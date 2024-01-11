36 Products That’ll Bring That Comfy-Cozy Feeling To Your Wardrobe

After basically living in my Ugg minis as my "work shoes" while WFH, it only felt right to transition into full boots now that it's really cold out. I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to "the office" but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day since *technically* I've put shoes on. They're super soft, as expected, and honestly just make me happy! They are true to size so no worries about sizing up or down.

Promising review: "Love my Uggs! The only time I have ever spent this much for shoes or boots was when I bought my first pair nine years ago. They are black, Classic Tall, and still look nice even though they have survived quite a bit of wear. Last week I bought a second pair, Classic Tall II in chestnut. This pair has the same high quality, warmth, and comfort. Knowing that the old black Uggs still have several years of use ahead, I didn't mind investing in a second pair. I've never worn a warmer or more comfortable boot!" —Anita

Get them from Amazon for $199.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors).