32 Products Under $20 That’ll Make A Difference When You’re Traveling

1. High-waisted leggings, because structured pants are *not* welcome to join in on your travel day. Sorry, not sorry.
Promising review: "If you’re on the fence about buying these leggings, DO IT. I bought a black pair (plus size) to see how they’d fit, and let me tell you! I have wide hips, big thighs, and a large behind, and these leggings fit perfectly! Even better, THEY ARE NOT SEE-THROUGH when I bend over!! I’ve *never* found leggings that weren’t sheer when I bent over before! I bought eight more in different colors, and they are all the same quality! I love them so much that over a year later I bought two more black pairs!! I recommend these leggings to everyone I hear talking about the difficulties of finding good leggings. I swear I wear these to work three times a week, at least. I love them!!" —hali howard
2. Gentle 2-in-1 flossing toothbrushes which will clean your teeth beautifully but also give you extra room in your bag for other essentials since they'll take up way less space than an electric toothbrush and packages of floss.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. I personally use this toothbrush and have been telling everyone in my life to get it — it's a game-changer. I've always been prone to plaque buildup, and it's been very hard to get my teeth feeling fresh-out-of-the-dentist clean, but this toothbrush has done the trick! The first time I used it, my mouth actually hurt a little, like when you get a full cleaning done. It was kind of incredible. The bristles are super soft and not irritating but somehow, magically, deep clean my teeth better than any toothbrush I've had before.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord also couldn't help but sing the praises of this toothbrush:
"I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
3. I Dew Care's "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo is benzene-free and will be your savior on the long travel days where simply don't have the energy to wash your hair. It's small enough that you can keep in your bag and break it out as needed.
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out the excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Promising review: "This stuff works better than Batiste at absorbing oil. I have very wavy, fine, greasy hair, and I can go an additional day without washing it now." —Amazon Customer
4. The Wand, a handheld filter designed to remove the histamines and sulfites in alcohol that may trigger headaches and hangovers. This lil' tool will help revive you after you've had one-too-many margaritas on the beach...oops!
PureWine is a small business!
Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you, PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." —Penny Froh
5. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer you can fill with your signature scent without worrying that the TSA is going to snatch your full bottle (sigh).
BuzzFeed Shopping's Elizabeth Lilly loves this thing: "^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. It's also great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Promising review: "I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily
6. A trifold travel wallet to keep all of your important documents in one place so you never have to relive that one time you got all the way through TSA and realized you left your license at home. Oops.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder.
Promising review: "Guys, I'm beyond happy with this. I've been looking for a passport and ticket holder for a while but had never found the right size until I decided to try out this one. Besides, the material feels high quality and long-lasting, the red color is even better in person, and it's wildly pretty." —BazantSol
7. A packing list pad that'll ensure you remember every last item you needed to bring with you on your vacay — from your toothbrush to your passport, no item will be left behind.
Promising review: "I hate packing — I mean, I really hate packing! I am always afraid I am going to forget something, and the entire ordeal is a stressful one for me. Since I have to travel a lot, this is a game-changer. No more guessing if I forgot my underwear — everything I need is on this list. I am thinking of just keeping one bag totally packed, filled with the items on the list, and just adding my suit in when I am ready to travel. :)" —Dr. Oceanfront
8. A portable door lock you can attach to any door and transform any hotel, vacation rental, or room in a guest house into one with a properly functioning lock. Safety first, friends.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly has a helpful tip about this product: "And if you're flying with this in your carry-on, make sure to put it in an easily accessible pocket. I've had TSA pull me aside a few times to ask about the large piece of metal in my bag."
Promising review: "Buy it! Went on a trip and was going to see the hotel without my husband and was nervous. I bought this, and it was so easy to use and safe. I tried myself to open the door a few times, and it didn't budge. If anybody living in an apartment in need of extra security or if they need to take a trip alone and need that extra security while being alone, don't hesitate to buy it!!" —Anna
9. An airplane phone holder to clip onto the tray in front of you whenever you travel — never stress about only owning wireless headphones again! No need to *only* choose from the handful of meh movies the airline is showing.
Perilogics is a small business.
I used this on a flight with my restless toddler and was extremely impressed. Not only does it do its job — attaching to the tray in front of you and holding your phone — but it's SO durable. Seriously. When my kid wasn't watching Encanto during the flight he was twisting and pulling on this thing to no end. I could not BELIEVE we didn't have to try to reattach it at any point during the flight. It's getting a 10/10 from me.
Promising review: "If you watch anything on your phone during a flight, you need one of these! I purchased for my husband and I for use on a recent flight, and they worked like magic. The design is lightweight and compact to pack, easy to 'hang' and adjust to keep your phone at eye-level to then sit back and relax. Definitely better than having to hold your phone in your lap or the tray table and get a kink in your neck looking down. Everyone sitting around us on the plane asked where we got them. Totally worth it and highly recommend." —Amy Fritzer
10. A simple luggage strap that'll act as the extra hand you wish you had when trying to lug all of your belongings through the airport — clip it to your suitcase and watch in awe as it holds your travel pillow for you.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." —Michele
