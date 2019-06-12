The First Ever Brain Scans Of Jihadists Show How Radicalisation Alters The Mind

Royal Society Open Science The part of the brain associated with subjective value was active when a subject was willing to fight and die for a cause.

Scientists have looked for the first time at the brain patterns of Islamist radicals, showing that the part of the brain associated with deliberative reasoning deactivates when a person is willing to fight and die for a "sacred cause" — and that the opinions of their peers can change that way of thinking. Researchers from the UK, Spain, and the US carried out brain scans on groups of men at various stages of radicalisation for Artis International, a research group that studies the role of "sacred values" in violent conflicts around the world. The study, published in the Royal Society Open Science journal, found that when a subject was willing to fight and die for what they considered to be "sacred values", activity in the areas of the brain associated with deliberative reasoning decreased. Instead, they showed high activity in a different part of the brain: one associated with subjective perceptions of value, such as what a person finds beautiful. Nafees Hamid, a social psychologist at University College London and one of the researchers, told BuzzFeed News that usually both parts of the brain are active. "In most people’s day to day activities you have both mechanisms working in tandem. Even if someone’s thinking, 'That hamburger looks really good, I want to eat it', they’re still thinking, 'It’s a lot of calories and I'll feel bad afterwards.'"

Royal Society Open Science Activity in the part of the brain associated with deliberative reasoning was lower when a subject considered willingness to fight and die for "sacred values" (such as not caricaturing the Prophet Mohammed) than when they considered "non-sacred" values (such as women wearing the niqab).

However, when a person is willing to fight and die for a cause, the part of the brain associated with deliberation (their dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) becomes disconnected from the part associated with what they value (their ventromedial prefrontal cortex). When a person is less willing to fight and die for a cause, the two areas reconnect – and that person is open to reason. The study was based on a sample of 30 men from a Pakistani community who had been selected from a broader group because of the high levels of radicalisation they recorded in a survey. All supported the militant group Lashkar-et-Taiba, which the UN describes as "an entity associated with Al Qaeda".

PA Bethnal Green schoolgirl Shamima Begum fled to Syria to join the Islamic State in 2015.

In one experiment, the researchers asked the subjects to identify the extent to which they were willing to fight and die for both "sacred" values (such as not caricaturing the Prophet Mohammed) and "non-sacred" values (such as women wearing the niqab). They then told the subjects that their peers had responded differently: inventing either a higher, equivalent, or lower willingness to fight and die for the purposes of the experiment.

After learning their "peers'" responses, the subjects were asked the same question again. The second time, they altered their answers. Crucially, if they were told that their peers were less willing to fight and die for a cause than they were, the subjects expressed outrage, but ultimately lowered their willingness, as well.

Simultaneously, the part of the brain associated with deliberative reasoning was activated once more.

"That shows that you can lower people’s willingness to fight and die, and when people’s willingness to fight and die decreases, [the part of the] brain associated with deliberative reasoning [is] activated," said Hamid. "What we’ve found is that one main vector of influence in being able to achieve that, is through people’s perceptions of what other people think." Asked why the subjects participated in the research, given that it would be used to the end of mitigating extremism, Hamid said they were willing because it was an objective analysis which "fairly" represents who they are without depicting them as "crazy". "People have simplistic explanations where they want to say these people are crazy, there’s something wrong with their brains. [Others] want to explain it down to a personality level... or they want to explain it on a more environmental level. But we knew that it’s at the intersection of a particular person exposed to a particular set of circumstances," he said.” "The neuroscience element adds in a further layer, because we’re not finding anything bizarre going on with the brain. There’s nothing abnormal going on in terms of how people are processing things. It’s just normal functions being directed in a particular way." The study follows an earlier part of the research that looked at less radicalised men from a Moroccan community in Barcelona. Using an experiment in which the one Moroccan subject was excluded from a virtual ball game by three "Spanish" players, it found that subjects became more willing to fight and die for even their “non-sacred causes" if they felt socially excluded.

"It’s not that social exclusion creates terrorists, but it creates social fissures in society."