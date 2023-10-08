If You Don’t Own These 31 Products, You’re Basically Telling Me You Don’t Know How To Cook

1. A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest that'll ensure your scrambled delights will be shell-free every single time — and how cool will you look cracking eggs open single-handedly???
Crack'em is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement. If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time." —Edwin Myers
available in five colors and in two sizes
2. An "Adjust-A-Cup" measuring cup with a plunger dispenser attached to it you can use to accurately measure out liquids, annoyingly sticky substances (honey, peanut butter, etc) and regular ol' powders. It can be adjusted to measure between 1/8 cup to 2 cups as well as teaspoon, tablespoon, ounces, and millimeter measurements.
Promising review: "You can't beat this for measuring things like honey and molasses. No more wasting what you can't get out of a regular measuring cup and wondering what the effect of all that stuff left behind is on the accuracy of your measuring." —Herman Ross
$12.99
3. A hand-powered chopper that'll have you slicing and dicing in literally seconds. If you can pull the cord on a Woody doll (you know, like from Toy Story) then, congratulations, you can chop an onion!
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There's tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia
available in three colors
4. Or an electric mini garlic chopper, in case the only thing you find yourself often needing to mince is cloves of garlic. Save time, keep vampires away, you know the drill.
Promising review: "Finally I can effortlessly chop garlic, shallots, lemongrass, ginger, etc. thanks to this little helper. The design is sleek, elegant. The size is compact and takes up so little space in my kitchen. And what I like most is the cordless design and the rechargeable battery." —Connie Nguyen
available in two sizes
5. An immersion blender that'll help you whip up super smooth sauces, soups, and smoothies without having to break out (and then hand wash) a clunky blender. It also comes with a food processor attachment, a whisk attachment, and a milk frother attachment. How many things can you make with this one gadget? As Cady Heron once said, "the limit does not exist!"
Promising review: "The easiest, small appliance kitchen gadget. I use it all the time for smoothies, mayonnaise, guacamole, and salsa. The best thing about this product is the cleanup takes two minutes or less." —davidh5991
$29.99
6. A set of gravity-activated grinders to make you feel like you're living in the Year 3000 with the Jonas Brothers each time you season something. No twisting or turning needed — these automatically release freshly ground salt or pepper whenever you tip it over.
Promising review: "These are really beautiful and add the exact touch of copper I was looking for in my space. When using, the end lights up blue which is very cool gives them a modern feel. They feel heavy and solid, including the clear receptacle that holds the salt/pepper." —Pink Dragon
available in three colors as well as a single grinder
7. A Lodge cast-iron skillet you can count on to create a photo-worthy sear and crust on your food — a regular nonstick skillet could never!
8. A handheld knife sharpener that'll bring your most-used kitchen utensils back to life in a flash without destroying your countertop or cutting boards.
9. A versatile Always Pan complete with a nonstick surface, vented top, mesh basket for steaming, and high-quality spoon that hooks onto the handle — you'll basically only ever want to use this pan. My apologies to your current ones.
10. A meat tenderizer that'll take your cheap cut of steak from drab to fab — it'll take you no time at all to use this tool and make your meat that much more delectable.
11. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker you can use to pretend you're Cinderella's Fairy Godmother to turn frozen fruit into a magically delicious dessert. Reviewers swear it has the texture of ice cream or sorbet. Yuuuum!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
available in five colors
12. A 3-in-1 burger press to transform the way you make your burgers — it's simply to use and will give you the ability to make regular burger patties, sliders, or stuffed burgers. You haven't LIVED if you haven't bitten into a cheese-filled burger, OK!?
13. An air fryer that'll take your home cooked meals to the next level but without all the typical grease you're used to them having. You can whip up things like chicken wings, charred veggies, and even donuts with this fabulous appliance. Don't even get me started on how well it works to re-heat leftovers (buh-bye, soggy microwaved fries).
14. And a set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets so you won't even have to think twice about how long to cook all the various foods you're going to toss into that majestic cooking machine.
15. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
available in three colors
16. Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning that'll upgrade basically everything you eat — from avocado toast, eggs, and bagels to chicken, fish, and veggies, there isn't much this seasoning won't improve.
17. And speaking of Trader Joe's, their Everything But The Elote Seasoning for anyone craving the flavor of Mexican street corn. This flavorful mixture of salt, chili pepper, cheese, chipotle, and cumin will certainly upgrade your corn on the cob, but it'll also tickle your tastebuds when added to popcorn, veggies, meat, eggs, and nuts.
18. A 7-in-1 Instant Pot with so many uses you'll need to take a deep breath before deciding what to make with it first.
19. A ~Guac-Lock~ to help you fight the good fight against brown, unappetizing, leftover guac. This container pushes out the air that causes avocados to oxidize (and turn that yucky color) so you can treat yourself to fancy avocado toast all week instead of just one single morning.
20. And a dishwasher-safe Oxo avocado slicer for anyone who eats avocados constantly. This lil' gadget will help you cut them into perfect pieces without accidentally slicing your hand in the process.
21. A jar of Za'atar, a deliciously complex Middle Eastern spice blend you'll likely find yourself ordering time and time again. This specific mix is made with thyme, toasted sesame seeds, and sumac, and will make your meat, bread, olive oil, yogurt, and more taste absolutely divine.
22. A perfect egg timer to take all of the guesswork out of your egg-cooking process. The face on the timer will change colors to indicate how cooked your egg is, so if you're forever dreaming of a runny middle you'll be able to make them perfectly every time.
23. A handheld garlic press that'll remove the unwanted task of chopping garlic from your cooking routine. All you gotta do is toss some garlic in, press down, and add it directly to your dish. Your tastebuds will certainly thank you for this purchase — and is there anything better than the smell of garlic cooking? I think not.
24. A digital food thermometer so you'll never have to guess "is my steak cooked?" again. You can grill with confidence!
Promising review: "This digital meat thermometer is the best I've ever had. I own others, but they are either too bulky to fit in the drawer or too hard to read. This one is small and lightweight; it's easy to pull out the probe and very easy to read the temperature. I purchased several as stocking stuffers for Christmas. They make a gift that will be appreciated for its size and ease of use, but most importantly, it will be a gift that gets used instead of put away in the closet." —Kat29
available in three colors