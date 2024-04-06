Prepare Yourself: 39 Useful Products For Anyone Who Just Bought A House

1. An automatic cleaning toilet bowl cartridge to pop into the top of your tank — it'll last up to three months and clean with every single flush. Now that's a cleaning product worth testing out.
Promising review: "This works absolutely phenomenal. I would clean the bowl area every weekend like clock work to remove mold or something…Our municipal water system may not inject enough chlorine to prohibit? But toilet cleaning is a breeze now!!! Works on the Koehler new low flush systems…amazing. No chlorine damage to rubber parts either like other devices! Pretty simple instructions to install." —CdrW
Get it from Amazon for $10.59 (and you can snag refill cartridges here).
2. A pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's hair.
Promising reviews: "The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German Shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." —Ezra Gordon
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher you'll likely want to buy for every single switch in your home (apologies) as you'll be able to use it to transform *any* device into a smart one! Once you set it up you'll be able to use Google, Alexa, or an app on your phone to control it. Technology, man.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. I need to get one of these for my husband who drags himself out of bed every morning to turn on his espresso machine.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin
Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in white and black).
4. A mini Keurig machine for anyone who has been looking for a fun, but affordable, way to add a delightful pop of color to their kitchen counter and certainly doesn't have the time or patience to make a carefully crafted coffee each morning.
I have this machine in evergreen, and it flawlessly matches my kitchen — which absolutely sparks joy. I was admittedly a little confused at first on how to use it (surprisingly), but once I figured it out, it was smooth sailing. Since it's a single-serve machine, you'll need to add your pod, close the hatch, pour the exact amount of water you'd like to be dispensed in the top, then click the button once, and wait for the water to heat and pour out. Don't hit the button over and over like I thought I had to...oops. Anyways, it's a fabulous lil' machine and looks super cute on my counter!
Promising review: "I love the convenience of this machine, and the color makes me so happy! Such an attractive design that doesn’t take up too much space on my counter. It even matches my favorite coffee mug!" —Jen F.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in six colors).
5. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll fantastically suck up all the dust and debris you sweep its way — Rosie from The Jetsons is shaking!!!
Eye-vac is a small business!
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in seven colors).
6. A toothbrush holder and dispenser, because mornings are hard enough to cope with so you might as well mount this bad boy and let it dispense your toothpaste for you. It's the little things!
Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, cotton swabs, or flossers." —Sariyah J
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
7. A cup rinser that'll make cleaning bottles, glasses, and mugs as easy as 1, 2, 3, which means you'll have more time to do more important things like practice that TikTok dance trend you've been itching to learn.
Check out a TikTok of the cup washer in action. To install, you can use the instructions and materials provided to easily hook it up to the hot water line. Note that this won't install on sinks without a flat edge!
Promising review: "Never knew I needed one until I saw it on TikTok, and with water bottles and toddler cups it is essential to my household!" —Gayla Brink
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.