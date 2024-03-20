29 Kitchen Products That’ll Help You Create A Meal Worthy Of A Cookbook Cover

1. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. Also! Fullstar is a small business!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
2. A handheld knife sharpener that'll bring your most-used kitchen utensils back to life in a flash without destroying your countertop or cutting boards.
Sharp Pebble is a small business!
Promising review: "It's easy to use, works great, makes my old knives sharp again, stays put on the counter while I sharpen, comes with instructions, and it's a handy little gadget, wish I'd bought this sooner." —Renniebaby
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
3. A stuffed waffle maker you can count on to make all of your brunch dreams come true — fill 'em with cream cheese, strawberries, chicken, or anything else your heart desires!
Promising review: "Oh my goodness. This was way better than expected. Definitely only need one waffle per person, they are huge. They are beyond delicious and the stuffing options are endless. It does take about seven minutes to make one waffle but totally worth it. Comes out perfect every single time. No issues at all. Buy it now!" —armywife
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
4. An ever-popular Instant Pot with so many uses you'll need to take a deep breath before deciding what to make with it first.
The Duo Plus replaces 13 (!!!) common kitchen appliances. It can be used as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, roaster, mini oven, broiler, dehydrator, yogurt maker, sous vide and bread proofing.
Promising review: "Performed great. Instantly replaced my previous Instant Pot. My new favorite appliance. The guided cooking does make using it really easy , once you get it set up with the app and WiFi. I am very pleased." —Shamondo Sharpless
Get it from Amazon for $79.95.
5. Avocado Huggers that'll help you extend the life of that beautiful fruit you were weary about slicing in half because you KNEW you didn't need the entire thing for your recipe — this lil' tool will help keep that unused piece raring to go for tomorrow's breakfast.
Food Huggers is a small business! The set comes with a large and a small size of Avocado Huggers.
Promising review: "I'll admit that I was a bit skeptical. Could this product really protect the other half of an avocado from turning brown overnight? Much to my surprise, the hugger does work well. In fact, it works better than plastic wrap. This set of two comes in a regular size and a really large size. I have yet to find an avocado to fit the larger one, but the standard average size hugger works perfect. Good purchase, and will look at the other hugger products for fruit and veggies. Important to note as well — not only are you saving money from over use of plastic wrap, the food hugger product is also an environmental safeguard from adding more unnecessary plastic into landfill. I feel better about using the food hugger product as a 'green' practice." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $13.99.
6. A milk frother to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your latte into one just like your favorite barista whips up for you at your go-to coffee shop. Delish.
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however, I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use, and you make your at-home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence, I’d say, what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 45 styles).
7. An all-in-one pan in a stylish color that'll not only look good hanging out on your stove top, but will act as the *perfect* backdrop for any photos you want to take to show off your latest recipe. Not to mention, you can pan fry, boil, sauté, stew, poach, and flambe in it!
Promising review: "I purchased this for my mother-in-law since she has arthritis in her hands and can’t lift anything heavy. This pan is incredibly light and it’s become a favorite with everyone who cooks in this kitchen. It holds a lot, cooks evenly and even gets clean in the dishwasher. I can’t say enough good things about this pan. You won’t be sorry if you purchase it." —J. O'Donnell
Get it from our Goodful collection on Amazon for $39.99 (originally $49.99; available in seven colors).
8. A jalapeno corer for anyone who eats a borderline concerning amount of guacamole and knows the *best* way to prepare it is by adding a little bit of *~spice~*. This tool will ensure you can do just that but without irritating your skin!
Promising review: "Where has this thing been all my life?? Omg, it makes making poppers so fast! And they look great! It even works on the small sweet peppers too. Use this thing to seed your peppers. Then place your filling into a pastry bag or even a Ziploc bag with the tip snipped off. Fill your peppers, and it makes it go so fast! Love love it! I’ve ordered one for my FIL too, as he also loves making poppers!!" —PotsyZebra
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
9. A KitchenAid stand mixer that is known as THE gift to add to a registry — it comes in so many colors you'll want to theme your entire kitchen around it. And it'll help you whip up so many treats you won't know where to begin.
Promising review: "I really debated on spending so much money on a mixer. Would it really be worth it?? For sure it is! I can't say enough great things about this mixer. First of all, love the color! It's a great accent piece in my kitchen. I have made cookies, bars, cakes, and mashed potatoes in the few weeks that I have had it. It mixes the batter so much better than I ever could with my hand mixer! And I think the food actually tastes better! For a busy mom, it almost seems to be saving me time, because it mixes while you can gather other ingredients, etc. It takes me less time to bake and the clean up is easier since it's just one bowl and mixing paddle. Well, worth the money, I wish I would have decided to get one sooner!" —Prof. G
Get it from Amazon for $449+ (available in 23 colors).
10. A 3-in-1 burger press to transform the way you make your burgers — it's simple to use and will give you the ability to make regular burger patties, sliders, or stuffed burgers. You haven't LIVED if you haven't bitten into a cheese-filled burger, OK!? Not to mention — it'll photograph beautifully.
Promising review: "Really well-made product. It is sturdy and works great, I foresee this lasting for quite some time. It is very easy to use and can make stuffed burgers as well as regular burgers. I also bought the paper sheets recommended because then I can buy ground beef on sale and shape and freeze my own hamburger patties. It saves quite a bit of money to do it this way as opposed to buying already made ground beef patties, not to mention the taste is sooooo much better!" —deborah
Get it from Amazon for $10.39.
11. A marble board wire cheese cutter that's best described as "practically perfect in every way" as it's so gorg you'll want to leave it out on display but *also* utilize when guests come over the beautifully slice everyone's favorite snack.
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action.
Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $16.33 (available in two colors).
12. A Zojirushi Bread Maker that'll do all the hard work for you (kneading, timing, etc) and leave you with an absolutely divine loaf of bread you'd expect to pick up at a farmer's market.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to purchase a bread machine since I’ve always made bread with my Bosch mixer but this one is worth the money! Have made beautiful tender loaves every time! I’ve found recipes online and made the best banana bread and cinnamon chip bread as well as white, multi grain wheat, sourdough, lemon and orange breads! So easy for a busy mom to throw the ingredients in and start the machine and walk away! I’ve waited to post a review until I made over a dozen loaves and HIGHLY recommend!" —Sue
Get it from Amazon for $380.95.