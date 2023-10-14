BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Now That You Have A House, These 44 Things May Come In Handy

    You're honestly going to have too much fun breaking in your new pressure washer.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An automatic cleaning toilet bowl cartridge to pop into the top of your tank — it'll last up to three months and clean with every single flush. Now that's a cleaning product worth testing out.

    a reviewer's cleaning cartridge system in their toilet tank
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This works absolutely phenomenal. I would clean the bowl area every weekend like clock work to remove mold or something…Our municipal water system may not inject enough chlorine to prohibit? But toilet cleaning is a breeze now!!! Works on the Koehler new low flush systems…amazing. No chlorine damage to rubber parts either like other devices! Pretty simple instructions to install." —CdrW

    Get it from Amazon for $10.53 (and you can snag refill cartridges here).

    2. pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's hair.

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German Shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." —Ezra Gordon

    "I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser

    Get it from Amazon for $24.45.

    3. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher you'll likely want to buy for every single switch in your home (apologies) as you'll be able to use it to transform *any* device into a smart one! Once you set it up you'll be able to use Google, Alexa, or an app on your phone to control it. Technology, man.

    the white square shaped SwitchBot on a lightswitch, fan, and computer
    The black version on a coffee machine button
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. I need to get one of these for my husband who drags himself out of bed every morning to turn on his espresso machine.

    Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin

    Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in white and black). 

    4. A mini Keurig machine for anyone who has been looking for a fun, but affordable, way to add a delightful pop of color to their kitchen counter and certainly doesn't have the time or patience to make a carefully crafted coffee each morning.

    a mint blue colored single cup keurig machine
    www.amazon.com

    I have this machine in evergreen, and it flawlessly matches my kitchen — which absolutely sparks joy. I was admittedly a little confused at first on how to use it (surprisingly), but once I figured it out, it was smooth sailing. Since it's a single-serve machine, you'll need to add your pod, close the hatch, pour the exact amount of water you'd like to be dispensed in the top, then click the button once, and wait for the water to heat and pour out. Don't hit the button over and over like I thought I had to...oops. Anyways, it's a fabulous lil' machine and looks super cute on my counter!

    Promising review: "I love the convenience of this machine, and the color makes me so happy! Such an attractive design that doesn’t take up too much space on my counter. It even matches my favorite coffee mug!" —Jen F.

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in six colors).

    5. bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll fantastically suck up all the dust and debris you sweep its way — Rosie from The Jetsons is shaking!!!

    the gray and black bagless, touchless vacuum on a tiled floor next to broom
    GIF of reviewer sweeping dust into bagless vacuum
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $126.99+ (available in 11 colors).

    6. toothbrush holder and dispenser, because mornings are hard enough to cope with so you might as well mount this bad boy and let it dispense your toothpaste for you. It's the little things!

    The white stand mounted to a mirror with a space for two toothpastes and two toothbrushes
    close up showing a toothbrush getting paste from the dispenser
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, cotton swabs, or flossers." —Sariyah J

    Get it from Amazon for $16.77+ (available in three colors).

    7. cup rinser that'll make cleaning bottles, glasses, and mugs as easy as 1, 2, 3, which means you'll have more time to do more important things like practice that TikTok dance trend you've been itching to learn.

    Model using a flat round rinser to press a cup onto so it will spray a jet of water up into it to clean
    Reviewer washing a baby bottle
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the cup washer in action. To install, you can use the instructions and materials provided to easily hook it up to the hot water line. Note that this won't install on sinks without a flat edge!  

    Promising review: "Never knew I needed one until I saw it on TikTok, and with water bottles and toddler cups it is essential to my household!" —Gayla Brink

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99

    8. A wireless endoscope gadget you'll absolutely want in your toolbox if you're a homeowner — it has a teeny tiny camera on the end you can send behind walls or into drains to see what's going on before calling in a professional.

    Amazon

    My husband found this online and was absolutely blown away by the technology. This tool connects to an app on your phone, allowing you to problem solve without having to spend an exorbitant amount of money. He's used it multiple times throughout our first year as homeowners to look into heat ducts, down drains, inside walls, etc.

    Promising review: "This camera works so well it’s almost a joke. An overhead light in my boat’s cabin had severed wire. The hole to access the wire is not even 1/2” in diameter, and the gap in the ceiling is only 2” tall. Adjusted the semi rigid cable, located the severed wire, went back in with the hook attached, and voila!" —the family cook

    Get it from Amazon for $30.99.

    9. A flexible cleaning brush that'll pull all of the hard-to-reach pieces of lint out of your dryer. I truly can't think of anything more satisfying, TBH.

    the flexible bristle brush cleaning out the dryer vent
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Works perfectly for scrubbing the stuck lint out of the insides of your dryer. Everyone who owns a dryer should have these, they're basic safety equipment. Clean that lint, and reduce the fire hazard and make the machine more efficient. They're long enough, strong enough, and just flexible enough without being too flexible." —Winged Wolf

    Get two from Amazon for $8.95.

    10. A wet/dry vacuum you can use to literally suck up anything from nails and water to bits of wood and leaves. You name it, it can be cleaned up with this vac.

    A red craftsman shop vac
    amazon.com

    My husband and I bought our first home two years ago and it has been quite the learning experience. Luckily my father-in-law has a plethora of tools, such as this vacuum, that made most of our DIYs a breeze. After ripping up a carpet and removing all the staples that had been holding it down, I was amazed we were able to use this machine to clean all the debris up in one swipe.

    Promising review: "I had a 40-year-old Craftsman shop vacuum that finally broke, I was not expecting a modern one to perform as well as the old one however this new one is better in every way. The hose holds its shape under the vacuum, the wheels turn easily allowing it to move freely. It’s so much quieter than the old model, I like the cart especially as it gives a handle to allow you to move the vacuum around without bending down which for someone with low back pain, this is a great relief" —Silver

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in three sizes and two different accessories).

    11. Shelf liner that'll provide a nonslip padding inside your cabinets, closets, and drawers so your belongings can be safely stowed away.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    You can cut these for a perfect fit, so no worries about the exact sizing. It's also machine washable, so any crumbs or stains can be easily removed.

    Promising review: "I have recently moved into an apartment with some pretty gross cupboards, drawers, and kitchen shelves that I can do almost nothing about. I didn't want to put down adhesive shelf liner and traditional mesh type cushioning shelf liner doesn't really protect my dishes from touching the ancient stained wood. This stuff is a great solution for me. It's a nice thick padding that's textured on the bottom so it doesn't slide around. The top is slick and smooth and easy to clean. I don't really bother to trim this stuff, instead I place it in the cupboard and let the excess bend up around the edges creating a little bumper around the edge of the cabinet. Makes me feel so much better about my kitchen and the bright white look says 'clean' in a place that desperately needs something to say 'clean.' I've used a couple different types of this style of liner in this kitchen and this brand is by far my favorite. Go ahead and buy the larger rolls. Ten feet seems like a lot of material until you're filling cupboards and drawers you'll use more than you think." —Taylor Whitney

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four sizes and six styles).

    12. Felt pads to place under all of your furniture to ensure you don't immediately scratch the wood floors you just paid a ton of money to have stained and refinished.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just got a new house with all new wood floors. Every piece of furniture needed felt 'feet.' I found this package on Amazon and hoped it would do the trick for all of my furniture. When I received it (quickly no less) I thought it was too small of a package to get the job done, but once I started with the dining room table and six chairs I realized there was plenty in the package to add a dot to every bit of furniture I needed to 'shoe.' It was easy to adhere and now everything scoots like a dream." —Robyn Restel

    Get a box of 181 pads from Amazon for $13.91 (also available in a variety of other pack sizes).

    13. A bamboo burner cover that'll magically add an extra space for chopping up veggies in your kitchen — it'll feel like you *poof* doubled your counter space!

    Jennifer Tonti / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeeder Jennifer Tonti credits this burner cover for helping her cook with ease:

    "OK so I bought this for my own tiny apartment (pictured above) and OMG you guys. Life = changed. Food = chopped. Counter space = doubled. I mean the math is all there."

    Promising review: "This is so perfect for extra space. It covers the top of my apartment-sized stove so I can then use my stove space for my Instant Pot and food prep. The best space-saving and cosmetic thing I have ever gotten for this tiny apartment." —Talyn Amber Skye

    Get it from Amazon for $27.95+ (available in seven styles).

    14. A wireless remote kit that'll make turning on holiday lights (or honestly, any lights!) a snap — no fumbling with a bunch of light strands every evening to make your Clark Griswold vision a reality. This gadget is a homeowner's dream come true.

    a model holding the remote
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have three sets of these and use them at home and at my cabin in the Rockies. They work great and power through walls. I use one to turn on and off a painting light that otherwise could only be turned on by climbing onto the fireplace and carefully reaching up and behind the painting to turn on. Why get up and stumble around to turn on a light?" —Lee

    Get it from Amazon for $12.46.

    15. A 64-piece iFixit kit for when your most-used gadget gives out and you'd rather try to repair it yourself than buy a new one.

    a reviewer holding a fix it kit
    amazon.com

    My husband is admittedly a "gadget guy" and has had one of these kits for as long as I can remember. He's a big fan of the brand and loves that every set comes with a lifetime warranty.

    Promising review: "Seriously, I have been repairing small electronics for decades now, over 30 dang years, and I will say this is probably the best deal and collection you can get for simple to even complicated repairs. It has a crapload of bits, but essentially everything you will need as opposed to the next larger offering, though I am still considering getting that for my dungeon downstairs. I keep this upstairs literally in the kitchen since a lot of impromptu repairs occur at the dining room table, but I have not been let down. This is top notch/quality material and manufacturing. It not only feels comfortable but is very strong and bits do not let go of screws. It has a great deal of bits too, 64 in fact. It pretty much covers all the phone and laptop screws you will encounter and even has some socket ones too. Nice touch." —Riboild

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    16. A classic handheld OXO can opener with cushioned handles that'll make popping open your favorite soup a cinch. You'll be pleased you added this to your cart the next time your power goes out and you can't use the fancy electric one you typically reach for.

    the black and stainless steel handheld can opener
    Amazon

    I have this can opener and bought it for my parents when their old electric one died. It may not seem like the most essential purchase but when you've watched your dad try to open a can of tuna with a butcher knife, you'll realize it's best to have one on hand.

    Promising review: "This is a top-notch can opener. Gone through several other cheap brands that have broken and left me nearly cutting a finger off trying to finish opening the half mutilated can, but this guy knows how to get the job done and the handle is much more ergonomic in my opinion. Do yourself a favor and buy five, one for yourself and four for people in your life because this guy will change their life." —AK

    Get it from Amazon for $15.87.

    17. A garage door opener you can control from your phone — no more wondering if you remembered to shut the door after you drove away then panicking about it for the rest of your outing.

    the garage opener and base and a screenshot of a phone with the app open
    Amazon

    Neither my husband nor I have ever had a garage, but this is a new worry that seems to plague us now that we DO have one. He immediately ordered this in an attempt to qualm his fears about forgetting to close the garage, which is filled with pretty much everything we own right now. We even drove 20 minutes away recently only to turn around to ensure the garage was, in fact, closed. Don't be like us. Order this product.

    Promising review: "Bought this for my parents — my dad always forgets to close the garage when he leaves and it makes my mom feel unsafe. I installed it and got the app working on all three of our phones in under 20 minutes even with not-great Wi-Fi in the garage. Set up a schedule to automatically try to close the door every hour if it's open. It gives my mom peace of mind that she can check and see the garage is closed from anywhere. Overall: easy to install, working great, and I would definitely recommend this product." —LG

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four styles).

    18. A pack of oven liners to protect the bottom of your brand new oven from the river of cheese that sometimes escapes from your prized casserole.

    the oven liner covered in goo on the bottom of an oven
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These liners are life-changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Clean up is so simple, no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens. I love that I can cut them down to size to fit my toaster oven. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil which he found so annoying, deterring him to grill. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen and I love it." —Kindle Custommer

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.99.

    19. A garbage guard that'll keep pesky flies and other insects from congregating around your can.

    Amazon, Amazon / Via amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.) " —Michael E. Bradley

    Get it from Amazon for $8.92.

    20. A plant-based walnut scrubber sponge you can use to properly clean dirty dishes, counters, and more without having to fret about harmful toxins.

    a yellow and rust colored sponge
    Public Goods

    Public Goods is a small business based in New York.

    Promising review: "I love that these are natural cellulose and are less polluting to our environment. They work like a charm and look beautiful in our kitchen!" —Sheryl K.

    Get four from Public Goods for $6.95.

    21. A garbage-disposal foaming cleaner to scrub away the stinky grime that builds up on the blades and in the pipes.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Look at that foam go!

    Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS

    Get it from Amazon for $3.78.

