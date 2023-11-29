46 Practical Gifts For Your Parents You Might Want To Buy Right This Minute

1. An Icebreaker gadget to ensure your parents always have fresh ice at their finger tips — simply fill it, pop it into the freezer, use the handles to crack the ice (once it has frozen, obvs) then pour the cubes directly into the drink! It's leakproof and dishwasher safe.
Icebreaker is a Texas-based small business estabished in 2020 by Danish engineer Kim Jensen.
Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no icemaker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, (or on the way to the freezer), and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).
2. Tozo earbuds many swear are *just* like AirPods but for waaaaaay cheaper — Mom or Dad will finally be able to listen to their favorite podcast in peace.
Check out a TikTok of them if you're not yet convinced!
Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five styles).
3. A 64-piece iFixit kit for when their most used gadget gives out and they'd rather try to repair it themselves than buy a new one.
My husband is admittedly a "gadget guy" and has had one of these kits for as long as I can remember. He's a big fan of the brand and loves that every set comes with a lifetime warranty.
Promising review: "Seriously, I have been repairing small electronics for decades now, over 30 dang years, and I will say this is probably the best deal and collection you can get for simple to even complicated repairs. It has a crapload of bits, but essentially everything you will need as opposed to the next larger offering, though I am still considering getting that for my dungeon downstairs. I keep this upstairs literally in the kitchen since a lot of impromptu repairs occur at the dining room table, but I have not been let down. This is top-notch/quality material and manufacturing. It not only feels comfortable but is also very strong, and bits do not let go of screws. It has a great deal of bits too, 64 in fact. It pretty much covers all the phone and laptop screws you will encounter and even has some socket ones too. Nice touch." —Riboild
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
4. A pack of super-strong magnets your parent can attach to the top of the fridge to ensure their drink of choice is *always* refreshingly cold without taking up space for leftovers.
Promising review: "Of all the things I have bought that I didn't need, this is one of my favorites. Beer is hard to get out of the cardboard carrier in the top of my fridge. While just taking them out and sitting them on the shelf would have solved this problem as well, this solution is more fun. They float and technically it does make a tiny bit of extra space under the beer for small things like cheese or something." —AbbyValentine
Get a set of two strips (six magnets) from Amazon for $29.99.
5. A hilarious mug that'll definitely start a lighthearted argument amongst you and your siblings, but will make your parent chuckle to themselves when they use it each morning.
Wittsy Glassware and Gifts is a small business!
Promising review: "As an only child, I felt this was a very appropriate gift for my coffee-loving father on Father's Day. :)" —Jey
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
6. A portable lock box designed to be secured around two beach chairs, so they can stow their wallet/phone/keys away safely and enjoy a long swim without constantly having to poke their head up to check that their items are still there.
You can also use this in your room to keep valuables protected. Additionally, SafeGo is a small business!
Promising review: "I bought this to take on a vacation to the Virgin Islands because my husband is super paranoid about leaving valuables unattended on the beach. At first, he scoffed that this little plastic thing wasn’t going to stop a thief, and I had wasted my money. Then he admitted that the plastic was pretty sturdy, and it was cool that we could secure the cable to our beach chairs, a fence, or a tree (most petty thieves don’t carry around cable cutters). Next thing I know, he’s storing his wallet, phone, and room keys in it along with mine. He laced the cable through other things he didn’t want stolen, like the bags containing our snorkel gear. Neighboring beachgoers asked about it and where they could get one, and he was quick to demonstrate its features. And when we got home, I overheard him showing it to his friends, with as much approval as he could muster. Hate to say I told you so...OK, no I don’t." —Patsy
Get it from Amazon for $35.95 (originally $44.95; available in five colors).
7. A golf club cleaning squeeze bottle complete with a nylon brush that'll ensure dad's clubs, golf balls, and shoes are the freshest looking ones on the course.
Promising review: "I've been using mine for over a year now, and it is seriously the best at what it does. Simple design, but it does a simple (but vital) task. I try to top it off before every round but often forget. That's fine because it seems to last three or four rounds, no problem. Even if you do run out of water, it still works as a simple brush until you can make it to a conveniently located water cooler or fountain on the golf course." —Ben M.
Get it from Amazon for $10.30.
8. A plush comforter because it'll pretty much transform their bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all they have to do is put it on top of their bed.
Promising review: "This is our second one of these comforters. Our first lasted four years and is still in pretty good shape, but I wanted a new color. I am so impressed by the quality and price of these. I ordered the extended queen size this time, and it is perfectly roomy! Definitely recommend. They aren't super hot, and we even use ours in the summer." —Cassie T.
Get it from Amazon for $23.36 (available in six colors and in eight sizes).
9. A pack of Skin1004's zombie masks your parents will have a blast applying, taking silly pics of each other looking like they've been cast in The Walking Dead, and then enjoying the benefits it'll add to their skin.
The kit includes eight Zombie Pack sets (powder and activator), plus one applicator brush!
Promising review: "When you put it on, the smell hits you hard. As it is on your face the smell is not too bad and the mask tingles as it dries. Wash it off and reveal clean, smooth skin. Plus fun to take pictures looking like a cracked mess." —raine
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $16.99.
10. A duo of absorptive ball-shaped towels they can use to dry their hands super fast and add a little bit of fun do their bathroom at the same time.
Promising review: "They are surprisingly amazing at drying your hands! They definitely look cool. I have to tell guests that they are the hand towels though. I love them!" —Kelly
Get them from Amazon for $13.49 (available in three styles).
11. A heated eye massager complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music so they can fully indulge and relax while relieving pain from eye strain and headaches.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.29 (originally $69.99; available in two colors).
12. A Renpho percussion massager — a perfect gift for your parent who is forever complaining about the knots in their back.
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.
Promising review: "I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (originally $89.99; available in two colors).
13. A luggage drink caddy they can attach to their wheeled luggage — it'll become their saving grace when traveling during the busiest times of year. They can use it to hold their coffee, phone, ID, etc., and prevent them from fumbling around for all those items while heading to the gate at the airport.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it’s my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (originally $15.99; available in 34 colors).