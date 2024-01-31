42 Products With Such Good Reviews You May Want To Test Them Yourself

1. A moisturizing saline gel that'll help everyone and anyone fight the good fight against their biggest winter woe — a drippy, chapped nose.
For some added clarity, this product should be carefully applied under your nose and around your nostrils (not inside or up your nose!). It sadly won't get rid of *all* your nasal woes, but it will help provide relief from irritation and chapping (a gift in itself).
Promising review: "My girlfriend had recommended this product to me, and I only purchased a very small tube, not knowing if I would be satisfied or not. It really IS a good product. In the winter, my nose gets dry from the heat and humidity, and I need something to moisturize it. This product really IS excellent. I purchased a small tube, not knowing if I would like it or not, and I do. It's not costly, helps you, and is well worth the price." —SB
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
2. A friendship bracelet making kit, because if there's anything we can take away from The Swifties it's that trading little signs of affection in the form of jewelry is not just for kids.
I bought this kit ahead of attending The Eras Tour and would recommend also buying an additional letter set. For reasons I cannot explain, this one doesn't come with any vowels. 😅 However, the rubbery beads are perfect and very easy to slide onto the clear string that comes with the kit. I loved adding in the gold star and circle dividers to add some extra pizzazz to my bracelets. The little scissor in the kit was also great for seamlessly cutting the string. They were rather soothing to craft and I had a blast sharing them with other fans at the concert. Definitely get it!
Promising review: "I received this kit yesterday and so far my friend and I have made five bracelets, one anklet and a necklace. Would 10/10 recommend getting one of these kits for yourself, a friend or someone with a birthday coming up!" —Gail
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. A pair of fleece-lined tights so even Jack Frost, seems determined to ruin your winter fashion plans, won't force you into replanning your evening 'fit. You can wear 'em with a cute skirt, a dress, or layer them under your fave jeans for extra warmth.
Promising review: "I wear tights in the winter months only (I live in Northeastern Pennsylvania). This is a brand I would source out many times over. The tights are soft (not itchy) and thick but not binding and they keep their shape after several washings. They're pretty too, the herringbone pattern is quite classy and can dress up a basic skirt well. I give a 5-star rating!!!" —Barbi
Get them from Amazon for $34.97+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
4. Melissa & Doug My First Daily Magnetic Activities Calendar to teach little ones about the day, month, year, season, and more! It comes with 80 magnets you can easily store on the hinged dry erase board when they're not in use.
Promising review: "Almost 3-year-old loves it. After getting this he’s now asking me 'today’s Tuesday mom?' And 'it’s winter now?' He likes the holiday magnets and trying to figure out where to put the arrow for the temperature each day. It is sort of heavy, so I would recommend using a nail to hang it or strips around the rope so you don’t damage your wall. This is a must have for toddlers." —Steph
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
5. LE GUSHE Under Eye Patches — which I'm pretty sure is what Bruno Mars was talking about when he sang about "24K magic." They're packed with hyaluronic acid and snail mucin to help you banish dark circles under your eyes and leave 'em looking much less puffy.
Promising review: "This is really an amazing product for such a good price, too. These feel so refreshing under my eyes. It’s really relaxing having them on and just letting them do their magic! I don’t have so puffy eyes but I have been noticing slight dark circles lately. Just after using this one time, I can really see a difference under my eyes, and these left my under eyes so soft! You just have to make sure you clean your face very well before use and wash with warm water after use! Absolutely will be buying again!" —Kayleena
Get 15 pairs from Amazon for $17.35.
6. A pack of magical flames that'll transform your fireplace into one seemingly filled with magic and dancing colors — who wouldn't want that?
Promising review: "Mystical Fire Colorant is amazing. For a really fun experience, get some of these for your next camping trip. As if a campfire needs improvement...but this stuff is really neat. I'd say the adults love it even more than the kids. We only used one packet and the colors were so good — it seems like they lasted at least 20 minutes. There was even color left in the ashes the next day. We will never go camping again without several packs of Mystical Fire on hand." —TeNe
Get it from Amazon for $6.62.
7. A rechargeable clip-on reading light featuring an amber colored bulb that'll be easy on the eyes — perfect if you want to stay up late finishing your latest score from the library but your partner has an early alarm and needs to hit the hay.
It's completely free of blue light, has three brightness levels, and a 360-degree gooseneck.
Promising review: "I bought this because I am sensitive to lights, the charge lasts so long, the light is so warm, but not too yellow. It is also not too bright. I prefer it when it starts to die and it gets dimmer. I wish it had one more dim setting. But it also can be bright if you need. Love this light I think everyone should buy this. !! So cozy! Great gift." —Allison T.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
8. Coop Home Goods Pillows that are said to be ideal for back, side, and stomach sleepers — they're filled with memory foam (and come with extra stuffing!) that can be adjusted to your precise sleeping preference.
Coop Home Good is a small business!
Promising review: "This is the best pillow ever! 🙌🏻 I’m SUPER picky with pillows, and this one is perfect! I normally don’t like shredded pillows, but this one is a game-changer. It’s super soft, like a fluffy cloud. It doesn’t really feel like it’s shredded once you lay your head on it. I’m mainly a side sleeper, and this gives me perfect support. It molds perfectly to your head, neck, and shoulder. No more neck pains in the morning for me. Over time, I added the extra stuffing, and I’m happy with where it’s at. When it needs a fluffing, I just toss it in the dryer on low for 15 minutes, and it’s good as new. I’ve had it for a few months now, and this is the one I will always buy from now on. Just buy it! You’ll love it!" —Sierra
Get it from Amazon for $75 (available in three colors and queen or king sizing).
9. A strawberry mouse for anyone looking to bring tutti frutti vibes to their workspace — no I don't care if that's not yet a trend, we're gonna make it one with this adorable gadget, OK!? 🍓
Promising review: "I use this for my work laptop, I mostly bought it to be cute and kind of as a joke, and especially considering the price I wasn’t expecting greatness. I’ve had it a few months now and I’ve been pretty impressed it works surprisingly well, and glows when you move it! If you have smaller hands, it’s actually kind of the perfect shape lol. Definitely use it with a mousepad so the bottom doesn’t get banged up over time and for smooth mouse movement. Wish there were more designs like this one. I’d definitely buy more!" —Shannon Farkas
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in five other styles).
10. A truly genius two-sided travel cup because who doesn't love a product that feels like a two-for-one special?! You can sip on both water and another bevvy of your choice without having to carry around several cups — the future is here, my friends.
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in four styles).
11. Julep Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick for anyone who has always wanted to make shimmery eyeshadow their *thing* but has never been able to apply it without the glitter getting all over their face. This stick is fantastic as it glides on like a cream but dries as a powder.
Promising review: "This eyeshadow glides on so smoothly, is super cute and sparkly, and does the job. You do not need to be a makeup pro to use this product and make it look good on your own skin. It is easy to blend, is perfectly pigmented and convenient to carry around in your purse. The price point is great and I highly recommend this product if you’re looking for a new, easy to use eyeshadow stick." —Sho
Get it from Amazon for $11.15+ (available in 45 shades).
12. A handheld gift wrap cutter that'll transform you into a gift wrapping machine — attach it to any roll of wrapping paper, unroll the amount you need to cut, and slide it down the roll. You can use this baby all-year-long (birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers, etc!), not just during the holiday season when wrapping is a huge task on your to-do list.
I invested in this perfect gadget in 2022 and I'm not sure how I lived so long without it! It's seriously SO easy to use. It cuts well through thick and thin paper, doesn't take up a lot of storage space, and ensures clean lines when you're trying to wrap something neatly. It's so much better than when I'd try to fumble with scissors and cut completely unevenly. I'm a big fan. Additionally, Little ELF is a small business.
Promising review: "This is one of those tools that you JUST CANT LIVE WITHOUT. I cant believe I hadn't found this sooner. You wont go wrong with this tool. It's literally the best thing ever." —DRHino
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.99.