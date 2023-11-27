I'm A Toddler Parent And These 26 Things I Swear By Are On Sale For Cyber Monday

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. The iconic Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair for $30 off— it's a perfect place for snapping cute pics of your baby and as they grow into toddler becomes a fun spot for them to hangout.
2. An inexpensive baby gate for 22% off featuring a pressure mount you'll adore because you won't have to drill holes into your walls (a big win). It's easy to install and easy for adults to open with one-hand, which you'll definitely be thankful for when you're trying to carry your toddler and open it at the same time.
3. An elephant sprayer for 26% off you'll adore because it'll keep your kiddo entertained for the duration of bath time and provide you with an easier way to wash soap off of them/out of their hair — however, considered yourself warned they can potentially turn this adorable hose on you at any given moment. 😅
4. A LeapFrog Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart for 20% off that'll encourage your toddler to dive into some imaginative play *and* keep them occupied so you can sit down for a few minutes and catch your breath.
5. A Little People Toddler Play set Disney Princess for 30% off *plus an extra $5 off* featuring lights, sounds, two characters and a whooooole lot of magic to keep your kiddo entertained.
6. An absolutely incredible Samsung Bespoke Jet AI cordless stick vacuum for up to 21% off that'll magically adjust each time you glide over a different floor type. Home filled with a mix of carpet, wood, and tile? No worries! This baby will beautifully clean 'em all.
7. A BOB Gear Revolution Jogging Stroller for 20% off, which is a must-have not just for anyone who actually has intentions to jog with their kiddo in tow but also for parents who have plans to take their littles on outdoor adventures or hilly paths.
8. A toddler memory book for 40% off plus free shipping over orders over $35 for the parent who actually *did* keep up with the baby book and has been a little sad since completing it after Baby's first year — it's concise and will let you jot down fun memories of your kiddo until they're five!
9. 30% off sitewide at H&M that'll encourage you to take your toddler's wardrobe to the next level — they have SO many cute (but stylish) sweat sets, jackets, shoes, etc you'll have to refrain from buying it all.
10. A Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat for 25% off you can count on to grow with your child for *so* many years it'll basically feel like a worthy investment right off the bat.
11. A custom blanket for 20% off from BaubleBar — it's super soft, won't get mixed up with anyone else's, and is the perfect option for layering over your tyke in the stroller or car seat.
12. A full set of dining essentials that's 25% off for your tyke — it comes with a suction plate, suction bowl, a little cup, a little spoon, and a bib that can all be tossed into the dishwasher.
13. A variety of styles from Janie and Jack for up to 70% off for anyone who is looking to get into the toddler micro-fashion game.
14. Posh Peanut footie pajamas for 10% off plus an additional 40% off made from a super soft and stretchy bamboo material you'll envy your child over when you zip them into 'em each night.
15. A set of Rifle Paper Co. x Pottery Barn Kids crib sheets for 41% off, because their festive designs make me smile, provide a fun "game" of I-Spy for my son and fit nicely on his mattress.
16. A sandwich cutter and sealer for 50% off that'll make it easier than ever to make Smuckers Uncrustables copycats at home — especially when your toddler decides crusts are no longer part of their diet.
17. A Zak Designs BPA-free, leak-proof cup for 20% off that'll make transitioning off a bottle during the day a breeze — and they really and truly do not leak (phew) so when your toddler shakes it upside down (and they will) you won't have a fountain of water to mop up.
18. Organic oat and fruit bars for 23% off, perfect for stashing away in your diaper bag for when your kiddos inevitably work up an appetite while venturing out of the house.
19. 50% off everything from Old Navy, so you can shop for yourself while also stocking up your little one's wardrobe for the winter. Win-win!
20. A balance bike for 20% off that'll leave any little one grinning from ear to ear — hope you're prepared to run after them though because they're going to be zoooooming away in no time.
21. Outlet covers for 20% off with a hidden pull handle, so when your mini-me becomes mobile seemingly overnight and is suddenly interested in doing nothing but sticking their tiny fingers into any exposed electrical sockets, you'll be prepared.
22. Tie-dye crocs for kids for up to 44% off (plus Classic Crocs for *you* for up to 51% off) so the whole fam can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode needed). Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.
23. A pack of corner guards for 21% off — a baby-proofing solution that can make sharp surfaces safe while still letting your style stay sharp. If you have a tendency to bump and bruise your body against your sharp-edged furniture, this little goo can also save you!
24. A Ruggable machine-washable rug for 25% off you can snag now and know that your room can stay looking on-point and elegant despite your children's spilling skills.
25. A universal cup holder for 24% off that can be easily attached to your stroller or diaper bag to ensure that you keep yourself hydrated as well as your little one. It comes in an array of fun colors and has drainage holes in the bottom. 👏
26. An adorable Cuddle + Kind hand knit doll for 25% off, available in so many sweet creatures you won't know which one to buy! Each doll that's purchased helps to donate 10 meals to children in need.
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.