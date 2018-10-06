Banksy Just Trolled Art Buyers When His Painting "Self-Destructed" After Selling For $1.3 Million

Banksy might have just carried out the *greatest ever* troll of the art world at a Sotheby's auction when his painting seemed to self-destruct moments after it sold for $1.3 million.
Banksy's iconic "Girl With Red Balloon" sold at Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Sale in London on Friday for £1,042,000 ($1.3 million).
But just as the auctioner's hammer went down, the painting began to shred itself through its frame, apparently triggered by a remote device.
"It appears we just got Banksy-ed," Alex Branczik, Sotheby's head of contemporary for Europe, told shocked onlookers.
Banksy, who chooses to remain anonymous, appeared to confirm the hoax on Instagram.
Needless to say, people absolutely loved it.
They said it was the enigmatic street artist's way of telling the world that his work "isn't meant to be owned".
And that he is probably the only person who could pull this off.
Some questioned whether it had actually been shredded at all.
In any case, others concluded, Banksy can continue to hold the well-earned title of "world's smuggest man".
