These Irish People Are Flying #HomeToVote In The Abortion Referendum

People are travelling thousands of miles from around the world to vote in Friday's abortion referendum in Ireland.
They're voting on whether to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the predominantly Catholic country's constitution, which makes abortion illegal under almost all circumstances.
Some people are making an epic journey all the way from Australia.
One woman even cut her honeymoon short to be there.
Voters on both sides of the long-running debate took flights home from the UK.
So many voters are heading home that people took to Twitter to organise lift shares.
Others offered to help out anyone who couldn't afford to get there.
Polls open on Friday morning and close at 10 p.m.
