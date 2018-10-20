Just Some Very British Signs From The People's Vote March

Thousands of people took to the streets of London on Saturday to demand a referendum on the final Brexit deal.
It's fair to say that a lot of the signs were thoroughly British.
Like this one.
Some were a little bit crude.
Others were more subtle.
Some people had no words at all for their signs.
Others expressed their emotions through '90s pop culture references.
And even '80s tunes.
And classic films.
There were some refreshing hints at non-EU current affairs.
As well as some questionable puns.
To finish, I'll just leave you with this disturbing depiction of Theresa May as Mr Burns.
