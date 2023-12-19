Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Quiz badge

If You Eat Some Food From Alllllll Over The World, We Can Give You A Book-To-Movie Adaptation To Watch Tonight

I hope this quiz doesn't make you *too* hungry!

hz
by hz

Community Contributor

BuzzFeed Community Team
Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team
BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

This quiz was updated and enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools by one of our editors. Join our community if you want to make a quiz like this!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community