50 Maid Of Honor Gifts They’ll Actually Love

1. A set of energy-restoring shower steamers that'll help them feel less tired in between wedding activities. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils, so they'll appreciate the scent *and* thank you for a little boost.
Body Restore is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials.
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry
Get a 15-pack from Amazon for $29.99.
2. LE GUSHE Under Eye Patches — packed with hyaluronic acid to help banish dark circles under the eyes and leave 'em looking much less puffy. I received these as part of a bridesmaid gift for a wedding recently and was so happy to have them on the morning of the big day!
Promising review: "This is really an amazing product, for such a good price too. These feel so refreshing under my eyes. It’s really relaxing having them on and just letting them do their magic! I don’t have so much of the puffy eyes but I have been noticing slight dark circles lately. Just after using this one time, I can really see a difference under my eyes and these left my under eyes so soft! You just have to make sure you clean your face very well before use, and wash with warm water after use! Absolutely will be buying again!" —Kayleena
Get 15 pairs from Amazon for $11.87.
3. SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick — it'll reduce under-eye circles and puffiness thanks to the glacial waters its formulated with. It's so freakin' cute and will look great in the inevitable pic your MOH will take (and post) of the box you put together to ask them to take on the ever-important duty of standing by your side on your big day.
Promising reviews: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. A silicone-free L’Oreal lamellar treatment you better BELIEVE will add serious shine into their hair. Dullness? Never again! Only bouncy, luscious locks from here on out — it's SO quick to apply and will help prep their hair for all the heat styling that goes along with being a Maid of Honor.
Apply this directly to wet hair avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse.
Promising review: "This is an amazing product for my curly hair that gets frizzy in the Florida heat. I have used tons of conditioners and other products that usually left my fine hair weighed down but had little effect on the frizz. I saw an immediate difference with the first use and have already ordered my second bottle so I don’t run out. Since my hair is chin-length and thin, I use less than the recommended amount. I’ve left it on overnight for deep conditioning and love the feel and texture." —Gail Stadnick
Get it from Amazon for $8.20.
5. A fill-in-the-blank book they'll love forever and ever — you'll have to take some time to fill it out, but that should be no problem at all if you're gifting it to someone you love. Perhaps grab a box of tissues for both of you...
Note that filling this out is a bit easier if you look at all the questions beforehand.
Promising review: "Absolutely loved this. It took a little bit of time to fill it out, but it was fun reflecting back on the years. My friend absolutely loved it and said she'd treasure it always. I love how despite its small size, the pages are thick, and it seems like it will last for the rest of her life and maybe beyond." —Lily
Get it from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in 13 topics).
6. A weekender bag for your MOH who has an endless travel bug and never seems to be in the same place for more than a month at a time. Fill it with all kinds of treats they can enjoy during the wedding season and beyond. PS: It even has a built-in USB charging port! Many reviewers compare this to the fan favorite Beis weekender 😉.
Promising review: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives several times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in two sizes and 20 colors/designs)
7. A bouquet of Lego roses they'll likely enjoy assembling and appreciate much more than a vase filled with living florals that will, sadly, die in a few days.
8. An engraved decanter and glasses set for your pal who loves whiskey but would also appreciate putting these out on display as decor. It even all comes beautifully stored in a custom box.
Froolu is a small business! This set comes with a premium decanter, four scotch glasses, four natural slate coasters, and eight stainless steel stones.
Promising review: "This was the perfect gift for my husband. He was gushing over the craftsmanship and the quality. The packaging was great, well protected, and shipped in less time then originally quoted." —QueenOfQueens
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
9. Winky Lux Glitter Confetti Balm they'll find simply magical as it goes on clear and then blossoms into the perfect shade of shimmery pink as it combines with their natural pH-level so they can apply it on the go.
My sister and I have this fun lil' lip balm and we love it! The glitter in the actual balm is just as pretty as the shade of pink it creates. I like minimal makeup so this product has been a slam dunk for me. The confetti is made with ocean safe glitter! Additionally, Winky Lux is a small business.
Promising review: "This softly shimmering lipstick is so pretty and gives me the perfect shade of lipstick to complement my skin tone. It also moisturizes your lips perfectly." —CarolinaMermaid
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six styles).
10. Road Spill stain remover wipes your MOH can stash in her purse for when she inevitably gets red wine all over her dress before she has to stand up and give a speech about how much she adores you. She'll be forever grateful to have these babies on hand.
11. A hydrating sweet candy-flavored Laneige lip mask to keep their lips nice 'n' soft so their lipstick will go on flawlessly for the big day.
Promising review: "I love this product. My lips are always so dry and cracked. With winter approaching it only gets worse but with this stuff my lips feel nice and soft. I love the little applicator that comes with it so I don’t get my fingers all sticky. The scent is great too. I am very sensitive to certain smells so I picked vanilla. It’s a very mild vanilla scent, not at all overpowering like I was worried about. I would highly recommend this item." —Ally
Get it from Amazon for $19.20+ (available in seven scents).
12. Or Lanolips Multipurpose Superbalm they can use on-the-go — it'll moisturize their lips without making them feel sticky (a big win) but can *also* be used on cuticles, elbows, and any other patch of dry skin they come across. A little goes a long way, so they can apply as needed without fear of running out of it too quickly.
I've been using this tube of lip balm and absolutely loving it. The first time I tried it out, I applied it before bed and was delighted by how soft and moisturized my lips felt when I woke up the next morning. The scent isn't overpowering (which I appreciate in a lip product), and it goes on smoothly. Zero complaints!
Promising review: "This is the best lip balm I have ever tried, and believe me, I've tried them all. I only have to use this in the morning, and it lasts almost all day. The only time I have to reapply is after eating. Also good for cuticles and the back of my hands." —Sharon O
Get it from Amazon for $13.50 (available in five scents).
13. Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Eyeliner — it'll likely be a necessity for your MOH who loves a cat eye but also has a tendency to tear up at big events.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this product:
"I use this (and when I recently ran out, I went back to an old liner I had and instantly regretted it), and I have the greasiest eyelids ever. This has been the best liquid eyeliner ever. Even if you avoid non-drugstore brands, this will be worth the double-digit price."
Promising review: "Eyeliner so easy to apply that the blind can use it! I'm legally blind and do my makeup by feel. Eyeliner is the hardest to do, so I've gone without for years. Decided to give this one a shot based on the reviews and was not disappointed. Came out great and was so easy to apply! So happy to be wearing eyeliner again!" —Lowe Family
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in 12 colors).