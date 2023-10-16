43 Products You’ll Never Want To Travel Without

1. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer you can fill with your signature scent without worrying that the TSA is going to snatch your full bottle (sigh).
BuzzFeed Shopping's Elizabeth Lilly loves this thing: "^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. It's also great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.78.
2. Gentle 2-in-1 travel flossing toothbrushes which will clean your teeth beautifully but also give you extra room in your bag for other essentials since they'll take up way less space than an electric toothbrush and packages of floss.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. I personally use this toothbrush (in the non-travel style) and have been telling everyone in my life to get it — it's a game changer. I've always been prone to plaque build up and it's been very hard to get my teeth feeling fresh-out-of-the-dentist clean, but this toothbrush has done the trick! The first time I used it my mouth actually hurt a little like when you get a full cleaning done. It was kind of incredible. The bristles are super soft and not irritating but somehow, magically, deep clean my teeth better than any toothbrush I've had before.
Promising review: "I love that this travel toothbrush has its own self closing cover. Makes it very handy for travel at half the size of a regular toothbrush when packed and full size brush when open. Also really love the bristles on this brush, they are soft but have enough stiffness to get between teeth when brushing." —Yvonne
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in two colors).
3. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter that'll let you use your Bluetooth headphones to watch whatever ~*movie of the month*~ is playing during your flight.
BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart put this product to the test. She said:
"Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??).
PS: the AirFly Pro comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick start guide, and manual."
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three models).
4. Games on the Go, which includes 50 different activities to prevent your kids from constantly asking "are we there yet?" during your roadtrip.
Promising review: "For a quick and convenient game that can literally be taken anywhere, this game is perfect! The cost was great, and the games are fun, quick, and can be played by kids and adults of all ages. I would love to see families pulling these cards out while waiting for dinner at a restaurant or while sitting in the subway together rather than everyone pulling out their iPhones! These fun interactive games will get the whole family talking and playing together. Love it! I did notice that on a couple of the cards, my daughter, who’s 8 years old, had to read the card a couple of times or hand it to me to explain to her, but once I read the directions, she was good to go. Overall, a great purchase!" —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $10.43.
5. A portable door lock you can attach to any door and transform any hotel, vacation rental, or room in a guest house into one with a properly functioning lock. Safety first, friends.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly has this and noted: "If you're flying with this in your carry-on, make sure to put it in an easily accessible pocket. I've had TSA pull me aside a few times to ask about the large piece of metal in my bag."
Promising review: "Buy it! Went on a trip and was going to see the hotel without my husband and was nervous. I bought this, and it was so easy to use and safe. I tried myself to open the door a few times, and it didn't budge. If anybody living in an apartment in need of extra security or if they need to take a trip alone and need that extra security while being alone, don't hesitate to buy it!!" —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
6. A packing list pad that'll ensure you remember every last item you needed to bring with you on your vacay — from your toothbrush to your passport, no item will be left behind.
Promising review: "I hate packing — I mean, I really hate packing! I am always afraid I am going to forget something, and the entire ordeal is a stressful one for me. Since I have to travel a lot, this is a game-changer. No more guessing if I forgot my underwear — everything I need is on this list. I am thinking of just keeping one bag totally packed, filled with the items on the list, and just add my suit in when I am ready to travel. :)" —Dr. Oceanfront
Get it from Amazon for $7 (available in three styles)
7. A wheeled carry-on bag — small enough to fit under an airplane seat so you can say "buh-bye" to shoulder pain and baggage fees and "hiya!" to easier travel.
Now you won't even have to pull your suitcase outta the overhead!
Promising review: "This is the perfect bag that will fit Spirit's 'strict' personal item policy. I was able to fit it under my seat on Spirit and had no problems from any flight attendants about its size (no one even checked to begin with). Very lightweight and easy to maneuver around. All the zippers and wheels work perfectly. I recommend investing in this bag if you're a college student and/or travel a lot for short breaks." —Haegi Oh
Get it from Amazon for $59 (available in four colors).
8. A set of Sea Bands that'll target the acupuncture point on your wrists to, ideally, help reduce nausea. A must-pack for anyone who is prone to get car or seasick.
I also used to sleep with these during my first (and second, if we're being honest) trimester of pregnancy to try and get some relief from the relentless nausea.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially car sickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So, I knew that a long roadtrip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. At one point, I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on, and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades, and now, I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.22 (available in adult and children's sizes).
9. A trifold travel wallet to keep all of your important documents in one place so you never have to relive that one time made it all the way through the airport, got up to the TSA check in, and realized you left your license at home. Oops.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.
Promising review: "Guys, I'm beyond happy with this. I've been looking for a passport and ticket holder for a while but had never found the right size until I decided to try out this one. Besides, the material feels high quality and long-lasting, the red color is even better in person, and it's wildly pretty." —BazantSol
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 36 colors).
10. A weekender bag that'll easily slide over the handle of your wheeled suitcase, a must-have for anyone who is tired of trying to finagle pulling their suitcase with a too-heavy personal item slung over their shoulder.
Promising review: "I’m so happy I purchased this bag! I’ve been using a backpack as my carry-on for years but saw this and thought I’d give it a shot. I was able to pack a small backpack (approx. 12"x14" but the top was folded), a purse (approx. 10"x6"), Beats headphones (in their bubble case), a pair of Birkenstocks, and a travel blanket with plenty of room to spare. The side zipper/compartment is SO convenient to hold your cellphone/wallet/passport for easy access. I love that it sets nicely on top of a carry-on size bag without toppling over. The bag also has a shoulder strap which was nice to use when actually boarding the plane." —Jen
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in 15 colors/patterns).
11. An airplane phone holder to clip onto the tray in front of you whenever you travel — never stress about only owning wireless headphones again! Added bonus? No need to *only* choose from the handful of meh movies the airline is showing.
Promising review: "If you watch anything on your phone during a flight, you need one of these! I purchased for my husband and I for use on a recent flight, and they worked like magic. The design is lightweight and compact to pack, easy to 'hang' and adjust to keep your phone at eye-level to then sit back and relax. Definitely better than having to hold your phone in your lap or the tray table and get a kink in your neck looking down. Everyone sitting around us on the plane asked where we got them. Totally worth it and highly recommend." —Amy Fritzer
Get it from Amazon for $9.46 (available in three colors).
12. An airplane footrest that loops over the tray table to act as a lil' foot hammock so you can embrace Vacation Mode as soon as the cabin lights click off.
Promising review: "I’m a flight attendant, and I travel A LOT! This is a game-changer! Folds up super small in the cute bag they provide and really makes a difference when on those long flights. The people in front of me had no idea I was using it. Thanks for the great product!!!" —sarah rubin
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
13. A simple luggage strap that'll act as the extra hand you wish you had when trying to lug all of your belongings through the airport — clip it to your suitcase and watch in awe as it holds your travel pillow for you.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." —Michele
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in nine colors).
14. Or, a travel belt to make getting through the airport with your oversized bag or backpack a *cinch* (hehe). It'll ensure your item stays securely connected atop your wheelie bag so you can be on your merry way.
The travel belt is adjustable to 38 inches to fit most bags. The belt itself is vegan leather with elastic accents and a quick-release buckle.
Cincha Travel is a small business in California that develops adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.
Promising review: "Love this! I am constantly struggling between holding my jacket and two carry-ons. This is the perfect solution! I can’t wait to start using it when I’m back to regular business travel." —Allison
Get it from Cincha Travel for $39.99 (available in 15 colors, can be monogrammed for an additional $15).
15. A magnetic luggage tag that'll beautifully hold your hat to your suitcase so you don't have to awkwardly wear it before a super early morning flight or a night flight — and we all know it simply will not fit in your bag.
The Fileist is a Los Angeles-based, woman-owned small business from Lindsay Albanese. They create fashionable-yet-functional accessories designed to make your life just a bit easier.
Promising review: "Love! Love! Love it! Very sturdy grip, and fashionable! I have had skin cancer numerous times, including melanoma. This is a must-have to keep me safe and fashionable — vacation or otherwise. I have thrown it in the overhead on a plane or shuffled through crowded venues, prior to COVID-19, and never lost my hat. This is a great gift, first to myself, and now to others! Thank you for keeping me safe and on point at an affordable price!" —Emily K.
Get it from The Fileist for $55 (check out all hat holder styles here).