Here's Why The French And British Are Having Actual Battles Over Shellfish On The High Seas

You might recognise them more like this.

Either way, you probably didn't think they'd have anything to do with this.

British fishermen, who were fishing on five boats in the area, said their French neighbours hurled rocks and smoke bombs at them, and claimed a French gendarmerie patrol vessel failed to intervene.

About 40 French boats gathered near the Bay of Seine, about about 12 miles off the coast of Normandy, in a stand against British "pillaging" of the shellfish.

Wrong. Late Monday night, British and French boats had a major fallout over these tasty little molluscs.

Derek Meredith, the owner of two boats damaged during the incident, told The Times that the crews were "petrified".

“The French crews were throwing rocks, shackles and flares onto the boats. They were throwing ropes in the sea to try and stop our boats escaping," he said.

“One of the shackles smashed a galley window which is serious because it means the boat isn’t watertight. There has been a bit of trouble over the past couple of years but nothing as serious as this.”

Dimitri Rogoff, president of the Regional Committee of Maritime Fisheries in Normandy, denied that there had been any damage in an interview with AFP.

"The French went to contact the British to stop them working and they clashed with each other. Apparently there was stone-throwing, but no injuries or damage," he said.

The French boats "almost surrounded" the British, he added, and forced them to flee.