Forget Hostessing And Needlework: These Brownies Got A Virtual Reality Tech Badge

It was awarded to girls from Saltash District Brownies and Guides after they helped researchers design virtual environments for sick children in hospital.

Bob Stone, head of the University of Birmingham's Human Interface Technologies Team, who led the project, told BuzzFeed News he was thrilled with their work.

"We had this idea of bringing together this fantasy garden, where we could put children who are in pain into the garden and give them quests and challenges to do," he said. "We've been using some of the ideas from the girls to inspire this virtual reality garden."