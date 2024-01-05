1. A long-line cardigan coat you can count on to make you the most stylish one frolicking in the snow flurries — pair it with your fave jeans and a staple tee for an easy, fabulous 'fit.
After putting this in so many posts I caved and bought it for myself — and I can say it is 100% worth it. I love having a more stylish, warm option for when I want to put a little more put together while heading out the door. I ordered it in the camel color and truly love it.
Promising review: "Classic fall jacket that can be dressed up or down. Has a nice lightweight feel for early autumn into early winter. Fits a little large so size down one. XS is about a size 6–8. Ordered black." —Karyn O.
Get it from Old Navy for $59.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and two colors).
2. A faux-shearling moto jacket with a look that'll stand the test of time — throw it on over a tee and jeans you've already got in your closet and *boom* you've got a new go-to outfit!
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly is a fan, she said "This is the coat I own and it is VERY warm. It's so much warmer than you'd expect from the look of it!"
Promising review: "Really an excellent steal! Just like the one from Zara but more comfortable, half the price and warmer. Wore it a few times and already got a dozen compliments." —Aleksandra Teichman
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
3. A fuzzy fleece open-front coat you can indulge in on slightly warmer days when you don't want to sweat through your clothes but still want to embrace the fact it's sweater weather.
Promising review: "GUYS OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes — I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree Fahrenheit weather, and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket- but make it fashion pieces' HAHA I love it so much." —@Kathy_Vu
Get it from Amazon for $61.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 25 colors).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
4. A quilted puffer jacket you're bound to get oodles and oodles of compliments about thanks to how cute and practical it is. Hope you have the link ready to share with all your friends!
Check out a TikTok of the puffer jacket. Reviewers say to size down!
Promising review: "I wore this during a trip to NYC. Temps ranged from the mid-40s to mid-50s, and this kept me warm, was comfy, and was cute with all of my outfits. And the best part: It has ample pocket space, so I didn't have to carry a clutch!" —Kandace
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and 15 colors).
5. A highly rated down jacket with a lining so cozy it'll definitely keep you snug as a bug when you head down a snow-covered hill in a picture-perfect sled.
I can confirm that *many* of us on the BuzzFeed Shopping team own and love this coat! This includes lil' ol' me! I wore it for the first time last winter and was almost TOO warm. It's perfectly heavy and the lined hood is the coziest thing ever — I felt like I was lounging on a built-in pillow when wearing it in the car.
Promising review: "SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy. I am usually a size L/XL in everything and the large fits perfectly with the zippers up on the sides. It gets a bit narrow around the hips but it's adjustable so it's fine! Absolutely love this coat. ❤️" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $151.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–5X and 10 styles).
6. A statement-making collared coat in a vibrant green you most certainly won't already have in your coat closet.
Rebdolls is a Black-woman owned small business that focuses on being size inclusive — which I loooooove!
Promising review: "Love this coat! The color is very vibrant, which I love. You will not blend in with this Kelly green coat! Fit is oversized, but that makes it comfy. Sleeves were actually long enough (Which I usually don't get due to my broad shoulders." —Betsy H.
Get it from Rebdolls for $149.90 (available in sizes 6–32 and three styles).
7. A lattice long coat that'll make you feel and look like Samantha Parkington — AKA the most stylish of all the American Girl Dolls. (Seriously, look her up if you don't remember!)
Promising review: "This is the perfect, classic long coat. I absolutely love it; it's exactly what I was looking for. I'm 5'1" and this jacket hits just below my knee. The sleeve length is perfect and I love the fit. Not quite oversized, but not tight. I would buy this again and again. You can't beat the price." —e.e.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes S–XL).
8. A wool blend coat with a grid design and an asymmetrical hemline, so chic you won't even want to take it off when you get to work.
Promising review: "Love love love this coat. I got so many compliments. I’m usually a 12 and they suggested a 2XL but after reading the reviews I got a large and it worked perfectly. The arms are not too tight at all. The back is shorter which I love, I hate to take my coat off when driving and this is a perfect hop out of the car and go coat!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $79.90+ (available in sizes 2XS–3XL and eight styles).
9. A coat from L.L. Bean that'll keep you so toasty you won't even think twice before diving into a pile of snow to make a snow angel.
Promising review: "I was looking for a casual coat with a silky lining, not a fuzzy one. This coat has a great lining so it is easy to put on over a sweater. It also has a zipper AND snaps. The hood is great but can be removed if you want and the fur accent can also be removed to make the coat look a little different. The sleeves have a cozy soft cuff to keep air from coming up the sleeve. The down is just the right amount for keeping you warm in Ohio. All around good coat." —Buckeyetree
Get it from L.L. Bean for $249 (available in sizes XS–3X, in regular, petite, and plus sizing, and six colors).
10. A down jacket with a fur hood you can pull up over your head to protect your precious lil' ears on windy winter days.
Promising review: "I bought this jacket for my last-minute trip to NYC and it was perfect. It was warm while walking around all day in 37-degree weather and so cute and comfy. Other reviews said to order up so I got a large and it fit perfectly." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–2XL, 1X–3X and 13 styles).
11. A belted trench coat you can wear throughout the winter but also use to shock your significant other with one of those sexy surprises you always see in rom-coms ;).
Promising review: "This jacket is beautiful — the color is great, the fit is great. Most importantly, this jacket is warm. I live in the Midwest, so cute jackets are fine, but I need something that’s going to stand up to a Midwestern winter, and this one does. I’m 5’6" and 160 lbs., and I ordered a large. I could have gotten a medium, but the large gives me room for thicker sweaters. 10/10 would order again." —Andrea
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and three colors).
12. A long wool blend coat, so chic it'll make you want to stop everything, book a flight to Paris, and pose for photos in front of the Eiffel Tower to show the world of freakin' fabulous you are.
Promising review: "This coat is absolutely perfect. It's excellent quality, and soft and warm. I'm 5'4" with a busty top and ordered a large. I was so excited when I tried it on and it buttoned all the way to the top without feeling tight or gaping! That's been my biggest struggle; finding a peacoat that would fit my bust. The length is exactly what I wanted too; it is about mid-shin level. The price is unbeatable too. LOVE IT!!" —Candice Guilliams
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 13 styles).
13. A trench coat with a faux fur lapel and elegant skirt you can wear to a formal winter party or whenever you want to look like you're starring in a romantic Hallmark movie.
Promising review: "My favorite coat right now. I grew up in the Midwest and experienced my fair share of winters (22 of them in fact). I am now a full Floridian who cannot deal with the cold. So when my girlfriends and I decided to plan a girls' weekend in NYC at the end of January, I knew I needed a coat that was cute, but more importantly, something that kept me warm. This jacket did both so well! I wore a regular long-sleeve shirt underneath and the coat completely blocked out any cold and wind as we walked around the city. I purchased a few other coats and none of them fit nearly as well as this one did. Needless to say, I am beyond satisfied with this coat and have started planning another visit up north soon just so I can wear it again!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $95.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 23 colors).
14. A beautiful double breasted coat you can wear to channel your inner Kate Middleton. No one wears a coat better than she does (except maybe you)!
Promising review: "Good length and material. I like the double breasted so it’s not so boxy. It’s a great price for a long peacoat." —