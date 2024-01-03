Skip To Content
    Beat The Post-Holiday Blues With These 33 Budget-Friendly Cozy Home Products

    The holidays may be over, but cozy season is just getting started.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    8. Or a cotton knit duvet cover that'll feel like a serious upgrade from your raggedy looking old duvet — pick a warm, seasonal cover option to make your room feel like one of those cabins the characters always spend the holidays at in Hallmark movies.

    soft bed sheets with matching duvet cover and pillow cases with plate of fruit on the bed
    Amazon

    And if you're looking for a great duvet to fill this cover, here's a hypoallergenic option that reviewers love! 

    Promising review: "I have been looking for a terracotta jersey knit duvet cover forever and took a chance with this one. The color is great, a dark terra-cotta/rust color. It’s soft, but if I had to be nit-picky it isn’t as soft as other jersey knit fabrics I have felt. Shipping was surprisingly fast and the size was perfect for my queen bed. Overall I am happy with my purchase." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $45.04+ (available in three sizes and 19 colors).

    15. An ultra soft faux fur rug you'll pat yourself on the back for purchasing whenever you step out of bed and squish your toes into it's plush fabric instead of your ice cold floors.

    closeup of the rug taken by a reviewer
    reviewer's rug in bedroom
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and eight colors). 

