39 Perfect Gifts For Anyone Turning 30 This Year

1. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy they can use to burn off some steam in between meetings or when they just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on their walls.
Promising review: "My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in a pack of 16).
2. A cushioned bath pillow that'll support their neck, back, and their need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. They deserve it!
Bath Haven is a small business.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in four styles)
3. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), you and I both know the ones they've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade their sleeping situation.
Promising review: "I purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had. When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —T. Rune
Get it from Amazon for $57.99+ (available in Standard/Queen or King sizing).
4. A set of energy-restoring shower steamers made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to transform their too-long showers into a spa-like retreat.
Body Restore is a small business!
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in five scent packs) .
5. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence that’ll have them wondering if Gary the Snail has been the reason SpongeBob has been looking GOOOOOD for all of these years — it soothes damaged skin while also repairing dark spots and improving skin vitality.
Promising review: "Um...WOW! I have used so many products to help with my dry, red, and inflamed skin. During the winter it is so hard to keep my skin moisturized through out the day. Within two days I saw such a huge difference. So calming and gives you a nice, moisturized glow. I feel so much better knowing my skin is healing. I will use this in my routine for the rest of my life!" —Christina A.
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
6. And COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer they've *absolutely* seen popping off all over their TikTok FYP — it'll pair perfectly with the Power Repairing Essence and assist in relieving their skin of redness and dryness. They might want to think twice before saying "gross" the next time they see a trail of snail slime in their garden...
Promising review: "I fought buying this, but after several friends swore by this I caved. I have sensitive acne prone skin but also have some fine lines. Let me tell you after applying this I immediately felt my skin calm down. And the next day my skin was glowing and my acne had diminished. This will forever be apart of my regimen." —arand5292
Get it from Amazon for $14.89
7. A dimmable sad duck nightlight guaranteed to bring a smile to their face each time they glance down at it. He'll not-so-happily become their companion. (We all need one, honestly.)
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
8. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your pal's living room. It features a spot to hold their remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. They honestly may never want to leave their couch again.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
9. LE GUSHE Under Eye Patches — which I'm pretty sure is what Bruno Mars was talking about when he sang about "24K magic." They're packed with hyaluronic acid to help banish dark circles under the eyes and leave 'em looking much less puffy.
Promising review: "This is really an amazing product, for such a good price too. These feel so refreshing under my eyes. It’s really relaxing having them on and just letting them do their magic! I don’t have so much of the puffy eyes but I have been noticing slight dark circles lately. Just after using this one time, I can really see a difference under my eyes and these left my under eyes so soft! You just have to make sure you clean your face very well before use, and wash with warm water after use! Absolutely will be buying again!" —Kayleena
Get 15 pairs from Amazon for $13.74.
10. A book-shaped flower vase they'll *literally* love so much they'll treat themselves to flowers every single weekend just to ensure it's always filled with fresh ones.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (originally $23.99; available in five colors).
11. An activity book that has been specifically designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it — your loved one will get the chance to dig deep into their past, present, and future without any pressure to commit to daily journaling.
...and the celestial design on the front is stunning, if I do say so myself.
Promising review: "This book helps you understand that it’s okay to be completely honest with yourself. The book itself was in great condition with clean pages. I can’t wait to venture more into this lil' journey with myself. ♥️" —Molls
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
12. A plush blanket reviewers swear is *just like* a Barefoot Dreams (y'know, the blanket the Kardashians are always seen toting onto their private jets?) but without the extra dollar signs on the price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes).
13. A chic mixology kit featuring copper utensils and a stylish mahogany stand that'll make them want to skip heading out to the bar altogether to stay home and make their own cocktails instead.
Promising review: "Very functional, good quality and very nice looking. Ordered on a Saturday and arrived on that Saturday! I made my first ever Martini the very next day and the kit worked great! Very pleased!" —Dave Russell
Get it from Amazon for $58.99 (available in four styles).
14. A perfectly curvy JW Pei shoulder bag available in so many gorgeous styles you might not be able to resist adding more than one to your cart (so you can keep one for yourself) — I'd apologize, but I'm truly not sorry because this bag is fab-u-lous,
JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned brand with minimalist accessory designs that are made with sustainable vegan materials.
Promising review: "The material on this bag is so smooth and soft and it feels so luxurious for the price. Such a pretty every day bag." —Jessica Arbelaez
Get it from Amazon for $109.99 (available in 24 styles).
