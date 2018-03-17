Russia Will Expel 23 British Diplomats As Tensions Rise Over The Skripal Poisoning

Russia has will expel 23 British diplomats and introduce a range of diplomatic sanctions against the UK over its response the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, marking a new intense phase in the diplomatic crisis.

The British Council's office in Russia will also be closed and permission for the reopening of the British consulate in St Petersburg withdrawn, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, which goes further than the UK's pledge this week to expel 23 Russian diplomats.

The ministry said on Saturday that the diplomats should leave within a week — the same time frame given by Theresa May on Wednesday, when she announced that 23 Russian "undeclared intelligence officers" working as diplomats would be told to leave the UK.

"A total of 23 diplomatic employees of the UK Embassy in Moscow are declared personae non gratae and must leave [Russia] within a week," its statement read, according to Russian news agency Sputnik.

"Since the legal status of the British Council in Russia has not been determined its operation is ceased," it added.



Russia said it reserved the right to take further measures in the event of "further hostile steps" from the UK.

The announcement came after Laurie Bristow, the UK ambassador to Russia, was summoned for talks on Saturday morning.



Bristow told reporters in Moscow after the meeting that the crisis had arisen after “the attempted murder of two people using a chemical weapon developed in Russia”. Britain had only pledged to expel the Russian diplomats after Moscow had failed to explain how the nerve toxin had got to Britain, he said.

“We will always do what is necessary to defend ourselves,” the ambassador told reporters, according to Reuters.

The UK Foreign Office said on Saturday that it had "anticipated a response of this kind" on the basis of "Russia's previous behaviour", and that the National Security Counsil will meet early next week to discuss the next steps.

"Our priority today is looking after our staff in Russia and assisting those that will return to the UK," a statement read.

“Russia’s response doesn’t change the facts of the matter - the attempted assassination of two people on British soil, for which there is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian State was culpable. It is Russia that is in flagrant breach of international law and the Chemical Weapons Convention," it added.

“We have no disagreement with the people of Russia and we continue to believe it is not in our national interest to break off all dialogue between our countries but the onus remains on the Russian state to account for their actions and to comply with their international obligations.”

On Thursday, France, Germany, the US, and the UK condemned Russia for its part in the poisoning using a nerve agent known as Novichok, which they said was "of a type developed by Russia".

In a joint statement, they said it was the first nerve agent attack in Europe since the Second World War, and called on the Kremlin to declare its chemical weapons programme to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Reaction from British political figures began to emerge on Saturday morning, including from Stephen Kinnock, former director of the British Council in Moscow.