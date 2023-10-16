43 Products You’ll Never Want To Travel Without

Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. I personally use this toothbrush (in the non-travel style) and have been telling everyone in my life to get it — it's a game changer. I've always been prone to plaque build up and it's been very hard to get my teeth feeling fresh-out-of-the-dentist clean, but this toothbrush has done the trick! The first time I used it my mouth actually hurt a little like when you get a full cleaning done. It was kind of incredible. The bristles are super soft and not irritating but somehow, magically, deep clean my teeth better than any toothbrush I've had before.

Promising review: "I love that this travel toothbrush has its own self closing cover. Makes it very handy for travel at half the size of a regular toothbrush when packed and full size brush when open. Also really love the bristles on this brush, they are soft but have enough stiffness to get between teeth when brushing." —Yvonne

Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in two colors).