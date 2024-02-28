41 Products With Such Good Reviews You May Want To Test Them Yourself

1. An alarm clock on wheels you'll quickly develop a complicated relationship with — it'll roll around, jump, shake, make robotic sounds and essentially just annoy you until you *finally* have to get out of bed, tackle it, and start your day.
Clocky is a small business!
Promising review: "My friends and family all know how terrible I am at waking up in the morning. Every alarm clock I have ever used has been defeated by my quick 'hit snooze button' reflexes. So much so I find myself rushing for the door more often than I'd like. All that changed when I found Clocky. CLOCKY WORKS! Clocky moves so I can't get comfortable or used to where the snooze button is placed. I easily carry Clocky to any room in the house I choose to get cozy, relax, and watch some TV 'til I fall asleep on a work night. I LOVE CLOCKY and highly recommend giving it a chance because you will fall in love with the results. I am now actively waking up at the original time I set my alarm to and also staying up so I can have a productive day. Get Clocky and save your day! ☆☆☆☆☆" —Valued Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in nine colors).
2. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm in a variety of delectable scents — regardless of whether you commit to "Gummy Bear" or "Grapefruit" you'll be rewarded with hydrated and soft lips all day long.
Promising review: "I adore this gloss in all flavors. The feel is wonderful. It's not sticky or greasy. The scents are all lovely and it gives the perfect amount of sheen. It's my go-to!" —Marci Jones
Get it from Amazon for $13.50 (available in four scents).
3. Avocado Huggers that'll help you extend the life of that beautiful fruit you were weary about slicing in half because you KNEW you didn't need the entire thing for your recipe — this lil' tool will help keep that unused piece raring to go for tomorrow's breakfast.
Food Huggers is a small business! The set comes with a large and a small size of Avocado Huggers.
Promising review: "I'll admit that I was a bit skeptical. Could this product really protect the other half of an avocado from turning brown overnight? Much to my surprise, the hugger does work well. In fact, it works better than plastic wrap. This set of two comes in a regular size and a really large size. I have yet to find an avocado to fit the larger one, but the standard average size hugger works perfect. Good purchase, and will look at the other hugger products for fruit and veggies. Important to note as well — not only are you saving money from over use of plastic wrap, the food hugger product is also an environmental safeguard from adding more unnecessary plastic into landfill. I feel better about using the food hugger product as a 'green' practice." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.99.
4. A Gilmore Girls mug for anyone who prides themselves on drinking as much coffee as Rory and Lorelai do — if you're not familiar, then please know that is essentially like having an IV of caffeine running into your veins all day.
Silver Buffalo is a small business!
Promising review: "It's a cup of happiness. LOL I believe there is a science in the mug you choose every morning for your coffee. Product wise, it is very good quality, colorful, dishwasher safe. Worth the purchase." —Dana
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
5. A robotic vacuum, because you and I both know you don't want to spend a weekend morning trying to conquer all of the pet hair, debris, and other unexplainable messes that have found their way into your home. Kick your feet up, put on a podcast, and let this lil' gadget do its thing.
This robo vac can easily move between hard floors and low- to medium-pile carpets/rugs and can pick up all the accumulated dust, dirt, and hair while you go about your day. It has an infrared sensor to avoid knocking into obstacles (like furniture and walls) and drop-sensing tech so it won't fall down stairs and off ledges. And if it starts to run low on battery, it'll just return to its base for a recharge! Reviewer do recommend keeping stray items like socks and cords off the floor before running this.
Promising review: "This robot vacuum is incredible! I have three dogs and a cat; this vacuum is a time saver. I run it each day and it has done an incredible job of keeping pet hair, dirt and debris picked up in my home. Works well on carpet, hardwood, and tile floors. Wish I had purchased it sooner!" —t. hampton
Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (also available in a model with home mapping).
6. Wonderskin Wonder Blading One Step Lip Stain Masque, which will feel more like a science experiment than a beauty product — the results will have you absolutely baffled! You simply apply the mask in a fun shade of blue (but fear not, that's not the final color) then peel it off to reveal a perfectly pink pout that'll stay in place despite whatever eating/drinking plans you've got lined up.
Wonderskin is a small business specializing in cosmetic and skincare products.
Promising reviews: "I kept seeing Wonder Blading Lip videos on my TikTok. Went to Sephora and couldn’t believe they didn’t have it. Wound up buying it on Amazon and loving it!" —PM
"I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12-hour staying power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in 11 shades).
7. Julep Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick for anyone who has always wanted to make shimmery eyeshadow their *thing* but has never been able to apply it without the glitter getting all over their face. This stick is fantastic as it glides on like a cream but dries as a powder.
Promising review: "This eyeshadow glides on so smoothly, is super cute and sparkly, and does the job. You do not need to be a makeup pro to use this product and make it look good on your own skin. It is easy to blend, is perfectly pigmented, and convenient to carry around in your purse. The price point is great, and I highly recommend this product if you’re looking for a new, easy-to-use eyeshadow stick." —Sho
Get it from Amazon for $11.15+ (available in 45 shades).
8. A Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier you likely saw on Shark Tank and thought "Wow, that's exactly what is missing from my life." Clip it onto your bags (it can lift up to 80 pounds!) sling 'em over your shoulder and be on your merry way.
Click & Carry is a Shark Tank and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in seven colors).
9. Avarelle Pimple Patches that'll blend in with any skin tone and are gentle enough for any skin type, so you can go about your day without worrying that it looks like you're growing a second head on your face.
Avarelle's pimple patches are formulated with tea tree oil and calendula, which is said to heal and shrink zits overnight. A single pack comes with 40 patches in a variety of sizes to fit any pimple you've got. I personally reach for these ALL the time. I'm lucky enough to really only get one major pimple before getting my period. When that bad boy shows up I simply put one of these patches on overnight and am always amazed by how much it's shrunk down by the morning. Also, Avarelle is a small business!
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal because it allows you to peel the stickers off conveniently and easily without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn
Get it from Amazon for $8.49.
10. A scrubber brush to attach to your drill (!!!) and help you clean your tub/shower as you've never cleaned it before but without the arm workout. You'll be singing "I've got the powerrrr" in no time!
The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.
Additionally, Drill Brush is a small business based in New York!
Promising review: "I've been eyeing these for a few months and finally caved. Man, I regret not picking them up as soon as I saw them! They work GREAT! We rent an apartment that has a 30+ year-old shower/tub. I've used everything from abrasive powders, gels that sit to most recently the bathroom Magic Erasers and nothing really got the grime out. These WORK and they work fast. Just 10 minutes with my handy drill and the shower has never been cleaner. I love that I don't have to throw money out on cleaning products anymore and that I can be a little more environmentally friendly with no waste and no chemical cleaners! Just a little dish soap, baking soda and a spin of the brush. If you're on the fence, just buy them!" —Becky Adie
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six strength types).
11. A Dracula garlic mincer that'll make even the most serious of chefs let out an audible giggle.
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and, months later, still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from "good friend" to "best friend," but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
12. A U-shaped shelf organizer so you'll never waste another moment of precious cooking time searching high and low for paprika — it'll be easily accessible so you can get right back to your seasoning process.
You can get several if needed, arranging them side by side if your shelf is wide enough, or stacking them if you have a tall cabinet.
Promising review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they’re short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise, it’s easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." —Congaree
Get it from Amazon for $27.98.