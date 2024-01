If You’ve Called Yourself Lazy On More Than One Occasion You Should Try Out One Of These Time-Saving Products

Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. Also! Fullstar is a small business!

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $23.95 (available in three colors).