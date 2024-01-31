42 Products With Such Good Reviews You May Want To Test Them Yourself

For some added clarity, this product should be carefully applied under your nose and around your nostrils (not inside or up your nose!). It sadly won't get rid of *all* your nasal woes, but it will help provide relief from irritation and chapping (a gift in itself).

Promising review: "My girlfriend had recommended this product to me, and I only purchased a very small tube, not knowing if I would be satisfied or not. It really IS a good product. In the winter, my nose gets dry from the heat and humidity, and I need something to moisturize it. This product really IS excellent. I purchased a small tube, not knowing if I would like it or not, and I do. It's not costly, helps you, and is well worth the price." —SB



Get it from Amazon for $3.62.