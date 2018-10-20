 back to top

Just Some Very British Signs From The People's Vote March

"Brexit is grotesque folly."

Posted on
Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Thousands of people took to the streets of London on Saturday to demand a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

Niklas Halle'n / AFP / Getty Images

It's fair to say that a lot of the signs were thoroughly British.

People's march - London. #brexit #peoplesmarch #London #protests #protest #rally #peaceful #hydepark #movement #people #currentaffairs #politics #uk #sonyalpha #a7ii #tamron90 #documentaryphotography #documentary https://t.co/ZdB9nzq9PH https://t.co/6PCbSc6hSw
james aitken @jamesraitken

People's march - London. #brexit #peoplesmarch #London #protests #protest #rally #peaceful #hydepark #movement #people #currentaffairs #politics #uk #sonyalpha #a7ii #tamron90 #documentaryphotography #documentary https://t.co/ZdB9nzq9PH https://t.co/6PCbSc6hSw

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like this one.

A particularly British protest #PeoplesMarch
Charlie Wells @charliewwells

A particularly British protest #PeoplesMarch

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were a little bit crude.

Niklas Halle'n / AFP / Getty Images

Others were more subtle.

Niklas Halle'n / AFP / Getty Images

Some people had no words at all for their signs.

Niklas Halle'n / AFP / Getty Images

Others expressed their emotions through '90s pop culture references.

My favourite so far #Peoplesmarch #peoplesvote
Tim Mungeam @TimMungeam

My favourite so far #Peoplesmarch #peoplesvote

Reply Retweet Favorite

And even '80s tunes.

Niklas Halle'n / AFP / Getty Images

And classic films.

Best #peoplesmarch placard so far...
Mike Bird @bird_mike

Best #peoplesmarch placard so far...

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were some refreshing hints at non-EU current affairs.

This is by far the best....! #PeoplesVoteMarch #PeoplesMarch #BrexitShambles #Banksy
Leonidas ToEat ♎☘🇬🇷🇬🇧 @AnAthenianToLDN

This is by far the best....! #PeoplesVoteMarch #PeoplesMarch #BrexitShambles #Banksy

Reply Retweet Favorite

As well as some questionable puns.

Niklas Halle'n / AFP / Getty Images

To finish, I'll just leave you with this disturbing depiction of Theresa May as Mr Burns.

Niklas Halle'n / AFP / Getty Images

Hazel is a news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App