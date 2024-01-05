After putting this in so many posts I caved and bought it for myself — and I can say it is 100% worth it. I love having a more stylish, warm option for when I want to put a little more put together while heading out the door. I ordered it in the camel color and truly love it.

Promising review: "Classic fall jacket that can be dressed up or down. Has a nice lightweight feel for early autumn into early winter. Fits a little large so size down one. XS is about a size 6–8. Ordered black." —Karyn O.



Get it from Old Navy for $59.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and two colors).