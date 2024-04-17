35 Kitchen Items Reviewers Say They Use Every Day

1. A clip-on strainer gadget for any pasta fiends who are tired of trying to locate their colander in the very back of their kitchen cabinet at the very last minute — al dente noodles are at risk here, people!!!
It also works great for draining excess oil out of deeper pans!
Promising review: "I have a lot of kitchen gadgets, but this one gets used virtually every day. The rest come out once a season. This is great and saves space in kitchen storage, you won’t need a big colander anymore." —Pen Name
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).
2. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, which smells so freakin' good you might just get distracted from how wonderfully it works! All you'll have to do is spray it onto caked-on food and grease, wait a lil', then rinse or wipe it away to reveal a perfectly clean pan.
I use this stuff constantly and can confirm it's fantastic. I use it on my frying pans and the grill pans from my Griddler (which is ALWAYS a pain to clean). It loosens all the gunk and makes it much easier to clean burnt bits and pieces off. It also really does smell incredible — very fresh and delightful!
Promising review: "This Dawn Powerwash makes it so easy to keep my sink clear of dishes. I use it constantly throughout the day. Every time I use a dish I give it a quick spray, wash it, rinse it, and put it in a dish drainer. It is wonderful. I wish it was a little cheaper as I’m constantly using it, other than that I love it." —Linda W.
Get it from Amazon for $17.50 for a bundle.
3. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker you can use to pretend you're Cinderella's Fairy Godmother to turn frozen fruit into a magically delicious dessert. Reviewers swear it has the texture of ice cream or sorbet. Yuuuum!
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this little machine! I use it every day! It is not like a blender… The fruit comes out just like soft serve ice cream! It is incredible! Someone complained about that it is hard to clean..this is so easy to clean. Anyone on Weight Watchers...this is like eating free ice cream! " —L. Whitted
Get it from Amazon for $35.97.
4. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. Also! Fullstar is a small business!
Promising reviews: "I use this almost every day. It cuts all kinds of veggies and cleans up easily. It's sharp enough to do baby carrots without much effort. For the price, it is worth it." —Carol Habas
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four colors).
5. Extra long oven mitts, so when you reach into your oven to remove the incredible-smelling French toast casserole that's been baking, you won't risk burning your arms in the process.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had criteria for what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." —Amazon Customer
"Great purchase. I use these every day. Had them for a while now and they hold up beautifully." —Badgerman
Get them from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 11 colors).
6. A stuffed waffle maker you can count on to make all of your brunch dreams come true — fill 'em with cream cheese, strawberries, chicken, or anything else your heart desires!
Promising reviews: "I love the Presto Stuffler! I am using it almost every day. It is easy to use, which makes me use it often. Easy to clean. In fact, it hardly gets dirty at all. I like the convenience of it since I live alone and can prepare some easy meals whenever I want. It is great being able to make a low-carb batter and then fill it with whatever I feel like. I have been enjoying using this Stuffler and being able to create my own recipes." —Carol Habas
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
7. An ever-popular Instant Pot with so many uses you'll need to take a deep breath before deciding what to make with it first.
The Duo Plus replaces 13 (!!!) common kitchen appliances. It can be used as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, roaster, mini oven, broiler, dehydrator, yogurt maker, sous vide, and bread proofing.
Promising review: "Seriously the best kitchen appliance I’ve ever owned. Super easy to use, very convenient, and the safety features are astounding. If you have the wrong lid on for what feature you are trying to use, it tells you. It tells you when to flip your food during air frying to ensure even cooking. It automatically turns off if it senses your food burning. We use this every day, from perfect rice, to quick frozen nuggets, steamed tamales, or sautéed veggies/meat. I even baked a small cake in mine and it came out moist and perfectly fluffy (better than my oven for sure). Our duo crisp stays out right on the counter because we use it so often." —Someone who never writes reviews
Get it from Amazon for $79.95.
8. Avocado Huggers that'll help you extend the life of that beautiful fruit you were weary about slicing in half because you KNEW you didn't need the entire thing for your recipe — this lil' tool will help keep that unused piece raring to go for tomorrow's breakfast.
Food Huggers is a small business! The set comes with a large and a small size of Avocado Huggers.
Promising reviews: "My niece gave me this set for Christmas last year, and I use it almost every day. It really minimizes the browning of leftover avocado. You can put it in the dishwasher, but I usually hand wash so it's ready the next time I need it." —EJ
Get a set of two from Amazon for $13.99.
9. A milk frother to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your latte into one just like your favorite barista whips up for you at your go-to coffee shop. Delish.
10. A KitchenAid stand mixer that is known as THE gift to add to a registry. It comes in so many colors you'll want to theme your entire kitchen around it. And it'll help you whip up so many treats you won't know where to begin.
Promising reviews: "I have used this almost every day since it got here. I am disabled and this has made baking a joy. I highly suggest it for those who might not bake as much because of physical limitations. I wouldn't be able to handle stirring, and I've never been able to make something like meringue. I can now! I did it the first day. Definitely the best investment in my kitchen." —KJ
Get it from Amazon for $449+ (available in 22 colors).
11. A cutting board and strainer combo, because who wouldn't appreciate a two-in-one item that'll save 'em room in their kitchen?
Promising reviews: "I love this product! I use it every day to slice or cut vegetables or fruit and then rinse them in the colander. Versatile and fits over my sink perfectly." —Jeff Wedgwood
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in five colors).
12. A handheld garlic press you'll be ready to *rock 'n' roll* with right out of the package — don't plan to invite any vampires over for dinner.
Promising reviews: "I just love this item. I use it just about every day when we have something that needs fresh garlic in it." —Ann E. Linvill
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two colors).
13. Cut-resistant gloves — a must-have for anyone who isn't super confident in their knife skills and would like to keep all of their digits.
You can even pop these in the washing machine for a thorough cleaning.
Promising reviews: "I got really tired of coming away with sliced fingers after manually grating cheese or potatoes. Measuring the glove size as instructed was easy, and the fit was perfect (small). I have used these gloves every day since I received them. I was going to try a mandolin, but that was more troublesome than it was worth. Just slip on the glove, and you are safe!" —S Martin
Get them from Amazon for $13.49 (available in sizes XS—XL).