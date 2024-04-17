If You’re Feeling Grouchy, I Bet One Of These 36 Products Will Put A Smile On Your Face

1. A "screaming goat" button that shockingly is quite useful — and not just for a good laugh. Many reviewers have noted it's been great for getting the attention of rowdy students (who woulda thought!) You can also totally use it to recreate that incredible parody of Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" (IYKYK).
Promising review: "Got this for my wife to keep on her desk. She said it’s been a big hit in the office! If she or her coworkers are having a tough time, this lightens the mood with just the press of a button." —Daniel
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
2. A soft cardigan to bring new meaning to the phrase "I wear my heart on my sleeve." It'll be the perfect springtime accessory for when layering is an absolute necessity and will likely be the first thing you reach for when last-minute plans pop up that require you to actually get dressed.
Promising review: "This cropped cardigan is an absolute head-turner! It's super soft and stretchy. Love the two-tone colors. The model is wearing a skirt but I wore it with some high-waisted jeans and it looked so cute! This is a very versatile cardigan. The buttons are big, which makes it easy for the consumer to unbutton or button back up. The sleeves were the perfect length. I highly recommend!" —Angelina
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 11 styles).
3. A custom-made pet portrait — is there anything more adorable than that? I think not. Anyways, all you have to do is select a background color, upload a photo of their beloved companion, and wait for the purr-fect piece of home decor to arrive!
Promising review: "Not only is this affordable, but it’s so cute! I love that it comes with a frame, so I didn’t have to worry about buying one. The graphics are accurate and of good quality. My two photos were delivered really quickly — less than a week after ordered! This is such a good buy, and I’ll definitely buy it again as a gift for friends!" —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available with or without a frame).
4. A Gilmore Girls mug for anyone who prides themselves on drinking as much coffee as Rory and Lorelai do — if you're not familiar, then please know that is essentially like having an IV of caffeine running into your veins all day.
Promising review: "It's a cup of happiness. LOL I believe there is a science in the mug you choose every morning for your coffee. Product wise, it is very good quality, colorful, dishwasher safe. Worth the purchase." —Dana
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
5. A silly windshield shade that'll keep your car cool while making it look like all four of the Golden Girls are cruising around — want to place bets that they're headed to pick up a cheesecake???
6. Solar-powered string lights that'll transform your backyard into the hipster haven you've always imagined it could be. They even have a dimmable feature so you can truly *set the mood* at any time.
Promising review: "I have had these lights up for approximately five months. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love." —D Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two styles).
7. A 44-piece Mjölnir toolbox for the person who *literally* fixes everything on their own — if you're *also* a Marvel fan you will have an absolute ball reaching for Thor's mighty hammer the next time you put together a dresser.
Promising reviews: "We bought this for my husband for Father's Day and it was a huge hit. We are a Marvel-loving household so it fit right in. My husband is a contractor so he has all the tools but it is perfect to have in the house when I ask him to hang a shelf, a picture, or whatever. It has lots of handy tools inside, my husband was impressed with the quality of each tool and the variety. Plus he feels cool holding Thor's hammer, haha." —Monica Aldrich
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in two styles).
8. A "Gracula" garlic crusher that'll make even the most serious of chefs let out an audible giggle.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
9. A silly Potty Putter Toilet Time golf game you and your roomie will get so competitive over you'll likely find yourselves making excuses to hang in the bathroom.
Promising review: "Had my dad cackling! He’s always spending hours and hours trapped in the bathroom at home, so for Christmas I decided to give him something to do while he’s in there. 😂 He about rolled out of his chair." —Abbie Reynolds
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
10. A tarot card set for beginners — it explains all you'll need to know from chakras and planets to zodiac signs and affirmations. You'll be ready to tap into your intuition and give your friends readings in no time at all.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how much this deck packed in knowledge. I know tarot, but wanted to expand on the deeper or hidden underlying quirks the cards can have. The yes and no feature on each card, the zodiac signs, planet alignments, and more simply make you deep dive into a card each pull. PLUS, it's easy to remember. If I want to simply pull a quick yes or no answer this is the quickest deck to grab too. Illustration is simple and easy to interpret, which is an added bonus!" —MountainMamaBear
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
11. A shaved ice machine because summer is headed our way and so is the craving for delicious, icy treats — this fun gadget will help you whip up beach resort–worthy snacks for everyone with ease.
Promising review: "We enjoy our shaved ice maker! It does a great job and is easy to use. As with all ice shaving machines, there is a learning curve, but once you get the hang of it, it's all good. I do find that the machine needs to rest a minute between uses and it is very noisy, but it's so much fun. We do use the Hawaiian Ice syrups, which I also recommend." —John
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 and a six pack of syrups for $39.99.