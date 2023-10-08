BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Don’t Own These 31 Products, You’re Basically Telling Me You Don’t Know How To Cook

    Do yourself a favor and invest in a measurement conversion chart right now.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest that'll ensure your scrambled delights will be shell-free every single time — and how cool will you look cracking eggs open single-handedly???

    the spoon rest
    before and after photo of messy egg on left and clean egg on right
    Amazon

    Crack'em is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories. 

    Check out a TikTok of the egg cracker in action. 

    Promising review: "I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement. If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time." —Edwin Myers

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five colors and in two sizes).

    2. An "Adjust-A-Cup" measuring cup with a plunger dispenser attached to it you can use to accurately measure out liquids, annoyingly sticky substances (honey, peanut butter, etc) and regular ol' powders. It can be adjusted to measure between 1/8 cup to 2 cups as well as teaspoon, tablespoon, ounces, and millimeter measurements. 

    A tall measuring cup with a plunger base that has measurements up to two cups
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the Adjust-A-Cup in action. 

    Promising review: "You can't beat this for measuring things like honey and molasses. No more wasting what you can't get out of a regular measuring cup and wondering what the effect of all that stuff left behind is on the accuracy of your measuring." —Herman Ross

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    3. A hand-powered chopper that'll have you slicing and dicing in literally seconds. If you can pull the cord on a Woody doll (you know, like from Toy Story) then, congratulations, you can chop an onion! 

    reviewer using veggichop to chop onions
    chopped onion after chopping with veggichop
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    See it in action here

    Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There's tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia

    Get it from Amazon for $19.09+ (available in three colors).

    4. Or an electric mini garlic chopper, in case the only thing you find yourself often needing to mince is cloves of garlic. Save time, keep vampires away, you know the drill.

    reviewer showing the garlic wireless garlic chopper
    gif of a reviewer using the wireless garlic chopper
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check it out in action on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "Finally I can effortlessly chop garlic, shallots, lemongrass, ginger, etc. thanks to this little helper. The design is sleek, elegant. The size is compact and takes up so little space in my kitchen. And what I like most is the cordless design and the rechargeable battery." —Connie Nguyen

    Get it from Amazon for $19.87+ (available in two sizes).

    5. An immersion blender that'll help you whip up super smooth sauces, soups, and smoothies without having to break out (and then hand wash) a clunky blender. It also comes with a food processor attachment, a whisk attachment, and a milk frother attachment. How many things can you make with this one gadget? As Cady Heron once said, "the limit does not exist!"

    reviewer showing the immersion blender making a smoothie
    reviewer showing all the attachments of the immersion blender set
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikToker use this immersion blender to make a milkshake here

    Promising review: "The easiest, small appliance kitchen gadget. I use it all the time for smoothies, mayonnaise, guacamole, and salsa. The best thing about this product is the cleanup takes two minutes or less." —davidh5991

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    6. A set of gravity-activated grinders to make you feel like you're living in the Year 3000 with the Jonas Brothers each time you season something. No twisting or turning needed — these automatically release freshly ground salt or pepper whenever you tip it over.

    reviewer showing the two shakers next to each other
    reviewer showing the gravity shaker in use
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Watch this TikToker use these automatic grinders while cooking here!

    Promising review: "These are really beautiful and add the exact touch of copper I was looking for in my space. When using, the end lights up blue which is very cool gives them a modern feel. They feel heavy and solid, including the clear receptacle that holds the salt/pepper." —Pink Dragon

    Get the set of two from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors as well as a single grinder).

    7. A Lodge cast-iron skillet you can count on to create a photo-worthy sear and crust on your food — a regular nonstick skillet could never!

    The cast-iron with a breakfast hash in it
    amazon.com

    Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.

    Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper

    Get it from Amazon for $10.63+ (available in a variety of sizes and with add-ons).

    And! Don't forget to check out our picks for the best cast-iron skillets.

    8. A handheld knife sharpener that'll bring your most-used kitchen utensils back to life in a flash without destroying your countertop or cutting boards.

    Hand using the sharpener
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Wow! I was going to buy some whet stones to sharpen my knives but I know I’d be too lazy to use them. Then I saw this gadget advertised on BuzzFeed and though I’d try it for the price. It works exactly as stated. It won’t restore knicked blades but it sharpens amazingly good. Knives that I’ve had for years I was able to sharpen and cut with ease." —Amazon Customer

    My colleague loves this lil' guy, saying it "totally ~transformed~ my hodgepodge of a knife collection, and probably saved my clumsy self from lots of close calls with dull knives." Read her full KitchenIQ knife sharpener review.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.16.

    9. A versatile Always Pan complete with a nonstick surface, vented top, mesh basket for steaming, and high-quality spoon that hooks onto the handle — you'll basically only ever want to use this pan. My apologies to your current ones.

    Our Place

    Tired of soggy veggies when you're trying to not eat garbage for once (same!!). This spruce steamer basket ($30) is a fab add-on to your Always Pan. Use it to make perfectly steamed veggies; flaky, tender salmon; and mouthwatering dumplings (already craving soup dumplings).

    Get it from Our Place for $145 (available in eight colors).

    Our team stans Our Place. Check out our Always Pan review to get seven people's takes on it.

    10. A meat tenderizer that'll take your cheap cut of steak from drab to fab — it'll take you no time at all to use this tool and make your meat that much more delectable.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing really works great. Takes only seconds to tenderize any kind of meat. I've used on pork, beef, and chicken and the results are these meats cook and taste so much better after being tenderized with this. Many people ask about dishwasher-safe. I have used it for a while and always put it in the dishwasher and it's fine. It's plastic and stainless-steel so I don't think the dishwasher can hurt it." —5280

    Get it from Amazon for $19.89 (available in two styles and four colors).

    11. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker you can use to pretend you're Cinderella's Fairy Godmother to turn frozen fruit into a magically delicious dessert.  Reviewers swear it has the texture of ice cream or sorbet. Yuuuum!

    The black device on a table with sorbet in a bowl under it
    A close up of a reviewer's yellow and red sorbet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in five colors). 

    12. A 3-in-1 burger press to transform the way you make your burgers — it's simply to use and will give you the ability to make regular burger patties, sliders, or stuffed burgers. You haven't LIVED if you haven't bitten into a cheese-filled burger, OK!?

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Really well made product. It is sturdy and works great, I foresee this lasting for quite some time. It is very easy to use and can make stuffed burgers as well as regular burgers. I also bought the paper sheets recommended because then I can buy ground beef on sale and shape and freeze my own hamburger patties. It saves quite a bit of money to do it this way as opposed to buying already made ground beef patties, not to mention the taste is sooooo much better!" —deborah

    Get it from Amazon for $11.58.

    13. An air fryer that'll take your home cooked meals to the next level but without all the typical grease you're used to them having. You can whip up things like chicken wings, charred veggies, and even donuts with this fabulous appliance. Don't even get me started on how well it works to re-heat leftovers (buh-bye, soggy microwaved fries).

    Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

    Check out my colleague's Instant Pot Air Fryer review and I can basically guarantee you'll want one before you even finish the article.

    Promising review: "After listening to dozens of clients and friends talk about their air fryers, I decided it was time to bite the bullet so to speak. Consumer Reports' rave reviews led me to the Instant Vortex Plus. I LOVE LOVE LOVE ❤️ IT! Everything seems to taste better cooked in an air fryer. Even salmon is more moist and flavorful. Plus food cooks more quickly than traditional oven or fryer methods. The Vortex is large capacity so it’s easy to cook two or more types of food at the same time. Do it...you won’t regret it!" —Rosanne Heideman

    Get it from Amazon for $125.99+ (available in two sizes).

    14. And a set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets so you won't even have to think twice about how long to cook all the various foods you're going to toss into that majestic cooking machine.

    Reviewer holding the sheet, which includes cook times for foods like chicken nuggets, french fries, apple chips, bacon, vegetables, and more
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So glad that I came across these very handy sheets. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" —Small~Town~Girl

    Get them from Amazon for $6.45+ (also available in white).

    15. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. 

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in three colors).

    16. Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning that'll upgrade basically everything you eat — from avocado toast, eggs, and bagels to chicken, fish, and veggies, there isn't much this seasoning won't improve.

    Samantha Wieder / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    My colleague swears by this simple mixture of sea salt, onion, and garlic. Check out her Everything But The Bagel Seasoning review for more deets.

    Promising review: "Wow! Buy this. Just stop reading reviews and buy it now. Makes any dish better. I bought this over a week ago and have since used it on avocado toast, roasted veggies, crisped chickpeas, potato soup, grilled fish...just about everything!!! So delicious and no chemicals — just pure seasoning. I give 6 stars!" —agora1031

    Get it from Amazon for $7.23.

    17. And speaking of Trader Joe's, their Everything But The Elote Seasoning for anyone craving the flavor of Mexican street corn. This flavorful mixture of salt, chili pepper, cheese, chipotle, and cumin will certainly upgrade your corn on the cob, but it'll also tickle your tastebuds when added to popcorn, veggies, meat, eggs, and nuts.

    Trader Joe's

    Promising review: "You have to try this if you’re a fan of Mexican street corn. Oh dear god it is everything. I have tried it on scrambled eggs, sautéed vegetables and deviled eggs. Yum. The smoky buttery cheesy flavor is amazing." —ALEspo

    Get it from Amazon for $6.31.

    18. A 7-in-1 Instant Pot with so many uses you'll need to take a deep breath before deciding what to make with it first.

    The Instant Pot
    Amazon

    This do-it-all kitchen appliance is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer.

    Promising review: "This has seriously been a lifesaver!! I love all the different options and that you can cook things that would generally take lots of preparation and time very quickly. One of my favorite things to make in this is FROZEN CHICKEN! Yup! No need to defrost for hours. Just dump in some chicken breasts with flavoring of your choice (salsa, BBQ sauce, etc) and turn it on. Cooks in about 15 minutes depending on your chicken size. Then you just shred and eat :) It's also very easy to make soups and stews and a quick baked potato in 15 minutes too! It's also super easy to clean and the variety of different buttons makes it easy to cater the cooking as you need it." —Fahmida Ali

    Get the six-quart version from Amazon for $79.99+ (also available in three- and eight-quart sizes).

    19. A ~Guac-Lock~ to help you fight the good fight against brown, unappetizing, leftover guac. This container pushes out the air that causes avocados to oxidize (and turn that yucky color) so you can treat yourself to fancy avocado toast all week instead of just one single morning.

    youtube.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love guacamole, but I'm the only person in my house who will eat it. Making guacamole for one is a waste of time, but making a standard recipe always ended up being a waste of guacamole. Enter the GuacLock. This DISHWASHER-SAFE (!!!!) kitchen gadget truly delivers! To be honest, I was skeptical and didn't expect much. I made guacamole three days ago and have enjoyed it every night since. No gross brown color. No off taste. On day three it was just as fresh as the day it was made. I've shared this product on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat; I feel like all of my friends need to know about this one. If you're actually reading reviews and trying to decide whether or not to add this to your cart. Stop. Just do it! You won't regret this purchase." —Allison Ingle

    Get it from Amazon for $31.90.

    20. And a dishwasher-safe Oxo avocado slicer for anyone who eats avocados constantly. This lil' gadget will help you cut them into perfect pieces without accidentally slicing your hand in the process.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve owned mine for over three years now and use it regularly at home. The knife is more than sharp enough to cut an avocado in half quickly and easily but not sharp enough to cut skin. I’ve let my 10-year-old granddaughter use it all the time since she was 7. Pitting couldn't be easier or safer: three slightly rounded, blunted, recessed blades grab the pit, and the finger hole allows you to push it out easily. My blades are still fine after three-plus years. Then in one fast easy motion I have seven even slices of avocado ready for my sandwich or salad. I didn’t even need to scrape it out with a spoon." —Tony C

    Get it from Amazon for $10.67.

    21. A jar of Za'atar, a deliciously complex Middle Eastern spice blend you'll likely find yourself ordering time and time again. This specific mix is made with thyme, toasted sesame seeds, and sumac, and will make your meat, bread, olive oil, yogurt, and more taste absolutely divine.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Z&Z is a family-owned small business that specializes in mouthwatering spices.

    Promising review: "This za'atar is the best quality I have found. I've also found that the balance of sumac and thyme to be just right. This instantly spices up my boring meal prep food and I put it on my chicken, meats, salads, yogurt, or just in olive oil — basically it makes everything taste so much better. I highly recommend it!" —TC

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes).

    22. A perfect egg timer to take all of the guesswork out of your egg-cooking process. The face on the timer will change colors to indicate how cooked your egg is, so if you're forever dreaming of a runny middle you'll be able to make them perfectly every time.

    egg shaped timer in a pot with eggs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This thing is the bomb.com Seriously, buy one. You won't regret it. Works the first time and every time after that. I was slightly concerned when I first got it out the package. The lines that tell you how hard or soft the egg will be cooked were really hard to see. Nothing like the videos I had seen. Never fear, toss it in the pot of water and voila! Easy to see the lines!" —gunmetalgreen

    Get it from Amazon for $8.51.

    23. A handheld garlic press that'll remove the unwanted task of chopping garlic from your cooking routine. All you gotta do is toss some garlic in, press down, and add it directly to your dish. Your tastebuds will certainly thank you for this purchase — and is there anything better than the smell of garlic cooking? I think not.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I wanted a garlic press that would help make using fresh garlic less of a hassle and this one fits the bill. I love to cook and want my garlic ready quickly. This instrument is heavy and does the job fast without much muscle. It's easy to clean as well and pops right into the dishwasher. Perfect!" —Laurie

    Get it from Amazon for $17.70.

    24. A digital food thermometer so you'll never have to guess "is my steak cooked?" again. You can grill with confidence!

    Reviewer checks the temperature of cooked meat
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This digital meat thermometer is the best I've ever had. I own others, but they are either too bulky to fit in the drawer or too hard to read. This one is small and lightweight; it's easy to pull out the probe and very easy to read the temperature. I purchased several as stocking stuffers for Christmas. They make a gift that will be appreciated for its size and ease of use, but most importantly, it will be a gift that gets used instead of put away in the closet." —Kat29

    Get it from Amazon for $11.89+ (available in three colors).

    25. A Victorinox 8-inch chef's knife, because if you're only going to own a single knife it should probably be one as versatile as this. With proper care you'll be slicing and dicing with this baby for years to come.

    The knife next to a squash
    Amazon

    You'll want to pick up a knife sharpener too if you don't have one already.

    Promising review: "I decided to get another knife as a spare. Realized I've owned this one for 10 years. Still works great! I sharpen and hone it regularly. Hand wash or top shelf of the dishwasher. I'm sure it'll last another 10 years." —Danielle

    Get it from Amazon for $54.

    P.S. This won as our budget pick for the best chef's knife.