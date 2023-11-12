46 Birthday Gifts Your Dad Might Actually Like For Once

1. Tozo earbuds many swear are *just* like AirPods but for waaaaaay cheaper — Dad will finally be able to listen to his favorite podcast in peace.
Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
Get them from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in five styles).
2. A quilted hammock Dad can comfortably climb into, rest his head on the detachable pillow, and nap there for hours upon end.
It comes with one pillow, two chains, and two S-shaped hooks.
Promising review: "There is nothing more comfortable than being cradled and rocked in a hammock that is comfortable with its padded quilted canvas, built-in pillow, and the size built for two. The craftsmanship and anchors give you a secure feeling." —Just.Rob.Stone
Get it from Amazon for $74.28+ (available in seven colors/prints).
3. BruMate insulated can cooler, featuring a double-walled stainless-steel layer that will keep his drink *~cooler than cool~* so he can enjoy his favorite ice-cold bevvy.
Promising review: "Like to keep your beer cold? Get this. Slow drinker but don't want to let your friends on to how slow you're drinking? Get this. Want your White Claw/Truly to stay as cold as it was when you took it out of your fridge? Get this. I kid you not, this thing keeps drinks cold like that's its job (because it is). Once I got mine and saw how effective it was, I decided all of my cold beverage loving friends and family will be getting one also. With most of my friends being Michelob Ultra and White Claw drinkers, this seems to be the perfect fit. So hard to find a can koozie that holds those slim cans! Love this product and definitely recommend!" —Brooke Stull
Get it from Amazon for $18.79 (available in 31 colors).
4. A classic bocce ball set like the set your grandparents had growing up that'll bring back fond memories for Dad and help you all create new ones together.
Promising review: "New game for the family! I was not familiar with bocce, but saw this pop up on Amazon and thought it looked like fun to try. Came in a nice little case, and I found as long as I left the cardboard in the case it kept it sturdy. Balls are nice-looking, and have held up after many games. This game reminds me a lot of bowling-miniature bowling. Fun family game!" —D.D.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
5. A 64-piece iFixit kit for when their most used gadget gives out and they'd rather try to repair it themselves than buy a new one.
My husband is admittedly a "gadget guy" and has had one of these kits for as long as I can remember. He's a big fan of the brand and loves that every set comes with a lifetime warranty.
Promising review: "Seriously, I have been repairing small electronics for decades now, over 30 dang years, and I will say this is probably the best deal and collection you can get for simple to even complicated repairs. It has a crapload of bits, but essentially everything you will need as opposed to the next larger offering, though I am still considering getting that for my dungeon downstairs. I keep this upstairs literally in the kitchen since a lot of impromptu repairs occur at the dining room table, but I have not been let down. This is top-notch/quality material and manufacturing. It not only feels comfortable but is also very strong, and bits do not let go of screws. It has a great deal of bits too, 64 in fact. It pretty much covers all the phone and laptop screws you will encounter and even has some socket ones too. Nice touch." —Riboild
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
6. A set of LED light saber chopsticks they'll probably misplace in their utensil drawer but then have the opportunity to exclaim "THESE are the ones I've been looking for!" once they finally find them. They'll also pair perfectly with you and your dad's annual re-watch of all the Star Wars films in order (4, 5,6, 1, 2, 3, of course).
Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.97.
7. A pack of super-strong magnets Dad can attach to the top of the fridge to ensure their drink of choice is *always* refreshingly cold without taking up space for leftovers.
Promising review: "Of all the things I have bought that I didn't need, this is one of my favorites. Beer is hard to get out of the cardboard carrier in the top of my fridge. While just taking them out and sitting them on the shelf would have solved this problem as well, this solution is more fun. They float and technically it does make a tiny bit of extra space under the beer for small things like cheese or something." —AbbyValentine
Get a set of two strips (six magnets) from Amazon for $29.99.
8. A turntable to help bring music into the living room in an old school (but now super trendy) way while also adding in a conversational piece of decor.
My husband has this record player and it's become such a beloved piece in our home. We love putting it on during dinner time and letting the music drift from the living room into the kitchen while we cook. Super soothing and gives you an excuse to start searching for all kinds of vinyl records to add to your collection. Note that you'll need to also pick up a pair of speakers to get the full experience.
Get it from Amazon for $149.
9. And an acrylic vinyl holder to store some of their favorite records while also showing anyone who sets foot in your living room what great taste in music they have.
Promising review: "This item is the perfect addition to my record storage! I can easily flip through my favorite records without causing any damage to them. At first I didn't believe this would be strong enough to flip through up to 50 records and have them hold on the acrylic end piece. I was very wrong! This item is sturdy and strong. I started off just buying just one to see if I would like it and ended up getting another almost immediately. I have many different storage options for my vinyl and this is absolutely my current favorite!" —Kohl
Get it from Amazon for $22.95+ (available in seven styles).
10. A Lego Land Rover Classic Defender 90 for anyone who has always dreamt about owning this timeless vehicle and would happily settle for one made from Lego Bricks.
My husband collects Lego cars and has them on display in his office — this was the most recent addition to his collection. He's been building Legos for decades now (literally), so this didn't take him very long at all to put together, despite the fact it has 2,336 pieces in the set. It looks very cool on the shelf, and he had a blast building it! Definitely worth the splurge for Lego and Land Rover fans.
Get it from Lego for $239.99.
11. Bananagrams – it'll *lit*erally bring a smile to any bookworm's face — it combines all the fun of crossword puzzles and Scrabble for a fast-paced game anyone who loves words will appreciate.
Promising review: "Definitely a lot of fun! Got this for a friend after having bought two previous versions for us and for some cousins. Everybody loves playing it and ends up spending hours at a time! Helps you learn new words and while not exactly Scrabble, knowing a bunch of two letter words comes in handy when you're trying to win!" —Minion
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12. Rob's Backstage Popcorn sweet-and-salty snack bags — a must-have for anyone who loves nothing more than an afternoon snack. This brand (a favorite of The Jonas Brothers!) makes delicious popcorn your dad will totally be stealing from you, so you might as well get ahead of the game and gift him his own.
Rob's Backstage Popcorn is a small business that sells, well, popcorn! It's owned by Rob Garbowsky (father of Greg Garbowsky, a current member of the Jonas Brothers' management team). It's been a backstage staple of The Jonas Brothers' shows for years. I've tried a variety of their flavors so far and they are absolutely delicious.
Promising review: "Robs Backstage popcorn is deliciousness is every bag. The salty and sweet combo is irresistible and so so so good. I would definitely recommend this to any popcorn lover." —Hayley
Get six bags from Amazon for $14.99.
13. A golf club cleaning squeeze bottle complete with a nylon brush that'll ensure dad's clubs, golf balls, and shoes are the freshest looking ones on the course.
Promising review: "I've been using mine for over a year now, and it is seriously the best at what it does. Simple design, but it does a simple (but vital) task. I try to top it off before every round but often forget. That's fine because it seems to last three or four rounds, no problem. Even if you do run out of water, it still works as a simple brush until you can make it to a conveniently located water cooler or fountain on the golf course." —Ben M.
Get it from Amazon for $10.30.
14. A heated eye massager complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music so they can fully indulge and relax while relieving pain from eye strain and headaches.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though the price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in four colors).