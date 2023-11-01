"Looks More Expensive Than It Is": 34 Beautiful Things You’ll Enjoy Having In Your Home

1. Prismatic window film, because once in a while everything actually CAN be filled with magic and rainbows! This film will also provide you with some privacy while adding color into the room when the sun hits *just* right.
Check out one former BuzzFeed Shopping editor's writeup on the Rabbitgoo rainbow privacy film for more deets on why it's so popular!
Promising review: "Buy it just for the prisms! I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall...and the bed...and the cat." —J. B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in 11 sizes).
2. A produce container that'll also double as a colander so you can rinse off your fruits and veggies without having to *then* transfer them into a separate container. Not to mention they come in cuuuuute colors!
These containers are dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe!
Promising review: "I really wanted to see if this worked so I purchased two packages of strawberries. I washed all the berries and let them dry throughly. I put half in my berry keeper box and the other in the plastic container from the store. My daughter had to ask for help with the new berry keeper; she had difficulty opening it and closing it sometimes. The berry keeper kept strawberries for 15 days, the grocery store container only kept them 6 days. Groceries aren’t cheap and I can use anything to prolong the life of my produce. Washed well in the dishwasher on the top rack. I’ll be purchasing more of these attractive quality boxes. I need one for blueberries and grapes." —Toogreen
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors and various sets).
3. A handmade moon phase garland you'll want to promptly hang above your bed — it'll make your cozy little room feel like one of those highly rated boutique hotels where your fave influencers seem to spend all of their time.
Base Roots is a woman-owned small business based in Las Vegas.
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall, and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the grey/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
4. A soft muslin throw blanket that'll look lovely folded atop your bed but you'll equally appreciate for how soft and cozy you'll feel while wrapped up in it on a rainy day.
Promising review: "This blanket is the most amazing thing ever! It is incredibly soft and lightweight. It is warm but not overwhelming. It looks great as a throw for decoration but so comfortable you have to use." —Fairykisses
Get it from Amazon for $39.89+ (available in 14 colors and 6 styles).
5. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper you can count on to revamp your room into an entirely new space — it'll literally feel like your walls are singing the Taylor Swift lyrics "I once was poison ivy but now I'm your daisy."
See one way to use it in this TikTok from @astoldbymichelle, who revamped their kitchen cabinets with this gorgeous paper!
Promising review: "In love with this daisy paper!! My project turned out beautifully!! Good quality and amazing adhesion!" —Tony
Get a 16.5-foot roll from Amazon for $24.99.
6. Or a roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper, in case you've been dying to transform your living room into a scene from literally any Wes Anderson film.
We chose our wedding venue specifically around the fact it was filled with incredible wallpaper — just like this print. It's really easy to apply (peel-and-stick!) and can be removed, so don't stress if you're renting. It can also be used to jazz up other items like bookcases.
Promising review: "Love this wallpaper. I have used it in my home office space, the wall at my back. All my meetings are video calls and everyone was very impressed and has liked the background during my calls." —Pooja
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).
7. And the Accidentally Wes Anderson coffee table book, which will tie together the entire vibe you've curated and give your visitors something colorful and fun to flip through.
My sister-in-law bought my husband and I this book for Christmas and it is such a fun book to look through, even if you aren't a fan of Wes Anderson movies. It's colorful and will make you (and anyone who looks at it) want to travel. If you want even more entertainment and artistry, check out @AcidentallyWesAnderson on Instagram.
Promising review: "This book is so beautiful! I was curious about what the quality of the printing would be like, wondering how the images would translate from what we are used to seeing on the Instagram page, but everything about this book is practically perfect. In this digital age, there is still something to be said about seeing full color pictures on paper — wow!!! The write ups on each destination are intriguing, but the pictures are STUNNING. I was so excited I couldn't stop myself from flipping through every page as soon as I got it, so I could see all the pictures. I can't wait to go back and read about each one. This book is giving me a serious case of wanderlust. If you follow this page on Instagram, love travel or photography, this book is a must have." —hburke
Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
8. An ornate, arched mirror with gorgeous details that'll bring some serious elegance into your bedroom and set you up to make a cheeky joke like "if it's not baroque, don't fix it" if your partner ever suggests getting a new one.
Promising review: "Bought the bronze color and it is just beautiful. It's weighty and looks of good quality and workmanship but is not so heavy that it’s hard to work with if you want to lean it or hang it. I wanted the Primrose from Anthropologie but it's hard to pay that price. This mirror is quality and has a lot better price. Move over, Primrose. I love it!" —Joni Bell
Get it from Amazon for $94.71+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
9. A set of velvet pillow covers you'll love for the way they'll feel oh-so-soft on your skin when you face plant directly into your pile of pillows at the end of a long day. They're also super easy to swap out when you inevitably get the itch to redecorate your room (again).
I have these velvet throw pillow covers! I break them out during the holiday season when I want to re-theme my living room to look a bit more festive. They hold up very well in the wash, really are extremely soft, and look great on display!
Promising review: "This is the second set of these I've purchased (bought two different colors to change out when one set is in the laundry), and I completely love them. They are so soft, easy to put the pillows into, and they come out of the laundry looking brand new. Get a couple of different colors and switch out for holidays, or when desiring a quick easy decor change. I highly recommend them." —Melanie Mastin
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 12 sizes and in 36 colors).
10. A disco ball planter that'll take any room from drab to fab the moment the sun hits it — it can be hung with a macrame rope (that's included!) or displayed on a wooden stand. Boutique hotel vibes, coming right up!
It's featured in this TikTok from @annamoraan!
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well-crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $27.97.
11. A mini Keurig machine for anyone who has been looking for a fun, but affordable, way to add a delightful pop of color to their kitchen counter and certainly doesn't have the time or patience to make a carefully crafted coffee each morning.
I have this machine in evergreen, and it flawlessly matches my kitchen — which absolutely sparks joy. I was admittedly a little confused at first on how to use it (surprisingly), but once I figured it out, it was smooth sailing. Since it's a single-serve machine, you'll need to add your pod, close the hatch, pour the exact amount of water you'd like to be dispensed in the top, then click the button once, and wait for the water to heat and pour out. Don't hit the button over and over like I thought I had to...oops. Anyways, it's a fabulous lil' machine and looks super cute on my counter!
Promising review: "I love the convenience of this machine, and the color makes me so happy! Such an attractive design that doesn’t take up too much space on my counter. It even matches my favorite coffee mug!" —Jen F.
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in six colors).
12. A small lamp with the ability to rotate 180 degrees — it'll quickly become the *~light of your life~*. It has 16 color settings to choose from so you'll always be able to match your lighting to your mood and it has a remote control so you can mix it up without getting out of bed.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp as a gift for my husband. We just set up a room in the basement where he keeps his records, films, musical instruments, and other fun stuff. We call it the music listening room — he has a stressful job so he really enjoys going down to the basement and listening to a record and turning on some nice mood lighting. I ordered the sunset lamp as a complement to the theme of the room and we just love it. The closer you are to the wall, the more of a defined circle it will cast, and the farther back you move the lamp you will see more of an ambient light instead. It’s a really cool light that looks great next to our other eclectic lights, lava lamps and such. When not in use, the lamp is very small and discreet, just a few inches high and sits on the desk in the room." —MBA Squared
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in two colors).
13. A curtain of twinkle lights that'll make you feel like you're sleeping inside a magical fairyland. Who wouldn't want that?
If it were up to me, I would leave my Christmas lights up inside my home all year long. These twinkle lights are a great way to create that look without being overtly holiday-themed. Tinker Bell would certainly approve!
Promising review: "I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." —NG
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.