51 Incredible Products You'll Likely Want To Give 10 Stars

1. A garbage-disposal foaming cleaner to scrub away the stinky grime that builds up on the blades and in the pipes.
Promising review: "We moved into a townhouse that had a garbage disposal in the kitchen. Never had one growing up and didn't think too much about it until the funky smell started. I researched ways to clean it and came across these. Decided to order a four pack and try them. THEY ARE LIFE CHANGING. Just run some water, toss the packet in, and turn on the disposal. The little packet does all the hard work for you. I order a new set as soon as we start to run low." —lucas broshears
Get it from Amazon for $3.78.
2. Elizavecca Collagen Protein Treatment — it'll revive your hair in case you haven't had a chance to book a salon appointment but your locks need a *quick* fix.
Promising reviews: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone with natural or curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $7.10.
3. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of band wagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A stuffed waffle maker that'll make all of your brunch dreams come true — fill 'em with cream cheese, strawberries, chicken, or anything else your heart desires!
Promising review: "Oh my goodness. This was way better than expected. Definitely only need one waffle per person, they are huge. They are beyond delicious and the stuffing options are endless. It does take about seven minutes to make one waffle but totally worth it. Comes out perfect every single time. No issues at all. Buy it now!" —armywife
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
5. A pack of dual-sided SneakErasers — one side of them cleans scuffs, dirt stains, and grime, and the other side whitens them. It doesn't matter whether you have an extensive collection or a single, beloved pair of sneaks'... you need these in your cleaning arsenal.
Promising review: "I have a couple pairs of sneakers I stopped wearing because they started looking a bit grungy. Just couldn't justify throwing them away though, because they were still in great shape and not very old. I came across these sponges and took a chance. They work like a charm. I cleaned two pairs of shoes and could not believe the results! Awesome. " —Spencer
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
6. A Scrub Daddy sponge holder that might as well be referred to as your favorite sponge's emotional support system — it's designed *specifically* to suction to the side of your sink and keep that adorable, smiling sponge in place. You. Need. It. End of story.
Storage Theory is a small business that specializes in unique storage solutions for every room in your home.
Promising review: "I used to use the Scotch-Brite sponges and not only aesthetically was it not very pleasing to the eye, every time I put it in the suction holder it would lose suction and fall off. My daughter introduced these sponges/holders as she said it was 'big on TikTok.' It was cheap enough I thought I would try it. Omg! It’s the cutest thing you’ve ever seen! I actually enjoying doing dishes and I always smile because there is a smiley face looking right back at me. Not only is it the cutest sponge I’ve ever seen, it kicks but in cleaning the most dirtiest of jobs! And the holder fits and hold perfectly and brings me a lot of joy!" —Momboss
Psst — you can get Scrub Daddy sponges here on Amazon! They are extremely beloved by TikTokers because they're mildew-resistant, dual-sided with different scrubbing textures, and designed with a smile that lets you more easily clean utensils.
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
7. An attachable Stanley cup snack bowl that'll take your favorite drinking vessel to the next level — a drinking and snacking vessel! Fill it with cookies, chips, fruit, candy... whatever! Once you've stocked it up you won't have to leave your bedroom until morning.
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29.99 Simple Modern tumbler.
Promising review: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup. I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).
8. A rectangular Lazy Susan you pop right into your fridge and amaze yourself when you discover just how easy it now is to now get to all the treats you've stored in the back of the fridge (presumably to hide from your roommates).
Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.80.
9. A plush comforter because it'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you'll have to do is put it on top of your bed.
Promising review: "This is our second one of these comforters. Our first lasted four years and is still in pretty good shape, but I wanted a new color. I am so impressed by the quality and price of these. I ordered the extended queen size this time, and it is perfectly roomy! Definitely recommend. They aren't super hot, and we even use ours in the summer." —Cassie T.
Get it from Amazon for $23.81 (available in six colors and in eight sizes).
10. Retro-inspired sunglasses that are simply oozing with coolness and will likely make you feel like an absolute trendsetter even though this style has been around for quite some time.
Promising review: "I truly get a lot of compliments! They look expensive and if you have a round face like me these are definitely a must have. GET THEM." —YuriZevahc
Get them from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in 18 colors and also in packs of two).
11. Illuminating nail concealer to help you create a simple mani without having to spend half your paycheck at the salon. 💅
Reviewers love how buildable this polish is. Additionally, Londontown is a small business that primarily sells nail care.
Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
12. Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can keep in the bottom of your garbage can to fight off even the stinkiest of smells — there's nothing worse than opening your kitchen garbage after throwing out broccoli the night before. 🤢
I have a similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets as well.
Promising review: "We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even though the odor is sealed into the pail sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you go to change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic. We haven’t noticed any scent so far and they last a long time, more than three months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old.) Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" —Maddie Vasiliev
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.98.