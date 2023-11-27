Skip To Content
    I'm A Toddler Parent And These 26 Things I Swear By Are On Sale For Cyber Monday

    I'm a toddler mom and I honestly own (and love) every single one of these suggestions.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The iconic Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair for $30 off— it's a perfect place for snapping cute pics of your baby and as they grow into toddler becomes a fun spot for them to hangout.

    Heather Braga / BuzZFeed, Pottery Barn

    I absolutely adore our Anywhere Chair. I used it for those dreaded (but adorable) monthly photos as my son went through his first year, but now as a toddler he just loves to sit in it! We recently moved it from the playroom into my husband's office and he happily sits to "work" with dad in the late afternoons. It's lightweight, holds its shape, and is just really freakin' cute.

    Get it from Pottery Barn for $99 (originally $129; also available in two larger sized and 10 colors).

    2. An inexpensive baby gate for 22% off featuring a pressure mount you'll adore because you won't have to drill holes into your walls (a big win). It's easy to install and easy for adults to open with one-hand, which you'll definitely be thankful for when you're trying to carry your toddler and open it at the same time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This gate is capable of expanding to fit openings between 29–34 and 35-38.5 inches wide. This gate will not fit an opening between 34–35 inches. It also stands 30 inches tall. Make sure to measure your opening before you buy to ensure proper fit.

    Anyways, I have two of these gates in my home and it has been absolutely essential to keeping my toddler contained/safe in my split level home. We have a lot of stairs seemingly ALL OVER THE PLACE which is not ideal for a roaming toddler. It took my husband no time at all to put them up (shout out to the pressure mount feature) which was ideal. They're very simple for adults to open, but despite my son's best efforts he can't seem to figure it out (ideal as he's only a year and a half old). Would also be great for pet owners!

    Promising review: "Best gate I have ever owned. I have two small kids, a dog, and two cats. Plus lots of stairs. I have gone through so many gates in the last three years. Most broke over time or came loose. This gate is worth 20 stars. Amazing quality. It has stood the test of time! reliable, sturdy, easy to use, easy to install. The gate swings both ways! That's a HUGE plus. I feel so secure having it knowing that there is no way my kids or dog can knock it down or get over it. It is tall too. Buy this one. Coming from the girl who is the queen of gates. This one is one-and-done. IF we need to purchase more gates in the future I will come straight back to this product and seller." —L. Randall

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (originally $44.99).

    3. An elephant sprayer for 26% off you'll adore because it'll keep your kiddo entertained for the duration of bath time and provide you with an easier way to wash soap off of them/out of their hair — however, considered yourself warned they can potentially turn this adorable hose on you at any given moment. 😅

    an elephant hose spraying toy for a child&#x27;s bath
    amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok!

    This gadget is both a blessing and a curse. On the very positive side, my son loves it! He uses it to fill up cups, "clean" his toys, and tickle his own feet (adorable). I've used it to thoroughly wash his hair and rinse soap suds off of him in a bubble bath. However, I gotta warn any fellow parents that there is a VERY high chance you are going to get sprayed by your child at SOME point. If you don't mind getting a little wet on occasion, this toy is a 10/10.

    Promising review: "A baby registry must-have! I saw this item on TikTok and knew I had to have it! It’s great for all ages! My 3-month-old loves it and so does my 5-year-old! All you need are batteries and then your good to go!" —brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (originally $26.95; available in five colors).

    4. A LeapFrog Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart for 20% off that'll encourage your toddler to dive into some imaginative play *and* keep them occupied so you can sit down for a few minutes and catch your breath.

    Amazon, Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    I was planning to give this to my son for Christmas but got desperate for a way to keep him busy and broke it out sooner (oops). However, I have no regrets because he absolutely loves this toy. It has so many sound effects and a bunch of lights that seem to amaze him. It even throws in a few words in Italian for kiddos to learn! It likely doesn't hurt that he loves pizza more than anything else on this planet. Anyways, he also loves filling the pizza box with food and "delivering" it to anyone whose around and willing to play. It's a fantastic toy I think we'll all enjoy for a long time.

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (originally $59.99).

    5. A Little People Toddler Play set Disney Princess for 30% off *plus an extra $5 off* featuring lights, sounds, two characters and a whooooole lot of magic to keep your kiddo entertained.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    My son has a ton of Little People figures, so we were thrilled to get this castle as a gift. There's zero discrimination — everyone from the Disney Princesses to construction workers and tractor drivers get to hang in Noah's castle 😉. There is literally zero set up (a parent's dream!) so your kiddo can start playing immediately. Noah loves putting different characters at the top of the castle and pushing them in the tiny swing. The Princess details throughout the toy are *so* fun and adorable. We love this toy, simple as that.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $49.99; be sure to clip the $5 off coupon for this price).

    6. An absolutely incredible Samsung Bespoke Jet AI cordless stick vacuum for up to 21% off that'll magically adjust each time you glide over a different floor type. Home filled with a mix of carpet, wood, and tile? No worries! This baby will beautifully clean 'em all.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    As a shopping editor and a parent, I have tried out A LOT of vacuums. This one is definitely at the top of my list. It's *very* lightweight, cleans beautifully, and holds a charge for up to 100 minutes. The "AI" feature makes it so when I move from one room to the next, the suction is immediately optimized for whichever flooring is in that room. It's quite incredible to experience IRL. I absolutely love that I only have to click one button to get it going instead of holding a trigger for the duration of my cleaning sesh — a game changer. However, the feature that has truly amazed me is the all-in-one cleaning station. Once I dock the vacuum back in it's little home it promptly empties out ALL of the dust/debris/dirt into a separate container, so I don't have to clean it out after each use. It's a splurge, but it's definitely worth it.

    Get it from Amazon for $712.80 (originally $899; available in midnight blue) and Best Buy for $499.99 (originally $699.99; available in midnight blue and misty white).

    7. A BOB Gear Revolution Jogging Stroller for 20% off, which is a must-have not just for anyone who actually has intentions to jog with their kiddo in tow but also for parents who have plans to take their littles on outdoor adventures or hilly paths.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    When I added this to my registry my sister (who then promptly bought me this stroller) made fun of me asking "when will you ever go for a jog with your kid?" However, that's not why I wanted this stroller! We live in a very hill-filled area and also often go to grassy, muddy, sandy parks, so I knew we'd need a stroller that could handle all of that kind of terrain. The wheels are LARGE and in charge — you won't have an issue getting over any bumps in this bad boy. It's so easy to maneuver. It has the ability to recline the seat for your little one, so they can sit in it pretty early on in life. It also has a cute peek-a-boo window at the top (when you pull the shade all the way down) that my son loves.

    Promising review: "10/10 jogging stroller. Rolls more smoothly than I ever would have imagined and turns on a dime. This has been worth every penny and I would buy it again in a heartbeat." —Mike B.

    Get it from Amazon for $439.99 (originally $549.99; available in two styles and also as a double stroller).

    8. A toddler memory book for 40% off plus free shipping over orders over $35 for the parent who actually *did* keep up with the baby book and has been a little sad since completing it after Baby's first year — it's concise and will let you jot down fun memories of your kiddo until they're five!

    Lucy Darling

    Enter the code "BLKFRIDAY23" at checkout!

    I cannot even start to tell you how much I love these baby books from Lucy Darling. I had one for my son and it was SO easy to fill out I never felt overwhelmed or stressed about it. The pages are minimal, feature adorable designs, and include an array of ways to note memories with your child without overdoing it. After his first birthday I was sad to not have more detailed pages to write about him — so I ordered The Little Years version as well! I've already gone ahead and bought my daughter (arriving in 2024) a baby book from this small business as well. 10/10, IMO.

    Get it from Lucy Darling for $32.99 (originally $54.99; also available in another style).

    9. 30% off sitewide at H&M that'll encourage you to take your toddler's wardrobe to the next level — they have SO many cute (but stylish) sweat sets, jackets, shoes, etc you'll have to refrain from buying it all.

    HM

    H&M is where I buy TONS of my son's "cool kid" wardrobe as I like to call it. They have so many sweat sets in basic "stylish" colors, but also ones featuring fun characters like Mickey, Winnie the Pooh, and Snoopy. I combed through my recent purchases, but sadly all of them are sold out 🙃 so you'll have to just take my word for it and believe me when I say we get the *most* compliments on my son's outfits when we're out and about and he's dressed in H&M.

    Get them from H&M: the baseball jacket for $17.50 (originally $24.99; available in two styles and in sizes 6M–18M, and 2T–4T), the Winnie the Pooh set for $17.50 (originally $24.99; available in two styles and in sizes 6M–18M, and 2T–4T) and check out everything else on sale here.

    10. A Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat for 25% off you can count on to grow with your child for *so* many years it'll basically feel like a worthy investment right off the bat.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    We have this car seat for my toddler and it's been spectacular. It was very easy to install (a huge bonus) and he's really gotten a kick out of having his own space to keep a snack and a drink when we're in the car. The harness doesn't fight me when I load my son into the car and the seat itself feels very cushy. This car seat is actually designed to last your child for 10 years — which is fantastic! It has a machine washable cover I was *very* glad to have after my kid jumped in a muddy puddle and promptly wiped his feet all over it... all the stains came right out! Don't sleep on this car seat...especially when it's *this* discounted.

    Promising review: "I bought this as my son was growing out of his infant car seat and needed more room. He can sit comfortably. I love that it has cup holders for his silly cup and snack cup. He can easy reach both when he’s strapped. I love how it can adjust to any car and the recline options. And cleanup is so easy! I love how easily it is to take off the covering and put it back on once clean!" —Nicole Cameron

    Get it from Amazon for $299.99 (originally $399.99).

    11. A custom blanket for 20% off from BaubleBar — it's super soft, won't get mixed up with anyone else's, and is the perfect option for layering over your tyke in the stroller or car seat.

    BaubleBar

    My son Noah has had one of these since birth, now that he's a full blown toddler we're still using it and loving it! It's lightweight but heavy enough to keep him as toasty as needed. I adore the many patterns BaubleBar offers (we have the Wild Child print which, in hindsight, was an excellent choice for my child). I've given two as gifts because I love them so much!

    Note: Orders placed through 11/26 11:59pm EST will be delivered by 12/21.

    Get the "Wild Child" style from BaubleBar for $62.40+ (originally $78; available in three sizes and tons of styles).

    12. A full set of dining essentials that's 25% off for your tyke — it comes with a suction plate, suction bowl, a little cup, a little spoon, and a bib that can all be tossed into the dishwasher.

    an array of rubberized, washable dining necessities for kids
    Lalo

    We adoooooore these Lalo products in our home! They're super easy to clean, my son has had no issues learning how to use them all on his own, and the suction abilities make it a *tiny* bit harder for him to attempt to pick up his plate and toss it (yay, haha). It's convenient that it all comes in one set and I love that there are so many colors available to choose from!

    Get it from Lalo for $56.25 (originally $75; available in eight colors).

    13. A variety of styles from Janie and Jack for up to 70% off for anyone who is looking to get into the toddler micro-fashion game.

    Janie and Jack, Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    I absolutely adore this brand. My son is literally wearing a sweater from Janie and Jack as I write this post this very moment on Thanksgiving (pictured right). I always put him in outfits from here for special events, so I try to stock up whenever they have a sale. NOW IS THE TIME, FRIENDS!

    Get them from Janie and Jack: the fair isle sweater for $17.54 (originally $64; available in kid sizes 6–18M), the pink cable knit sweater for $30.54 (originally $59; available in kid sizes 6–24M and 3–16).

    14. Posh Peanut footie pajamas for 10% off plus an additional 40% off made from a super soft and stretchy bamboo material you'll envy your child over when you zip them into 'em each night.

    a floral one piece pajama set on a baby
    Posh Peanut

    Note: this item is final sale.

    My son has a few different styles of Posh Peanut pajamas and he really seems to enjoy them! Even I own a pair of their Barbie pajamas (which have sold out) and can attest to how nice the fabric feels against my skin. They've all washed beautifully (no shrinking!) and I just love how many fun prints they're offered in.

    Get them from Posh Peanut for $22.68 (originally $42; available in sizes newborn–2T and 15 styles) and check out everything else on sale here.

    15. A set of Rifle Paper Co. x Pottery Barn Kids crib sheets for 41% off, because their festive designs make me smile, provide a fun "game" of I-Spy for my son and fit nicely on his mattress.

    nutcracker print crib sheets
    Pottery Barn Kids

    I have a handful of these sheets — their seasonal ones are too fun to pass up! They stay nice and secure on my toddler's crib mattress and just look took cute in his room. I'm a fan, to say the least.

    Get them from Pottery Barn Kids for $23 (originally $39; also available in a pack of two).

    16. A sandwich cutter and sealer for 50% off that'll make it easier than ever to make Smuckers Uncrustables copycats at home — especially when your toddler decides crusts are no longer part of their diet.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    I took the plunge and ordered this lil' kit and it was SO easy to use. My first attempt (pictured above) took literally two seconds to do. My bread was on the smaller side, but it still produced a perfect crust-less PB&J! I've since used it to make lunch for my toddler — not because he doesn't like crusts, but because it's an easier size for his tiny hands to grasp. Big fan.

    Promising review: "These have been a GAME CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" —Katherine Smaczniak

    Get it from Amazon for $10.96 (originally $21.96)

    17. A Zak Designs BPA-free, leak-proof cup for 20% off that'll make transitioning off a bottle during the day a breeze — and they really and truly do not leak (phew) so when your toddler shakes it upside down (and they will) you won't have a fountain of water to mop up.

    a bluey tumbler cup
    Amazon

    I cannot even begin to tell you just how many toddler cups I've tried out for my son before settling on these. They really don't leak, he can't open/close it for fun like he does with flip-top cups, and he has no issue using the straw (I think because it's thicker than most!). I personally like that they come in a bunch of fun styles. We have the Bluey cup (shown above) as well as a two-pack featuring Mario and Luigi (that is sadly sold out right now). My favorite feature, however, is that I can toss it into the dishwasher for easy cleaning!

    Promising review: "They don't leak or volcano everywhere! It's taken so long and so many different straw cups but we finally found ones that don't make a huge mess, even when our son is trying to make a mess!" —A. Smith

    Get them from Amazon for $19.19 (originally $23.99; available in seven styles).

    18. Organic oat and fruit bars for 23% off, perfect for stashing away in your diaper bag for when your kiddos inevitably work up an appetite while venturing out of the house.

    apple cinnamon fruit bars
    Ready. Set. Food!

    Enter the code "BIGDEAL" at checkout.

    Ready Set Food (who you may have seen on Shark Tank), creates delicious baby food and snack options that can help introduce them (safely) to allergens. I've given these fruits bars to my son on multiple occasions and they've been a hit! I'll totally be adding these to my diaper bag as an easy (and not too messy) on-the-go snack option.

    Get two boxes from Ready. Set. Food! for $12.31 (originally $15.99).

    19. 50% off everything from Old Navy, so you can shop for yourself while also stocking up your little one's wardrobe for the winter. Win-win!

    Buzzfeed editor&#x27;s son in a red and black buffalo check flannel
    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    I would say about 50% of my toddler's wardrobe is from Old Navy — you simply cannot go wrong! I love buying him tiny flannels (including the Evermore flannel, Swifities will know) and all kinds of basics. I'm definitely going to use this sale to stock up on some items for my daughter (arriving in spring 2024) as well.

    Get the shirt from Old Navy for $9.99 (originally $19.99; available in eight styles and sizes 12M–24M and 2T–5T) and check out all of their other deals here.

    20. A balance bike for 20% off that'll leave any little one grinning from ear to ear — hope you're prepared to run after them though because they're going to be zoooooming away in no time.

    a toddler on a little red bike
    Amazon

    My toddler got this for his first birthday and has been consistently playing with it for 7 months. Before he built up the confidence to actually ride it around, he used to have a blast just pushing it around the house. It doesn't take up much room at all and has become a beloved toy in our home.

    Promising review: "It’s the cutest little bike. Comes with the tool needed to assemble. Super easy to assemble. Took my husband like 5 minutes. We got it for our grandbaby's first birthday. She can’t reach the ground yet nor is walking but we just push her around and are excited that she’ll grow into it. Her first bike." —Lisa

    Get it from Amazon for $42.39 (originally $52.99; available in 10 colors).

    21. Outlet covers for 20% off with a hidden pull handle, so when your mini-me becomes mobile seemingly overnight and is suddenly interested in doing nothing but sticking their tiny fingers into any exposed electrical sockets, you'll be prepared.

    outlet covers with a hidden pull handle
    Amazon

    We have these in our home and they've been fantastic — honestly they're so efficient I felt like I struggled to figure out how to take them out as an adult. My son literally still tries to pull on them (he's a wild little thing) but they don't budge! One pack (which comes with 45 plug covers) was more than enough to baby proof our home.

    Promising review: "I purchased these specifically because I've had the regular type and get tired of breaking my nails trying to get them out. Plus, a toddler is watching how you do it, so these are a bit more stealth if you cover your hand while flipping out the handle." —Fair Comprehensive Reviews

    Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (originally $9.99; also available in packs of 32, 42, and 55).

    22. Tie-dye crocs for kids for up to 44% off (plus Classic Crocs for *you* for up to 51% off) so the whole fam can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode needed). Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.

    tie dye crocs on adult and kids size feet
    amazon.com

    Crocs are an absolute must-have for a toddler. My son has a wide foot (no, actually, we got him measured) but has no issue fitting into standard sizes Crocs. They're great for when you want to just head outside for a little or run a quick errand. He's played on various playgrounds in them as well and they stay right in place.

    Promising review: "I love these little shoes. They baby walks around looking at his feet, he just loves them. He doesn't take them off and appears to be very comfortable in them. Bright cheerful colors, with excellent traction on the bottom. Well worth the money! I even ordered another pair in the next size up." —Cindy Adkins

    Get them from Amazon: kids tie-dye crocs for $24.99+ (originally $44.99; available in sizes 4 Toddler–6 Big Kid) and adult Crocs for $24.70+ (originally $49.99) and shop all the Croc deals here

    And if you want to match like in this cuter-than-cute photo, you can get tie-dye Crocs in adult sizes for up to 51% off!

    23. A pack of corner guards for 21% off — a baby-proofing solution that can make sharp surfaces safe while still letting your style stay sharp. If you have a tendency to bump and bruise your body against your sharp-edged furniture, this little goo can also save you!

    amazon.com

    If you have a toddler who is on-the-move, you need these. No question. These are way better than other versions I've had that my toddler would just rip right off of the furniture (fun!). These are gooey, stick really well, and will actually stay in place to protect your kiddo's precious little head from any bumps.

    Promising review: "These are honestly the best corner protectors we have tried! We've had a few others in our house and they are constantly falling off because they lost their sticky or our daughter pulls them off because they are huge and they catch her eye, and they are just not pretty to look at. But these are so small and clear, you don't even notice they are there (so our daughter doesn't even try to pull them off) they stick very well, and have already protected her little head from hitting a corner. I'm not sure how they will peel off, since we haven't tried yet, but so far so good!" —E3232

    Price: $9.98 (originally $13.98; available in three pack sizes)

    24. A Ruggable machine-washable rug for 25% off you can snag now and know that your room can stay looking on-point and elegant despite your children's spilling skills.

    a beige ruggable rug with a wavy pattern
    Ruggable

    I actually have a Ruggable rug in my child's room — which I like to think was a very smart decision on my part. I'm not sure how or why his floor is constantly filthy, but I *do* know I'm happy to be able to strip the rug and pop it right into the wash for cleaning.

    Promising review: "Love it so much for my baby’s room!" —Christina

    Get a 6x9 rug from Ruggable for $254.25 (originally $339; available in 11 sizes and two colors) and check out all their deals here.

    25. A universal cup holder for 24% off that can be easily attached to your stroller or diaper bag to ensure that you keep yourself hydrated as well as your little one. It comes in an array of fun colors and has drainage holes in the bottom. 👏

    a pink silicone cup holder on a stroller
    amazon.com

    Ryan & Rose is a family-owned small business that creates stylish accessories parents will love. Reviewers also love adding this cup holder to other objects like their spin bikes, beach chairs, shopping carts, and more. I picked up one of these and attached it to my son's Doona Liki Trike (which has no cup holder or pockets). I use it to hold my wallet and keys whenever we go for a walk around the neighborhood — it's great!

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with these holders! I have a huge stroller that a conventional cupholder won't work on, the Ryan And Rose Cutie Holder is perfect! I am actually order a second one that I can use to hold to hold my cellphone! The uses are endless! Stock up when you can!" —ShopTillYouDrop

    Get it from Amazon for $15.19 (originally $20; available in 13 colors).

    26. An adorable Cuddle + Kind hand knit doll for 25% off, available in so many sweet creatures you won't know which one to buy! Each doll that's purchased helps to donate 10 meals to children in need.

    two plush hand knit dog dolls next to a newborn
    Cuddle + Kind

    Enter the code "JOY" at checkout.

    We received a set of these as a gift for my son's first birthday and he absolutely adores them — as do I. Cuddle + Kind, which is a family-owned small business, strives to provide meals through their various partners to as many kids as possible. So far they've donated over 29 million (!!) meals! The dolls themselves are SO soft and snuggly, my son loves to carry them around as "his babies" and push them around in a stroller. He has three cuties from their "Tiny Collection" that is currently sold out, but one of our relatives gave me a heads up they got him "Noah the dog" for Christmas. They are so sweet and the meaning behind them is even sweeter.

    Promising review: "I have purchased several of the knit animals from Cuddle and Kind.The craftsmanship is outstanding, there is no other company that prides this level of quality.I purchase them for baby shower gifts and the recipients are so thrilled, and when they realize that 10 meals to impoverished children also benefit makes it all the more cherished.I have nothing but praise for this family operated business and the work they are doing." —Cuddle + Kind customer

    Get it from Cuddle + Kind for $49.50+ (originally $66; available in two sizes) and check out all the other dolls on sale here

