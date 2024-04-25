38 Cleaning Products That Work So Well You’ll Wonder If They’re Actually Infused With Pixie Dust

1. A portable car vacuum that'll help you battle the seemingly endless amount of crumbs that somehow make their way in between your seats despite the fact you rarely eat in your car.
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical at first seeing all the mixed reviews but I wish I had taken a pic of my driver side cause that was the worst of it but there was a lot of buildup from me just not having the time or energy to clean my car but this vacuum is AMAZING! You can see the clear difference between those two photos. 11/10 would HIGHLY recommend." —Kayla
2. Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray you'll be very glad you bought after you let your kiddo eat spaghetti in public for the first time — trust me.
Promising review: "My 1-year-old has taco meat stains ALL over the sleeves of his shirt. Stains were two to three days old too. I sprayed shirt, let it sit for about 15 mins and then washed shirt with regular laundry soap. Almost every bit of the stains came out. Definitely buying bulk in this product!" —Sloan Avery
3. And/or an enzyme-based spot cleaner that'll have you and your kiddo's clothes looking like you just pulled them off the rack in a store (yes, even after letting your tyke go to town on an ice cream cone).
Promising review: "I have two small boys, so I use a lot of stain remover! I liked this one because it's free and gentle, and it hasn't failed me yet. I’ve been using it for over a year now and plan to continue." —Cami Spackman
4. Retainer cleaning tablets to help restore yours back to its original color (aka not yellow, yikes) and do a much better job at it than your well-intentioned but feeble attempts to brush it with your toothbrush.
M3 Naturals is a small business!
Promising review: "I didn't take before/after pics because, truthfully, I didn't expect this to do much. I've got a night guard to prevent grinding, and I've had it for years now. I've cleaned it regularly, brushed it, sanitized it daily, etc., but it was distinctly yellow and opaque, I figured from age. I was about to talk to my dentist about replacing it, but figured I'd give these a try. LET ME TELL YOU. This thing is now clear and clean and almost like new. It definitely wasn't an instant fix, but it got a little better after each use, and now, it's unrecognizable. If you're on the fence, try this. It's not cheap, but it's way less than a new dental device!" —Katie
5. A set of Bottle Bright tablets that'll bring your favorite thermos back to its original shiny state. Your go-to coffee mug will shine brighter than the Chrysler building!
Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug; I tried everything — bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING — and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand-new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much that I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING, AMAZING, AMAZING." —Amazon Customer
6. A microfiber spin mop and bucket with over 143,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, which is kinda wild because it's a MOP.
My husband asked for this mop for Father's Day and has been telling everyone in his life about it ever since. He adores it! It's so easy to use, it's lightweight, and he has no issue squeezing the water out with the spin tool. It's worked wonders on our wood floors!
Promising review: "I never thought a mop could change my life! This mop cuts at least a half hour off my cleaning time and since I can ring it out so well it does a fabulous job on my hardwood floors without worrying about puddles of water which could do damage! The triangular design is great for corners too! I also like how I can toss the head in the washing machine to clean it. I would highly recommend this mop!" —kheiser67
7. Or washable microfiber mop pads you can use with your Swiffer WetJet, in case you don't want to invest in another mop and know you can easily make do with the one you've already got!
One pad can last up to 100 washes and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone. Turbo Mops is a small business!
Promising review: "These are life changing. I used a Rubbermaid spray mop for years that I never really loved and when it broke I got a Swiffer and was using the old Rubbermaid mop cloth pads with it still. They didn't fit the Swiffer great and I decided to get new ones. These scrub so much better and pick up way more dirt than my other mop pad. I have two dogs and their dried water and drool is around the kitchen and I used to have to scrub to get that up each time. Not with these pads! I never thought I'd swoon over a cleaning product but...here we are :)." —JB
8. Extra thick magic cleaning pads to help tackle a whole slew of messes in your bathroom by just running it under a little water. Water rings on your vanity counter? Fare thee well. Grime in your shower? See ya later! These lil' beauties can tackle it all.
Promising review: "I like to leave one of these in the shower and push it around with my foot every few days to keep the soap scum out of the tub. I also like to use them in the bathroom sinks, to clean coffee stains out of coffee mugs, and even clean the bottom of my iron. These are nice and thick and a good value." —kntheboys
9. A trio of Bar Keepers Friend products you can count on to help you clean any and every surface of your living space — trust me on this.
My husband and I moved into our first house two years ago — when I tell you I have used some form of Bar Keepers Friend to tackle every crevice of this house please know that I'm not exaggerating. I've used it to revive the floor of our bathroom (see above), the shower, the tub, the entire kitchen sink, the outside of the washing machine and dryer....the list goes on. It's incredible how effective this product is in just a few moments! It really is a life changing product that'll help you clean every inch of your home. Additionally, Bar Keepers Friend is a small business!
Promising review: "This is a good brand of cleaning products. I clean the bathroom with it, plus my cookware. I expect to buy this product again." —Carmen E. Leon
10. A pack of Tide To Go pens, because even if you already own one you'd absolutely benefit from stocking up and keeping one in every bag you own — no more worrying about ruining your favorite white top when you're out to dinner or on a coffee run.
Promising review: "I was on vacation and dropped a dab of chocolate sauce on my near-white shorts. Aarrggh!! I couldn't see how to save them from the inevitable (and quite obvious) stain. To the rescue, my buddy's elegant girlfriend pulled this magical pen from her purse and erased the chocolate blob, saving my shorts. I immediately purchased a pack of pens: one at home, one in my carry-on, and one in my briefcase. Get some!!" —Numma Tuscon
11. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of band wagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
