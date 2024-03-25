35 Kitchen Items Reviewers Say They Use Every Day

I use this stuff constantly and can confirm it's fantastic. I use it on my frying pans and the grill pans from my Griddler (which is ALWAYS a pain to clean). It loosens all the gunk and makes it much easier to clean burnt bits and pieces off. It also really does smell incredible — very fresh and delightful!



Promising review: "This Dawn Powerwash makes it so easy to keep my sink clear of dishes. I use it constantly throughout the day. Every time I use a dish I give it a quick spray, wash it, rinse it, and put it in a dish drainer. It is wonderful. I wish it was a little cheaper as I’m constantly using it, other than that I love it." —Linda W.

Get it from Amazon for $17.50 for a bundle.