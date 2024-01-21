If You’ve Called Yourself Lazy On More Than One Occasion You Should Try Out One Of These Time-Saving Products

1. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. Also! Fullstar is a small business!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95 (available in three colors).
2. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room. It features a spot to hold your remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. You honestly may never want to leave your couch again.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
3. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner you can use to clean your shower with the least amount of effort ever — seriously, you just leave it for the day then rinse it off and enjoy how sparkly and clean the glass will be! A must-have for parents who simply don't have the time to deep clean the bathroom each day.
Promising review: "Wet & Forget does an amazing job maintaining my shower's cleanliness with weekly use. As a single parent, I like things that make life easy. First time I used it, I sprayed Wet & Forget on before going to work then rinsed it off when I got home and I wasn't content with all the results yet was impressed at how well it cleaned the chrome which I wipe daily so it doesn't get water spots. I decided to give the shower a good deep cleaning and started using Wet & Forget every Monday and since then, I'm very happy with the results. Personally, I would describe this Wet & Forget as 'a great way to maintain your showers cleanliness thru weekly use.' Bottom line ... you're responsible for the initial cleaning you want to maintain." —My D 1
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
4. A TikTok Bluetooth scrolling remote that'll take your laziness trait to the next level but leave you feeling smug at the same time for working smarter not harder. You can set this bad boy up then get under your covers and enjoy some seriously cozy scrolling, hands-free.
You can also use the remote to take selfies on your phone from afar!
Check out a TikTok of the remote in action!
Promising review: "I love this for scrolling through TikTok videos on my phone while I'm in bed. It is comfortable to wear. I use it with a mounted phone holder, so it's completely hands free! I would definitely recommend this to anyone who spends hours scrolling on TikTok like I do!" —Shawn P.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
5. A lil' car trash can, so the next time you pick up fast food, you'll have a designated spot to toss your (likely) greasy bag instead of letting it live on the floor in front of your passenger seat.
Promising review: "Love this trash can! I drive a small car, and it fits perfectly in the back behind the center console. Before this, I always used whatever random bags I found floating around, but this is so much better. No spills, and it looks great." —Stacey Dawson
Get it from Amazon for $9.87+ (available in eight colors).
6. A grape cutter because who on earth wants to spend their precious time cutting grapes??? This lil' gadget will ensure your kiddo's favorite fruit is the perfect size without costing you an entire afternoon.
Watch a mom quartering grapes in a flash with this tool on TikTok.
Promising review: "I was stubborn initially and didn’t believe in getting something to cut my kid’s grapes. I would cut them by hand. My friend told me about it and I caved in and bought it. I shouldn’t have been stubborn! I can literally cut more grapes in half the time! If you’re reading this, do not be stubborn, just get it! It will save you time! I even managed to cut blue berries with them!" —Kao
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
7. Batiste's dry shampoo you'll pat yourself on the back for buying when you realize you can do your hair and keep it lookin' fab for days. Ugh, dry shampoo really should be praised as one of the wonders of the world.
The real MVP of a bad hair day? Batiste dry shampoo. If you're running late and your day-old hair seems somewhat salvageable, don't fight it. Spray some of this miracle product to refresh your hair and get going!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product! I have dark hair and all other dry shampoos leave me looking like a grandma. This one actually controls my super-greasy hair. I usually have a lot of trouble with the bangs, but this one works perfectly." —Hannah
Get a three pack from Amazon for $17.06.
8. A pack of toilet-cleaning gel from Scrubbing Bubbles to clean your bowl with each flush so you won't *have* to clean it as often. You're welcome.
Each application lasts about 12 days! Refills have six gel stamp uses, and each box has two refills.
Promising review: "Love these. They keep the toilet clean. So you squeeze this thick, nice smelling gel stuff onto the inside of your toilet bowl using the dispenser that comes with — easy. It lasts a few weeks according to how often your toilet is flushed. Each time you flush, water runs over the gel, cleaning the bowl and dispensing a fresh scent. I've watched as, ahem, dirty stuff stuck on the inside of the bowl gets washed away as the cleaner works its magic. I've used these for years and highly recommend." —Johnny's girl
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $3.76.
9. Instant Power Toilet Tank Cleaner, which is designed to remove rust and other minerals that may have built up inside your toilet. You won't need to scrub at all (!!!) — just let it do its thing knowing it won't damage your pipes and will leave a delightful citrus scent behind.
Promising review: "I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look like brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." —Jack
Get it from Amazon for $7.66.
10. A wireless remote kit that'll make turning on holiday lights (or honestly, any lights!) a snap — no fumbling with a bunch of light strands every evening to make your Clark Griswold vision a reality. This gadget is a homeowner's dream come true.
Promising review: "I have three sets of these and use them at home and at my cabin in the Rockies. They work great and power through walls. I use one to turn on and off a painting light that otherwise could only be turned on by climbing onto the fireplace and carefully reaching up and behind the painting to turn on. Why get up and stumble around to turn on a light?" —Lee
Get it from Amazon for $27.96.
11. An ever-popular Instant Pot with so many uses you'll need to take a deep breath before deciding what warm 'n' cozy meals to make with it first. It basically makes meals for you after you click the button — a must for my fellow lazy chefs.
The Duo Plus replaces nine common kitchen appliances. It can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, and egg cooker, with the ability to sauté, steam, warm, sterilize...and oh, it makes cakes, too. Read all about why the Instant Pot is changing how we cook in our full review of the Instant Pot.
Promising review: "Perfect addition to the Instant Pot family. This little pot does the same incredible job as its bigger brother and sisters. Great for making the side dishes or smaller main dishes. If you haven't gotten on board the Instant Pot train, do not hesitate! This mini pot even makes yogurt. The benefits to pressure cooking are numerous, using the Instant Pot makes it incredibly easy. Can you tell I'm completely smitten with this little appliance?! It proudly sits on my counter and is used nearly every single day." —Prairie Princess
Get it from Amazon for $83.99+ (available in three sizes and two styles).
12. A Trade Coffee Subscription that'll provide you with new beans to try that have been personally selected just for you — you won't even have to leave the house!
My husband has said this is the best thing I've ever gotten for him — and he's verrrrrry snobby about his coffee. He looks forward to the monthly deliveries and loves that he gets to test out different beans all the time. This site will ask you a series of questions like "How do you usually make your coffee at home?" and "What is your coffee experience level?" and then pair you with a coffee Trade thinks you'd be best suited for. It's like having a barista customize your drink for you all the time! You can choose "The Classics" subscription in which you'll get one to two 12-oz bags per order or "The Hookup" which gets you one pricier 12-oz bag.
Get it from Trade Coffee starting at $12.50/month.
Psst: if you prefer iced drinks (ahem, me) check out their cold brew coffee subscription!
13. A truly genius two-sided travel cup because who doesn't love a product that feels like a two-for-one special?! You can sip on both water and another bevvy of your choice without having to carry around multiple cups — the future is here, my friends.
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in four styles).
14. A plush bath pillow, so you can happily lounge and read the novel you've been dying to crack open from cover to cover comfortably.
Promising review: "This has a lot of cushion for your back and neck. I had no issues with sticking it to the tub. The best part is the hook which allows it to dry out well. In this time of working at home, I need a nice tub to help relax." —Danielle Piacentini
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
15. And a teak bath caddy to give yourself just one more reason to fill your tub to the brim and soak for hours while listening to Enya.
Promising review: "Well made, pretty tray that fits all the way across my tub. Has a support for book or iPad which is great." —Jolene Saiz
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two styles).