50 Little Gifts To Give Your Friend Who Loves To Cook

1. Extra long oven mitts, so when they reach into their oven to remove the incredible-smelling French toast casserole they've finally tried their hand at baking, they won't risk burning your arms in the process.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $23.75 (available in six colors).
2. KitchenAid shears, because they should probably stop using their regular ol' crafting scissors when they're cooking. 😅 They can use these to beautifully cut quesadillas or pizza into slices (a must-have for parents!) or to finally chop herbs.
Promising review: "These scissors do it all! From cutting poultry to removing gristle from the bottom of a tri-tip roast, and any number of other kitchen items. I'm left-handed, and the grip is comfortable. They're very easy to clean, and the plastic sheath that comes with them is a plus, preventing me from gouging myself when looking for other items in the 'sharp object' drawer. I'm thinking about getting a second pair. I highly recommend these kitchen shears!" —Suzy-Q666
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors).
3. A veggie chopper they can use to dice onions in a flash — and save the uncontrollable crying for the next time they watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. They also sell a hilarious alligator-inspired version that might be more fitting in your quirky kitchen 😉.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in three colors).
4. A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest to ensure their scrambled delights will be shell-free every single time — and how cool will they look cracking eggs open single handedly???
Crack'em is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the egg cracker in action.
Promising review: "I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement. If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time." —Edwin Myers
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in nine colors).
5. A vertical pan handle attachment that'll make it easier than ever to lift that adorable cast-iron skillet they just HAD to have in a fun color to match the rest of their kitchen.
This helpful gadget will add leverage so you can keep your wrist in a neutral position. It's great for anyone with arthritis or overall hand/wrist pain. You *also* won't need to use an oven mitt since the handle will protect you from heat! It's safe for up to 350 degrees — so please don't use this inside your oven.
Promising review: "This is awesome. I’m elderly and love to cook. This is a new lease on life for me in the kitchen. I even bought one for my girlfriend, and she loves it as well!" —CARLTON FITCHLEY
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
6. A clip-on strainer gadget for any pasta fiends who are tired of trying to locate their colander in the very back of their kitchen cabinet at the very last minute — al dente noodles are at risk here, people!!!
It also works great for draining excess oil out of deeper pans!
Promising review: "This strainer is so easy to use. It is easy to put on and take off of pots. This thing is great when you don't have a traditional strainer. It is very easy to clean. It is a very sturdy product" —Mandohawk83
Get it from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in five colors).
7. A hand-powered chopper that'll have 'em slicing and dicing in literally seconds. If they can pull the cord on a Woody doll (you know, like from Toy Story) then, congratulations, they can chop an onion!
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There's tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia
Get it from Amazon for $19.09+ (available in three colors).
8. A 3-in-1 burger press to transform the way they make their burgers — it's simple to use and will give them the ability to make regular burger patties, sliders, or stuffed burgers.
Promising review: "Really well made product. It is sturdy and works great, I foresee this lasting for quite some time. It is very easy to use and can make stuffed burgers as well as regular burgers. I also bought the paper sheets recommended because then I can buy ground beef on sale and shape and freeze my own hamburger patties. It saves quite a bit of money to do it this way as opposed to buying already made ground beef patties, not to mention the taste is sooooo much better!" —deborah
Get it from Amazon for $10.39.
9. A perfect egg timer to take all of the guesswork out of the egg-cooking process. The face on the timer will change colors to indicate how cooked the egg is, so if they're forever dreaming of a runny middle they'll be able to make them perfectly every time.
Promising review: "This thing is the bomb.com Seriously, buy one. You won't regret it. Works the first time and every time after that. I was slightly concerned when I first got it out the package. The lines that tell you how hard or soft the egg will be cooked were really hard to see. Nothing like the videos I had seen. Never fear, toss it in the pot of water and voila! Easy to see the lines!" —gunmetalgreen
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case that'll make them actually want to crack open the cookbook you bought for them last Christmas.
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.
Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
11. A brown sugar bear that is as cute as it is functional and'll keep their sugar from getting hard as a rock over time. When the mood strikes to make something delicious (brown sugar ribs, anyone???) they won't have to head out to the store for an extra ingredient.
Promising review: "After multiple containers for my brown sugar and continuously throwing my brown sugar away due to giant hard lumps, I began to wonder why our brown sugar never lumped when I was a child. That's when I remembered a weird brown bear in our sugar, After a quick Google search, I found this! I soaked it in water for 30 minutes and then added it to my lumpy brown sugar...two days later there is not a single lump in my sugar! Yay!" —Sneezeloaf
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.