Just 43 Incredibly Practical Home Products To Keep On Hand

1. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
2. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, which smells so freakin' good you might just get distracted from how wonderfully it works! All you'll have to do is spray it onto caked on food and grease, wait a lil', then rinse or wipe it away to reveal a perfectly clean pan.
I recently tried this stuff for the first time and can confirm it's fantastic. I use it on my frying pans and the grill pans from my Griddler (which is ALWAYS a pain to clean). It loosens all the gunk and makes it much easier to clean burnt bits and pieces off. It also really does smell incredible — very fresh and delightful!
Promising review: "This is the best partner in the kitchen!! You need it now and always. Great for hard stains and even for a quick clean. I always have back ups never run out. RUN DON'T WALK TO ADD THIS PRODUCT TO YOUR CART RIGHT NOW." —Carlos G
3. A microfiber spin mop and bucket with over 138,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, which is kinda wild because it's a MOP. Your bathroom floor is about to shiiiiiiine.
My (Heather) husband asked for this mop for Father's Day and has been telling everyone in his life about it ever since. He adores it! It's so easy to use, it's lightweight, and he has no issue squeezing the water out with the spin tool. It's worked wonders on our wood floors!
Promising review: "I never thought a mop could change my life! This mop cuts at least a half hour off my cleaning time and since I can ring it out so well it does a fabulous job on my hardwood floors without worrying about puddles of water which could do damage! The triangular design is great for corners too! I also like how I can toss the head in the washing machine to clean it. I would highly recommend this mop!" —kheiser67
4. A pet stain and odor remover, so when your furry friend gets a little too excited that you just got home and decides to pee all over your shoes, it's sort of OK.
Promising review: "This stuff works sooooo well. I have tried many other brands of pet stain remover, and this one is definitely the best. I have two indoor cats with hairball issues; they are often spitting up hairballs, or stomach acid only before or after the passing of the hairball. (Sorry for the TMI.) Of course, they only want to do this on the carpet and rugs. This stain remover effectively removes the bodily fluid, hairball, etc., with a nice, fresh minty scent and no sticky residue. I keep a bottle upstairs and downstairs so I don't have to go hunting for it during those 2 a.m. hairball vomiting sessions (because, of course, that's the only time they want to throw up)." —Heather Coburn-Schill
5. And an all-natural tile and tub cleaner you can count on to effectively remove mold, mildew, and rust — just think of *how* satisfying your "before" and "after" photos will be.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
6. A wireless charger that'll open up to reveal an array of cords to ensure you'll be able to charge any device anywhere at anytime. Welcome to the future, my friends.
Promising review: "I know everyone says this, but I REALLY don't usually write reviews — really! I generally order from Amazon and once the purchase arrives I forget about it. But this is truly a great item to have around. It's compact, has all the connections I need, has built-in wireless charging, supports micro SD cards so it can be used as storage, has a built-in light that's pretty bright — it's just so freakin' handy! Order an extra one for a buddy so you can nerd out ." —Alex
7. An oil mister to help you perfectly coat all of your ingredients without getting your hands covered in grease.
Promising review: "This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a savings right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast-iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen. It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." —Clancy
8. A Samsung TV that'll disguise itself as an elegant picture frame when it's not in use. A magical marvel in home decor and technology if you ask me.
I recently put up this TV and am such a fan — I love that it has the ability to transform into a piece of art but also act as a room's main source of entertainment. BuzzFeed writer Mallory Mower has one in her home (she even wrote a lil' review on it!) and is a big fan. She said:
"You can customize each piece to look *exactly* the way you want it – the TV gives you options for adjusting the brightness, framing, and color tone. It even includes a built-in motion and light sensor, meaning it'll show the picture when you walk into the room or when it recognizes light inside."
Promising review: "This TV is badass! It’s more expensive, but that’s because it’s so much different than other TVs. If you hate the way normal TVs look, get one of these. It mounts flat against the wall and will look like a picture frame. The one connect box is great too. Just one cord comes down to a box you can stash somewhere that you connect all your inputs into. Definitely spend the extra money to get one of the other bezel covers. It really will look like a picture on the wall." —Chris Fulmer
9. A splurge-worthy Dyson vacuum to help you attempt to tackle the never-ending influx of hair, fuzz, and dust that threatens to take over every crevice of your home.
Honestly, no matter which version of the Dyson stick vacuum you purchase, I can promise you'll be satisfied with the results. I've used a variety of 'em and I can't say enough good things about the product. It doesn't hurt my back to use for an extended period of the time, the battery lasts long enough to clean my entire apartment, and it simply just WORKS. We have ours mounted in a narrow spot alongside our fridge — it's really easy to keep in plain sight without being an eyesore.
Promising review: "I love this vacuum. The V10 doesn't disappoint. While it's weird to get used to holding this tiny piece of machinery, it really does an amazing job. It was incredible how much dog fur it picked up! I was pretty grossed out to be honest, to think I lived in this atmosphere for this long 'thinking' it was clean is nuts! I love all the attachments too, they are all top notch and well made. I feel like I can tackle my entire house with this bad boy. AND it's lightweight! I use it on the lowest setting and it still picks up a ton. I don't think I'll ever need the high or medium setting. But I did try the highest setting for a few seconds and literally felt like the vacuum was ATTACHED to the floor, that's how hard it sucked (in a good way)!" —Matthew Mintun
10. AeroGarden's Indoor Hydroponic Garden for anyone who always wanted to grow their own herbs but lives in an apartment and therefore has close to *zero* outdoor space.
Promising review: "I got this as a birthday present for my husband, the classic man who's impossible to buy for, and he was thrilled with it. He's a by-the-numbers kind of guy, and followed the directions carefully. As a result, all six of the herbs have germinated, and we are already using some of them (basil, thyme and dill) only three weeks later. One thing: the light is much brighter than I expected. The pictures show it as a pleasant glow, almost a night light. It's bright. The timer keeps it on for 15 hours a day, so hopefully there's a place in your house where it won't reflect off the TV screen or light up somebody's bedroom." —Mary B.
11. A wireless remote kit that'll make turning on your twinkle lights (or anything else you hook up to 'em!) a breeze.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! In my apartment I strung Christmas lights around the top of my bedroom and then did the same in my living room and kitchen. It makes my apartment so much cozier and bright without even having to turn on the overhead. I hated having to plug and unplug them though. When I found out about these, it made life so much easier. I could easily turn the living room ones on as the sunset to brighten up my room, and then if I moved to the kitchen my lights could come on or into my bedroom. And I could shut them off from the other room too. The controller does not have to be directly aimed at the receiver or unblocked. It works just fine from anywhere in my apartment even across doors." —Brianna Curtis
12. A sleek mirrored digital alarm clock with USB ports that'll charge your devices and ensure you have *no reason whatsoever* to be late again.
Promising review: "Love love love this clock... sleek and definitely a statement piece. Alarm is subtle. It will definitely wake you up, however it will not scare the B-Jesus out of you. Love the extra ports on the side to charge other things with it." —Meika B.
