all over themselves and your home — the markers *only* color on the special paper that comes with the kit.
My mom got these for my son (who is 2 years old at the time of this writing), and it has been SUCH a game-changer for us. He loves to color and paint, and demands to do so often, which usually results in a lot of setup, a lot of cleanup, and only about 10 minutes of him actually being entertained. With this kit, we can leave the markers out alongside the coloring book, and he can come and go to it as he feels fit. Thankfully, they really do ONLY color on the magic paper. It's become a must-have item in our home, and I'll totally be gifting it to other toddler parents.
Get it from Amazon for $7.77 (available in three themes).
5. An over-the-door stuffed animal organizer, because somehow at the age of two, your child has accumulated a concerning amount of plush pals. This will *attempt* to keep 'em contained and hopefully save your back from lots of bending to put them back in a basket on the floor.
Honeyera is a small business that sells items specifically designed to keep kids' toys organized.
Promising review: "This holds a ton of stuffed animals. I bought it for my two girls, who share a room, and their beds are overrun with stuffies. This holds so much so they can still be on display; it's easy for them to get them in and out except for the top basket, and it matches their room colors. Great quality and easy to use." —The Word Of A King
Get it from Amazon for $27.50 (available in nine colors).
6. Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray you'll be very glad you bought after you let your kiddo eat spaghetti in public for the first time — trust me.
Promising review: "My 1-year-old has taco meat stains ALL over the sleeves of his shirt. Stains were two to three days old too. I sprayed shirt, let it sit for about 15 mins and then washed shirt with regular laundry soap. Almost every bit of the stains came out. Definitely buying bulk in this product!" —Sloan Avery
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in a variety of quantities)
7. And/or an enzyme-based spot cleaner that'll have you and your kiddo's clothes looking like you just pulled them off the rack in a store (yes, even after letting your tyke go to town on an ice cream cone).
Promising review: "I have two small boys, so I use a lot of stain remover! I liked this one because it's free and gentle, and it hasn't failed me yet. I’ve been using it for over a year now and plan to continue." —Cami Spackman
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A sand removal bag filled with a talc-free, reef-friendly powder that'll help remove the pesky particles your kiddo will likely have all over them after rolling around in the local playground's sandbox....lovely.
Shakalo is a San Diego–based small business that started to figure out a way to help people, especially parents remove sand before leaving the beach. The soft fabric pouch allows the powder to remove the sand without scattering everywhere.
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1x–2x a week. I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of. I will definitely be buying the refill and another bag to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two sizes).
9. A car seat buckle release tool that'll save both your nails and your precious time! No one wants to struggle to open those (thankfully) extremely secure buckles while they're kiddo is hitting a pitch that could likely break glass because they've spotted the slide, and they MUST get to it immediately.
This gadget doesn't attach to the car seat, so no need to fret about kiddo's unbuckling themselves while you're driving. UnbuckleMe is a small business.
Promising review: "Love that my kindergartner can unbuckle himself. It makes morning school drop-off SO MUCH EASIER! And he likes the independence of being able to do it himself!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors).
10. A stroller caddy in a variety of stylish colors — it has adjustable straps to ensure it'll fit basically any stroller you've got, and you can use it to store your keys, sunglasses, your own bev, and whatever other necessity you can think of when going to the park with your kiddo.
Promising review: "Fits TWO STURDY 40oz Stanley cups! So pretty and elegant. It is smaller, but my daughter is a toddler, so I don't need wipes or diapers. With both cups it can still fit my phone, wallets, keys, sunglasses, etc. The Velcro strap goes down into the pouch, making support that doesn't slide down the stroller handles like other pouches. So great! Highly recommend." —Sydni
Get it from Amazon for $18.79+ (available in eight styles).
11. A portable car vacuum that'll help you battle the seemingly endless amount of dirt and sand that somehow make their way into every tiny crevice of your car.
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical at first seeing all the mixed reviews, but I wish I had taken a pic of my driver's side cause that was the worst of it, but there was a lot of buildup from me just not having the time or energy to clean my car, but this vacuum is AMAZING! You can see the clear difference between those two photos. 11/10 would HIGHLY recommend." —Kayla
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
12. A food and juice box holder for any parent who has made the grave error of handing their toddler a pouch or juice box only to watch them squeeze the contents all over — this holder let them feed themselves without the mess.
Watch this mama's review of the flipping holder in this TikTok. Flipping Holder is a small business!
Promising review: "BEST THINGS EVER!! My little one is 10-months-old and a little Miss Independent. She HATES when I have to help feed her. She LOVES the applesauce pouches, but always squeezes them and makes the biggest mess ever! I thought these would be worth a shot. I was right!! Works awesome for her with juice boxes, too! AND she's happy because mommy doesn't have to help!! I would definitely buy them again, and I told EVERYONE with littles how much they need to buy these!" —