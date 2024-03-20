Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    I'm A Toddler Parent And You Should Buy These 12 Things I Swear By During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

    Toys, diapers, and a coffee machine to help you going (and they're all part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale).

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • Carter's double-zip pajamas for up to 38% off, in case your tot is still happy to have their little tootsies covered throughout the night *or* if you're still getting up in the middle of the night for diaper changes (go double-zip or go home, pals).

      View in list

    • A Fisher-Price Little People Frozen set for 35% off featuring Kristoff, Anna, Sven, and a sleigh to add to your tyke's ever-growing collection. They'll love that they can use the characters with her other play sets they already have to create more exciting imaginary adventures.

      View in list

    Helllooooo parents (or soon-to-be parents!), my name is Heather, and at the time I'm writing this, my son is almost 2, and I have a little girl on the way in April 2024. (Eeep!) So, a lot of these items I've personally tested out! I can happily tell you *all* about what has worked for my family, but kindly wanted to note that I'm aware every baby is different! So, what worked for me may not work for you. But hey, it's worth a shot. Right?

    Woman and child sitting on floor reading a book together, with a metallic fringe backdrop
    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    For example, this kid would not use a pacifier for a single second, but that doesn't mean your little one (or my next one) won't love 'em!

    1. An absolutely incredible Samsung Bespoke Jet AI cordless stick vacuum for 24% off that'll magically adjust each time you glide over a different floor type. Home filled with a mix of carpet, wood, and tile? No worries! This baby will beautifully clean 'em all.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    As a shopping editor and a parent, I have tried out A LOT of vacuums. This one is definitely at the top of my list. It's *very* lightweight, cleans beautifully, and holds a charge for up to 100 minutes. The "AI" feature makes it so when I move from one room to the next, the suction is immediately optimized for whichever flooring is in that room. It's quite incredible to experience IRL. I absolutely love that I only have to click one button to get it going instead of holding a trigger for the duration of my cleaning sesh — a game changer. However, the feature that has truly amazed me is the all-in-one cleaning station. Once I dock the vacuum back in it's little home it promptly empties out ALL of the dust/debris/dirt into a separate container, so I don't have to clean it out after each use. It's a splurge, but it's definitely worth it.

    Price: $712.80 (originally $899; available in midnight blue)

    2. An inexpensive baby gate for 22% off featuring a pressure mount you'll adore because you won't have to drill holes into your walls (a big win). It's easy to install and easy for adults to open with one-hand, which you'll definitely be thankful for when you're trying to carry your toddler and open it at the same time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This gate is capable of expanding to fit openings between 29–34 and 35-38.5 inches wide. This gate will not fit an opening between 34–35 inches. It also stands 30 inches tall. Make sure to measure your opening before you buy to ensure proper fit.

    Anyways, I have two of these gates in my home and it has been absolutely essential to keeping my toddler contained/safe in my split level home. We have a lot of stairs seemingly ALL OVER THE PLACE which is not ideal for a roaming toddler. It took my husband no time at all to put them up (shout out to the pressure mount feature) which was ideal. They're very simple for adults to open, but despite my son's best efforts he can't seem to figure it out (ideal as he's only a year and a half old). Would also be great for pet owners!

    Promising review: "Best gate I have ever owned. I have two small kids, a dog, and two cats. Plus lots of stairs. I have gone through so many gates in the last three years. Most broke over time or came loose. This gate is worth 20 stars. Amazing quality. It has stood the test of time! Reliable, sturdy, easy to use, easy to install. The gate swings both ways! That's a HUGE plus. I feel so secure having it knowing that there is no way my kids or dog can knock it down or get over it. It is tall too. Buy this one. Coming from the girl who is the queen of gates. This one is one-and-done. IF we need to purchase more gates in the future I will come straight back to this product and seller." —L. Randall

    Price: $33.99 (originally $44.99)

    3. A sandwich cutter and sealer for 27% off that'll make it easier than ever to make Smuckers Uncrustables copycats at home — especially when your toddler decides crusts are no longer part of their diet.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    I took the plunge and ordered this lil' kit and it was SO easy to use. My first attempt (pictured above) took literally two seconds to do. My bread was on the smaller side, but it still produced a perfect crust-less PB&J! I've since used it to make lunch for my toddler — not because he doesn't like crusts, but because it's an easier size for his tiny hands to grasp. Big fan.

    Promising review: "These have been a GAME CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" —Katherine Smaczniak

    Price: $15.96 (originally $21.96)

    4. LEGO DUPLO Fruit & Vegetables Gift Pack for 20% off, because it's toddler-appropriate (for ages 1 to 3) and will help them work on their coordination skills while also having some old-fashioned screen-free fun!

    Amazon

    While I don't have this exact set, my toddler has similar ones and absolutely adores them! Yes, part of the fun for him is definitely pouring out ALL the bricks at once (sigh) but he also loves naming the colors and building towers (and knocking them down). It's been incredible to see how much better he's gotten at clicking the bricks together since he got his first set 3 months ago. Every toddler parent should have *at least* one DUPLO set — might as we start with this cute one!

    Promising review: "This is a great set for a little one and is easy to assemble. My son who is 20 months old loves it!" —Josh Meczywor

    Price: $27.97 (originally $34.97)

    5. An interactive toy from Fisher-Price for 42% off that'll let you record your own fun sounds into it — it bops around and plays all kinds of sounds and phrases (75, to be exact!) to keep tykes groovin' and giggling.

    Child interacts with a colorful, musical learning toy with letters and numbers. Ideal for educational play
    Amazon

    We have this toy, and while, as a parent, it makes me want to rip my hair out, my son adores it. It bounces around like a kangaroo, plays a lot of songs he loves to bop to, and you can create your own remixes by recording things for the toy to say. If he didn't love it so much, I would absolutely give it away to someone else to enjoy but, alas, I've chosen my child's happiness over mine.

    Promising review: "This toy is better than expected!! Absolutely adorable!! My 8-month-old absolutely adores it! It springs up and down while playing music. There is a button on there where you can record your child’s name, and it’ll repeat it while singing and dancing! Highly recommended!" —A

    Price: $25.91 (originally $44.99)


    6. Carter's double-zip pajamas for up to 38% off, in case your tot is still happy to have their little tootsies covered throughout the night *or* if you're still getting up in the middle of the night for diaper changes (go double-zip or go home, pals).

    Amazon, amazon.com

    My son basically only slept in Carter's double-zip pajamas for the first 12 months of his life. The sizing is spot-on (which cannot be said for all baby clothing brands), and they wash really well (there is not much shrinking at all). The double-zip is ESSENTIAL, so I don't have to take his pajamas all the way off when quickly changing his diaper during the night. I also simply love how adorable they are! Both the cotton and fleece options have fun designs (including holiday themes) and often have cute little creatures on the feet, which make me squeal with delight every time I dress Noah in them. I've tried a lot of different pajamas, and these have simply become a staple in his closet. I've already started stocking up for Baby Girl.

    Price: $16.62 for a set of three (originally $27; available in sizes 6–24M, 2T–5T, and 10 style packs)

    7. A DJ turntable for 30% off, in case you're hoping your mini-me to become the next Tiësto. It'll certainly fill your home with all kinds of fun, music, and learning!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check it out on TikTok!

    I got this for my son — he loves interactive toys that make lots of noise, so this has been a big hit. I like that I can remove the legs for my daughter to use for some tummy time fun in the future as well.

    Promising review: "This activity little center for my grandsons and the music is too cute. There's a lot going on therefore, they stay entertained for a while." —Yvette

    Price: $31.49+ (originally $44.99)

    8. A singing Mirabel doll for 20% off, a must-have for the Encanto enthusiast who cannot get enough of the songs (they really are pretty catchy, I see you, Lin-Manuel Miranda).

    Doll character with an accordion, wearing a floral pattern dress and glasses, outdoors with palm trees in the background
    amazon.com

    My toddler would watch Encanto all day every day if given the chance. We got him this doll for his first Christmas (and took off all the too-small pieces) and a full year later he's still in love. 

    Promising review: "The details on this doll are adorable- the earrings, glasses and especially the shoes. She looks just like Mirabel with the same level of details — especially with her skirt. She sings “The Family Madrigal." My girls (and I) love her!!" —Sarah Lopez

    Price: $19.99 (originally $24.99)

    9. An 100-piece set of PicassoTiles for 29% off plus an additional 5% off — tykes will love crafting all kinds of magnetic masterpieces with this set!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    We've played with these during open play sessions at a variety of indoor playgrounds, and my son has enjoyed them every time. Now that they're on sale, I'm definitely going to snag them as a birthday gift — he'll be so excited! They're fun for adults to play with as well (my sister has been raving about them) and I really like that we'll be able to use them to further teach my kiddo about shapes and colors. And! PicassoTiles is a small business!

    Promising review: "My 2.5-year-old loves these tiles! She builds so many different things with them, and she gets to use her imagination for hours of fun. So far, they are incredibly durable. What a great product for toddlers!" —CSL

    Price: $39.99 (originally $56.65)

    Don't forget to clip the 5% off coupon for an additional discount.

    10. A Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine for 25% off with the capability to make iced coffee. regular coffee, espressos, cappucinos, and lattes at various strengths and volumes — magical. Toddler parents need all the help (and caffeine) we can get 😅.

    amazon.com

    I recently started testing out this espresso machine and it's been fantastic. I have a Nespresso machine that I adore, but it's been a bit much having both that and a Keurig on my countertop. The Phillips machine is great because it has the capabilities of what multiple machines do but only takes up the room of one! All you really have to do is add coffee beans into the top (though it also has a place to add in ground beans if that's your preference) and make sure the water reservoir has enough to make yourself a high quality cup o' joe. I mostly prefer iced drinks, so I've been thrilled that this machine has an iced coffee option in addition to all the hot ones. My mom and sister, who were been staying with me for a bit and drink *a lot* of coffee throughout the morning, were impressed with how simple the machine has been to use. No complaints whatsoever — it's worth the money, IMO!

    Price: $599 (originally $799

    11. A Fisher-Price Little People Frozen set for 35% off featuring Kristoff, Anna, Sven, and a sleigh to add to your tyke's ever-growing collection. They'll love that they can use the characters with her other play sets they already have to create more exciting imaginary adventures.

    Two toy figures riding a sleigh with a reindeer toy in the snow, evoking winter playtime
    amazon.com

    We have many (MANY) Little People toys in rotation, but anything Frozen has always been a welcomed addition. I'm constantly giving these little add-on sets as birthday gifts because they're such a hit with toddlers. This specific set features a functional lantern (so cute), and the batteries are included. My son loves lining his Little People up by movie (with assistance, of course) and, more often than not, insists on bringing one along to play with in the car. These toys are simply the best!

    Price: $15.49 (originally $23.99)

    12. And, of course, Pampers Swaddlers Disposable Baby Diapers and Water Baby Wipes Sensitive Pop-Top Packs for 20% off. You can honestly never have enough diapers/wipes on hand — use this sale to refill your stash!

    Amazon

    I've tried *A LOT* of diapers and luckily had success with most of them (my son has rarely had diaper rash, which I consider a gift from heaven). Anyways, Pampers Swaddlers are a tried-and-true option parents adore, including myself. You simply can't go wrong buying a necessary toddler product on sale!

    Price: $55.10 for 132 diapers and 336 wipes (available in sizes 1–7)

    Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.