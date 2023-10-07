Just 38 Pieces Of Clothing Your Closet Would Be Thrilled To Meet

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt that screams "fall is here and it's fabulous!"
2. Levi's Ribcage jeans for anyone who is sick and tired of low-rise denim — these will beautifully creep up past your belly button so you can wear *all* the crop tops you want.
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Get them from Amazon for $47.70 (available in sizes 24–32 and in 14 washes; plus sizes 16–24 available here).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
3. A long-line cardigan coat you can count on to make you the most stylish pumpkin in the patch — pair it with your fave jeans and a staple tee for an easy, fabulous 'fit.
Promising review: "Classic fall jacket that can be dressed up or down. Has a nice lightweight feel for early autumn into early winter. Fits a little large so size down one. XS is about a size 6–8. Ordered black." —Karyn O.
Get it from Old Navy for $59.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 2X–4X, regular, tall, and petite lengths, and three colors).
4. An oversize flannel shirt made for transitional weather (shout out to its lightweight material) so you can layer to your heart's content and snap photos with a Pumpkin Spice Latte, but without all the sweating that usually happens when you try to dress cozily before the temps cool off.
Promising review: "Super cute flannel to layer for fall outfits! The material is extremely lightweight, which is perfect because I live in the south where it’s hot nearly year round. I can get the trendy fall look without overheating lol I will be ordering more colors! I love it." —Hayley Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 18 colors).
5. A puffer vest that'll make you feel like you're receiving the biggest, coziest hug while leaving you looking like a fashionista at the same time.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors).
6. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.
Promising review: "I love this poncho. Quality of material is good. Love the colors. I purchased this for a trip. I wanted something lightweight, not bulky but would keep me warm on cool nights. It also doubles as a blanket when I am watching TV. I machine wash it, put in the dryer, and it still looks good." —Damian Perez
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 37 styles).
7. A quilted fleece pullover, in case you're someone that is always cold and know you'll benefit from having an even warmer option on deck.
Promising review: "I love this sweater!!! It has the coolest button detail that you can button all the way up or have loose like my pics, it’s incredible soft, and it's amazing quality! I highly recommend this!! If you’re on the verge of sizes, just go up a size because you can’t go wrong with oversized right now!" —Stephanie Mason
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors).
8. An oversized waffle knit top — essential if you want to feel comfortable but aren't quite sure what direction your day is headed — whether you head out on a stroll with a friend or never see the light of day, this top will *always* be a good idea.
I have this shirt in gray and green and it's fantastic! It's lightweight so you won't find yourself overheating if you're running around in it, but cozy enough that you'll also feel snug as a bug! I lived it in all last winter and can't wait to break it out for the fall. Definitely a piece worth adding into your loungewear wardrobe.
Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite top from Aerie and I am so happy they brought it back! It does run big. I’m typically a large and I sized down to a medium and still have plenty of room. It’s a must have piece in my closet." —Jenni
Get it from Aerie for $48.96 (originally $69.95; available in sizes 2XS–2XL and five colors).
9. A padded tank so you can go about your day bra-free — which sounds like an absolute dream, TBH. It'll provide you with enough support and layer beautifully under your go-to oversize cardi.
Check out this activewear essential on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" —Kristyn Long
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors).
10. A flowy midi dress starring puff sleeves, a ruffled hemline, and a bow at the back that'll make you feel like running through a field of dandelions while singing "I want adventure in the greaaaaat wide somewheeeeeeere!" a la Belle from Beauty and the Beast.
Promising review: "This dress appears way more expensive than the listing. It reminded me of something you’d find in a boutique. I wore this dress for my bridal shower and it was so comfortable! Dress is true to size and perfect for coverage when sitting (opening presents, etc). I highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors).
11. An oversized chunky statement-sleeve cardi that'll probs also make you want to invest in new tank tops just so you can wear a version of this outfit day after day until the sun returns in April.
Promising review: "I. ABSOLUTELY. LOVE. THIS. SWEATER. Love love love it!!!! It’s worth every penny. The color is beautiful, it’s soft, I love the design, the fit, everything. I’m going to get more in other colors too. Pair it with a body suit and high waisted jeans and you’re ready!" —Kari
Get it from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 11 colors).
12. A cashmere cardi with a lil' embroidered Mickey Mouse in the corner for Disney Adults who can't resist adding a little bit of magic into their autumn wardrobe.
Get it from Madewell for $198 (available in sizes 2XS–2XL).
13. An A-line overalls dress that'll look just darling layered over long sleeves and sweaters during colder weather — this should absolutely be a contender for your favorite winter look.
Promising review: "I read about this in a BuzzFeed article that said best, cheapest things to buy on Amazon right now. I was skeptical because I've ordered from Romwe before and not loved their products (they were sooo small.) This fit as expected, and I got SO many compliments on it." —Brandon Alexander
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 12 colors).
14. A chic sweater starring an asymmetrical hem, long enough to cover your booty so you can wear your leggings without hearing "those are NOT pants, I can see your whole butt!"
Promising review: "Ordered a small in the white version of this sweater and holy cow! I intend to buy this in black as well, so impressed. This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable. It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down. This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. 10/10 would recommend to a friend! Great value for the money spent." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 33 styles).
