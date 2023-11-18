35 Treats For Any Poor Unfortunate Soul Who Has Really Had A Terrible Week

1. An exfoliating foot peel mask that'll make you feel like a snake shedding your skin — it'll be grossly satisfying to watch the progress and the results will be mindblowing!
Lavinso is a small business!
Promising review: "These foot masks work as stated. You wear the masks (bags, basically) for about an hour. A week or so later, your feet will peel so much they look like zombie feet! Both my daughter and I have used these, so it's not just me. I will say that, depending on the condition of your feet, one application may not be enough. One application did improve my feet about 50%, but I plan to use the masks once a month until the three-pack is gone. That should greatly improve my feet by sandal season! I will definitely purchase again, as needed." —Trisha
Get it from Amazon for $15.95 (available in three styles).
2. Essence Lash Princess Mascara might just leave people wondering if you recently got eyelash extensions (which it feels like everyone and anyone has been raving about). Joke's on them!
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord is a BIG fan of this mascara. She said:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of the positive reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap' three-pack mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money and like my lashes just as much." —Liz
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a three-pack).
3. SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick — it'll reduce under-eye circles and puffiness thanks to the glacial waters its formulated with. It's so freakin' cute!!! Who wouldn't want to improve their skin with the help of a lil' polar bear?
Promising reviews: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence that’ll have you wondering if Gary the Snail has been the reason SpongeBob has been looking GOOOOOD for all of these years — it soothes damaged skin while also repairing dark spots and improving skin vitality.
Promising review: "Um...WOW! I have used so many products to help with my dry, red, and inflamed skin. During the winter it is so hard to keep my skin moisturized throughout the day. Within two days I saw such a huge difference. So calming and gives you a nice, moisturized glow. I feel so much better knowing my skin is healing. I will use this in my routine for the rest of my life!" —Christina A.
Get it from Amazon for $23.
5. A seamless set featuring a ribbed material that reviewers love for its supportive but comfortable material. Pair with an oversized dress shirt for a chic style option or wear it as is while getting things done around the house.
Promising review: "The material is a good balance of thick and stretchy which allows for great compression without limiting mobility. I wore it while doing cardio and strength training and the waist doesn’t slide and the legs don’t roll up. Definitely getting more colors." –Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in women's sizes S–L and in 34 colors).
Psst: This is included in Prime Wardrobe, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
6. A yuzu-scented hand soap with a playful pump that forms a flower in the palm of your hand each time you use it — guests will be absolutely delighted to wash up before dinner at your house.
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord says: "I've been using this soap, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly handwashing now and forever!), the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable; you buy the dispenser once, and then you can get refills of the foaming soap for $14.99 from then on out." Read more of her yuzu-scented hand soap review (it's #32).
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and did an impulse buy and I love it. You do have to give it a few pumps at the beginning of the first use to get the soap up. But it does make a cute little flower on your hand. Super cute and I love the fact that you can get refills so it's not a one use kind of deal." —Christina Hansen
Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in three styles).
7. A set of pastel kitchen utensils so you can embrace the Barbie Core trend and decorate your kitchen like it's, quite literally, a Dream House. Aside from just being SUPER cute, reviewers have noted that these utensils are great against heat resistance and can be tossed right into the dishwasher for cleaning.
Check out a TikTok of the utensil set in action. These can withstand temps up to 392°F.
Promising review: "Really cute set and the quality is good too, so a win-win for me! It is dishwasher-safe. I tried one of the pieces washed in the dishwasher and it came out just fine. For longevity I plan to just hand-wash because I love things in pink! They're heat resistant — I used the spatula to cook bacon and pressed on the pan and nothing bad happened to it. I've had this set for a month now and been using it every day; it still looks as good as new. No burns/melted marks; no discoloration. I have washed it in the dishwasher multiple times and they come out fine. Easy to clean." —Pookie Bear
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).
8. Menore Slippers featuring squishy bottoms you'll find *so* comfortable whether you're wearing them around the house or prancing around in the rain — they're made of a material that'll dry quickly so no need to fear surprise showers.
Promising review: "Love them! So comfortable! Really your feet will not sweat. I notoriously have sweaty feet and nothing but perfection here. I just moved so I’m walking a ton of laps in my new place. They are great! Easy to slide on. Walk the dog. No breaking in! They are better than my Crocs! 😜" —Laura Green
Get them from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in women's sizes 2–12, men's sizes 4.5–11, and in 21 colors).
9. A shaker of edible cocktail glitter, so just like Taylor Swift, you and your drinks can make the whole room ✨shiiiiiimmmerrrr✨.
Bakel is a small business that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink (fun!).
Promising review: "Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool, and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends' drinks. Also had no taste, so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" —gigi
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 17 colors).
10. And a Taylor Swift Little Golden Book adults and kiddos alike will cherish, I'd be remiss not to say it's "the best thing that's ever been mine." The illustrations are gorgeous and it'll look so cute on display in your home.
I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore (which it does a great job of doing in a pared down way!). It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???
Get it from Amazon for $4.78.
11. A Bluey coloring book filled with 64 (!!!) images you can work on while watching your favorite episodes of the show. And if your favorite episode isn't one with The Grannies in it... you have poor taste.
You can also grab markers, crayons, or colored pencils to go along with it.
Promising review: "The coloring book is sturdy and well constructed. Pages are thick enough to accommodate crayons or water colors." —J.L. Ross
Get it from Amazon for $5.58.
12. A carbonated bubble clay mask that starts to bubble once it's applied — get one for you and your bestie and prepare for a fun night of selfies (all the while banishing blackheads).
Promising review: "Wow! I purchased this on a whim after seeing one of my favorite YouTubers try it out. I didn't expect a lot from it. I tried it out and was shocked!!! The mask was simple (and fun) to use. I wasn't sure I felt a lot happening while it was on, but it was pretty cool how the bubbles started to grow off of my face. Upon inspection after using this mask I was completely amazed. My face felt cleaner than it has in a very long time AND my pores looked amazing! I don't remember a time when I felt like my pores looked great before using this mask. I would highly recommend this mask to anyone. It's also so much cheaper than the GlamGlow ones I have been using (and didn't see near these results from)." —Phil Textor
Get it from Amazon for $9.02.
13. A floral maxi dress to save for your next fun day date — you won't be able to resist doing a twirl to show your partner just how fabulous it looks on ya. It has gold lurex woven through it that'll ensure you sparkle in the sun.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $398 (available in women's sizes 2XS–2XL).
14. A color-shifting mushroom light because you're a ~fun guy~ and will totally appreciate the cozy cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
15. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — a card game you can play at every game night this fall and winter. Hope you and your pals are ready for endless giggles!
Dolphin Hat Games is a small business that specializes in family-friendly card games
You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.