Just 35 Budget-Friendly Home Makeover Products

1. A curtain of twinkle lights to help you transform any space into a cozy nook where you can sip on a cup of tea, crack open a book, or unwind from a long day.
Promising review: "I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." —NG
2. Black matte-steel cabinet pulls you can easily swap in place of your current ones to bring a more modern feel to the vanity you inherited when you moved into your place.
Promising review: "Perfect! They were exactly what I was going for! Great quality, very durable, and actually have some weight to them. Great purchase for replacing all of the hardware in my kitchen and bathroom for the camper I am remodeling. Definitely would recommend, especially at such an amazing price. Great value for great quality!" —Summertime
3. A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive that'll give your old desk an entirely new life or upgrade your ratty bathroom counters into ones you'd admire on Pinterest.
Promising review: "I took a chance and bought this originally as a 'Band-Aid fix' to refinish a desk. I had looked in stores in the contact paper aisles, but all of them were just that... paper. THIS item is actually a thin sheet of vinyl(?) with adhesive, and I ended up liking it so much I bought more and re-finished my kitchen countertop with it as well! Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet. It can be cleaned with dish soap and water just like a real countertop." —Ezra Boyd
4. An incredibly soft chenille throw so when you wrap yourself up like a burrito to watch Gilmore Girls you'll feel like you're living in the lap of luxury.
Promising reviews: "The color and material are perfect! Perfect aesthetic." —Renee
"My husband and I both love this blanket! I mostly got it for the look, but it's so soft and cozy! We've always used fuzzy blankets while sitting on the couch at night, but now we both prefer this one! It's perfectly light weight, a good size, and all over very nice. 10/10 would recommend!" —Cori
5. Or a plush blanket that is so unbelievably soft reviewers are comparing it to the fan favorite version from Barefoot Dreams — you'll never want to remove it from your body. You might as well go ahead and quit your job and become a Professional Snuggler.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
6. A square iron firepit table you'll pat yourself on the back for investing in come Sunday morning when you're sitting with your feet up, enjoying the warm while sipping coffee. Bliss.
Promising review: "This has changed our outdoor living. Love spending time just sitting by it and watching the flames. It’s made very well and I love how easy it is to use. One 5-gallon tank of propane lasts about four to five hours. I use it for about 30 minutes at a time in the morning and evening having coffee or winding down...I enjoy it mainly for the ambience it creates on my back porch. I would definitely recommend it if you want an attractive, well-built fire pit as a spot to gather around on a cool evening and make s’mores or just talk. Would buy again for sure." —Derek S.
7. Or a wall-mounted electric fireplace you can count on to add a comfy-cozy vibe to your home — it has various brightness and flame speed options, as well as 12 color options for the flames and flame bed. It has touch screen buttons and a remote control, too, allowing you to customize it without getting up from the warm spot you've claimed on the couch.
Promising review: "Installation was quick and easy; it's very, very slim to the wall profile-wise. The heat output is great, and it's quiet. It's heating approximately 1,000-sq.-ft. basement to comfortable levels. I was frozen down here; now I just set the fireplace on low, and it's 72 degrees. Plus, it looks awesome, and the remote is easy enough to use. I've had tons of compliments on it." —m.code
8. A Voluspa candle in a gorgeous jar that'll make your home smell divine while also adding a pretty piece of decor to the room. If it were acceptable to soak your entire body in a candle scent....this is the one I'd want to cover myself in from head to toe.
I would sell my soul for a French Cade Lavender Voluspa candle — no joke. It's absolutely one of my all time favorite candles. I typically buy one for my sister once a year because they're easily her number one fave. There's something that feels so elegant about the design of the glass jars and scents of these candles that keeps me coming back to them time after time. They're known for being a bit pricey but, honestly, they're worth it. Additionally, Volupsa is considered a small business!
Promising review: "This candle smells INCREDIBLE and lasts FOREVER! I’ve purchased this exact candle several times over the years and plan on continuing to do so so in the future. The lavender scent isn’t too strong but does make my room smell heavenly almost immediately after lighting it. I would like to eventually try other scents but I can’t tear myself away from this one!" —Cassie
9. And a decorative jar filled with 135 matches (you can strike 'em on the bottom!) so you can stop hunting around your junk drawer for that lil' matchbook you pocketed the last time you were out at a bar.
10. A duvet set complete with a buttery soft cover and two shams that'll make you want to lounge in bed for days (if only). Whatever color you choose will look (and feel!) divine and will help transform your room into one out of a fancy resort.
Promising review: "It works awesome, the corner ties save me from having to adjust it every morning. It’s soft and cozy. I tried this duvet cover with a single duvet insert and with two duvet inserts (if you want your bed to feel like a hotel bed, that is the move), and either way very cozy." —Rhiannon M.
