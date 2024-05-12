BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If Your Dog Could Talk, They’d Be ~Hounding~ You For These 27 Products

    Buy these products to get some happy barks when you get home from work.

    Harry Levin
    by Harry Levin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A little pet sofa so they can join you for your epic TV binges on sundays without stealing your favorite spot on the couch.

    A dog and a cat lounging together on an ottoman in a cozy living room with a sectional sofa and rug
    www.amazon.com

    See it on TikTok!

    Promising review: "I was not looking for a mini pet couch yet I randomly came across this one and realized I NEEDED it. It is the same color as my regular couch, adding extra points. I love it and as you can see in my photos, so do my cats and dog!! I did not use the feet/legs as they add 2 1/2” height, which we didn’t need. It goes better in our living room flat on the ground as our human couch doesn’t really have feet either. It was super easy to put together as all you need to attach is the back piece to the bottom with 4 bolts. It is a great-quality couch! We had guests over the other night, and they all raved about how cute it was. After seeing my photos, one of my friends even ordered one for her small dog. Now, all that’s missing is tiny pillows! I love that it gets lots of usage from all five of our little animals." —Helpful Reviewer

    Get it from Amazon for $124.25 (available in nine colors and four other sizes). 

    2. A bike-mounted leash attachment because for some dogs, a walk isn't enough. They want to run fast and free with their owner by their side.

    reviewer riding a bike with the dog leash attachment on it
    A dog with their collar attached to the attachment, which is mounted slightly above the back wheel
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Some reviewers mentioned getting a leash extender to use with this! One reviewer also recommended mounting the device on the right side to make passing others on a trail or street easier. 

    Promising review: "Brilliantly designed and built, with high-quality materials. Easy to install below the seat. My 2-year-old retriever weighs 70 pounds and loves to run. Now, he can safely run beside me. We just took our first ride with Walky Dog and it was great. Walked him connected to the bike for 100 yards first. The adjustable spring functioned well. I could feel some tugs, but stability was not an issue. Installed on the left to avoid long hair in the bike chain. Looking forward to many fun rides with my loyal friend. Take water and use a harness with a D-ring on top. Went slow for about one mile and practiced turns and stops. No problem. Wore heavy gloves and a helmet just in case. Highly recommended." —Peter

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99.

    3. A foldable dog set of stairs that will help your dog cuddle with you more than ever before. They look like stairs to you. But to the dog, they look like a gateway to more snuggles.

    A pug sits at the top of a pet ramp leading to a bed
    Walmart

    Promising review: "My lab is 110 pounds and has hip problems. This has made it so easy to get him into the car. They are so easy to fold and no assembly required." —DogHelp

    Get it from Walmart for $38.97.

    4. A Chuckit! ball launcher so you can avoid touching slobbery balls and take fetch to the next level. Win-win.

    Pet owner throwing a ball using the launcher as a dog runs after the ball
    Target

    Promising review: "I used to make fun of my neighbors because when I first saw them using it, I thought 'You’ve got to be super lazy to want to use another contraption to throw the ball for you and then also pick it up because you’re too lazy to bend over and grab it.' I realized later what I had been missing out on. I had grown disgusted with grabbing slimy toys and balls from my dog’s mouth. This thing keeps fetch a clean game and even throws a greater distance than I can!" —Beatriz Gonzalez

    Get it from Target for $10.39.

    5. And if you want to make fetch even more expensive, load the launcher with this super bouncy ball toy the dog won't know how to react when they see the ball bounce, but they will love it anyway. 

    Golden Retriever catches ball mid-air, with two other dogs watching, in a home's front yard
    Two small dogs playing with a ball on a grassy lawn
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Sure is durable, even a hippo couldn't chew this down. Five stars for durability, bouncability, and aesthetics — colors haven't faded at all. Our dogs and puppies love it!" —AL Adriano

    "Get this ball — don't bother with others! It's absolutely the best dog fetching ball. 1) Our dog loves catching it; it seems to have a great 'mouth feel.' 2) It bounces a bunch, which makes sure she has fun for a long time. 3) It reliably squeaks when she catches it, which keeps her attention and interest. 4) It's super-durable, not showing any signs of wear or tear after tons of use. 5) It never really gets dirty; mud doesn't stick to it, and it's easy to rinse. 6) It's bright and easy to spot in bushes or turf. It seems pricey, but it's actually a great deal when you consider how easily other balls break, fail, or lose the dog's interest." —Sabrina Easterling

    Get a pack of two medium ball toys from Amazon for $4.99.

    6. And if you decide to fetch in the evening, this glow-in-the-dark ball will ensure your pup doesn't get lost during play time.

    Reviewer photo of a dog holding the glowing ball in its mouth
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My pup LOVES his glow ball. It’s his favorite toy. I love blasting it with a flashlight for a few minutes and then turning out the lights — it glows bright indeed!! We have two of them. Recommend!" —Danielle Lima

    Get it from Amazon for $5.28+ (available in sizes S–XL).

    7. A Kong chew toy that you can fill with your dog's favorite treat of all time. Peanut butter. Whipped cream. Cheez Whiz. As long as it's not chocolate, everyone's happy.

    Dog running with a red Kong toy in its mouth
    Target

    Promising review: "This is the only thing that has been able to hold off my dog's separation anxiety. We smear some peanut butter in it every day when we leave for work and it really keeps her busy on our way out. She loves her Kong so much that we find her bringing it in her bed and snuggling it." —Alysa

    Get it from Target for $8.99+ (available in four sizes).

    8. A bag of Greenies Pill Pockets to make medicine time as easy as food time. When you have these convenient edible pouches for your dog's pills, they'll be chomping at the bit the same way they do when they're going for food on your plate.

    Bag of chicken flavor pill pockets
    Target

    Promising review: "We've tried everything over the years, from meatballs to peanut butter, and our dogs would spit out the pill. Our vet tech told us about these, and they've worked out great. I don't use a whole capsule, I just pinch off what is needed. We've done best with the chicken flavor." —T

    Get it from Target for $10.19+ (available in two sizes).

    9. And, if your pup likes to get really close during those binge sessions, lay down this chic and plush protective sofa cover.

    reviewer's couch with the green and white cover on it
    close-up look at the green and white sofa cover
    www.amazon.com

    Adding this to my wishlist ASAP because two cats and a dark blue velvet sofa? NOT a good mix. 

    Get a closer look at it on TikTok! Be sure to pay close attention to the measurements before buying — they're presented in both centimeters and inches. 

    Promising review: "Although it seemed to take forever to ship and arrive, it is worth the wait. It is so soft, fits perfectly on my couch, doesn’t move when I sit on it or when the dog jumps up, and looks nice, too! I am extremely satisfied with this purchase and hope it helps my couch last a long time. I will update you after a while to be sure it holds up. PSA: Read the measurement description before you order. 

    "After one month, zero regrets! It has been worth every penny. The couch cover is a fraction of the cost of my couch, so I think it’s been very worth it to help keep the fabric on my couch intact. I washed on delicate and tumble dried it on low by itself. Held up great. Again, I love it! Worth the wait and the cost." —sgur

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97 (available in 13 sizes and 14 colors). 

    10. A reflective dog harness because your best friend deserves something more comfy than a collar. Plus this harness comes in stylish colors. Get your pup ready to strut.

    a dog toy wearing the harness in pink
    Target

    Promising review: "So cute and sturdy. My dog is wild, and I needed a harness I knew she wouldn't be able to escape from, and this was it. It's also such a pretty pink color." —Gloria

    Get it from Target for $12.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors).

    11. Or, if you want your pup to literally shine, this LED dog collar will light them up in a variety of colors. Night walks will be a piece of cake, too.

    LED safety dog collar
    Target

    Promising review: "LOVE this for my black dog. It is very bright and makes walking her at night a bit better." —Hales

    Get it from Target for $19.99.

    12. A self-cleaning slicker brush that'll be so darn helpful for your dog who sheds a ton. You'll have a seamless grooming session, and cleanup is a breeze — push the button on the back, and it'll release clumps of fur for you into the trash.

    Reviewer's dog sitting next to a huge pile of fur that was brushed out of their coat
    The slicker brush
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This brush is my favorite to use on my dogs. We have a German Shepherd mix and a Springer Spaniel, and this works great on each of them. My favorite part is how easy it is to clean — just push the button on the back, and the bristles retract, leaving the fur to slip into the trash. We got the sensitive skin design, which has little plastic bits on the end of the bristles. Both dogs love it!" —Quilter

    Get it from Amazon for $12.70 (available in two sizes and six styles).

    13. A durable tug toy with such bright, cool colors, you'll be just as excited to play tug-of-war as your pup.

    dog playing with tug-of-war toy
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very good toy! My dog loves it!! It seems to be holding up very well to all of the tug-of-war games." —Vicc

    Get it from Walmart for $19.41.

    14. And, if you don't want to play tug with your pup, this retractable tug-o'-war rope will let them play on their own.

    reviewer pittie tugging on rope tied to tree
    reviewer photo, pittie looking happy with rope in mouth
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our dog loves playing with this toy and it sure beats throwing a ball back and forth. This is his favorite toy!!!" —emma olivia

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in four sizes and five colors).

    15. A pack of 120 hypoallergenic grooming wipes so your pup can get as messy as possible outside and still be good for all the cuddles when they come back in.

    A person wiping a dog
    Walmart

    Promising review: “So happy to find this item, super easy to use and super strong. Takes the dirt down in one minute.” —Lila

    Get it from Walmart for $12.98 (available in two scents, including unscented).

    16. A stainless-steel food and water bowl that is so cool it's basically mealtime bling. Plus it's triple wall insulated to keep their water cool for longer, and it has an anti-skid design to prevent those annoying spills.

    A hand holds a black, sparkling insulated cup labeled
    a dog drinking out of the white bowl
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It also comes in a bunch of different colors/designs, which is just a plus. 

    Promising review: "After going through I don't know how many plastic bowls I decided on this one. Wow! It's heavy duty, un-chewable, wind-proof, large capacity, has curb appeal, and it's insulated to keep the water cool. I mean what more is there to say. The wife loves it. The dogs love it. The neighbors dogs love it. The neighbors want to know where I bought it. Get it! You will be happy!" —StretchZep

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors). 

    17. A snuffle mat in the shape of a carrot garden so your dog can dig inside without any of the mess. Even if they have a space to dig outside they might use this instead cause it's so fun.

    a dog digging around in a carrot garden snuffle mat
    www.amazon.com

    These are made for dogs, but I've seen a senior cat playing with this on TikTok, and it's so cute. 🥺 Sprinkle some treats or catnip inside, and cats will probably enjoy it, too!

    Promising review: "Wanted to get a 'learning' toy for my dogs this past Christmas. I have two 10-pound Morkies. I give them Cheerios for snacks. I hid a small handful of Cheerios in each hole in the beginning. They loved pulling out the carrots and then finding/eating the treats. Then, after the treats were gone, they just played with the carrots for a while. Kept them busy for quite some time. Now that they’ve learned the game, I don’t put Cheerios in ALL the holes. Gotta keep them guessing! 😁" —DaNel Eads

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (also available in a squeak version). 

    18. An interactive dog puzzle toy that may not end up in a frame like your pandemic puzzles, but your pup is sure to love it just the same.

    a dog playing with the interactive toy
    Target

    Promising review: "I have an active rat terrier rescue and this puzzle is great for an afternoon activity while I finish up work." —Target reviewer

    Get it from Target for $16.99.

    19. An eye-popping toy that will have your dog so excited their eyes might just pop out of their head, too.

    Three Hartz Bug Eyes squeeze toys for pets in frog, duck, and pig designs
    Walmart

    Note that you'll receive the frog, duck, or pig at random.

    Promising review: "My English bulldog usually destroys toys within 15 seconds–5 minutes. I can't believe this duck is still intact and still squeaks. As soon as I pulled it out of the package he lunged at me to get get it. He loves it!" —Amy022674

    Get it from Walmart for $8.53.

    20. A Gumby plushie because Gumby isn't just a character for kids. Dogs love him, too.

    a reviewer's pug with their tail wrapped around the Gumby plushie
    a different reviewer's small dog with its arm wrapped around Gumby
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Longest lasting toy and most enjoyable for my dog. I have a puppy (an 8-month-old Pitbull/Lab mix) who loves to tear up anything that squeaks or anything plush, and time after time, I’ve had to toss and buy toys continuously. This toy has been his favorite and lasted through his teething phase and adult teeth coming in (about three months). The squeaker is still intact, which is shocking to me, but he's also dragged it through mud, poop, water, you name it! Overall, this was a great purchase for my pup." —Angie

    Get it from Amazon for $3.

    21. A paw-activated water fountain that is perfect for the incoming summer months. Watch your pup have the best time staying hydrated. Win-win.

    reviewer's two dogs drinking from the outdoor paw-activated water fountain
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog loves playing in and drinking water especially when it's hot outside! It took me only about 20 minutes to teach her how to use it. She weighs 127 pounds and this fountain has held up well. It is good quality and has provided a lot of entertainment, especially on hot summer days." —A. L. B.

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99.

    22. A soft, squeaky Lamb Chop because there isn't another toy that dogs prefer to chomp on. This is the legacy of Lamb Chop.

    Plush lamb toy lying on its side with a red bow, for sale
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I had purchased a very small one at my local store and it was well loved, then ordered a slightly larger one online. That size had a face that was knitted and didn't last more than a couple of hours before my Pug had ripped it open. Not good! From the photos online, I could tell that this large one was made of the fake fur material all over. Yes, it's more than I usually pay for toys, but my Pug is CRAZY about this toy, which is a bit bigger than he is. He carries it around everywhere, sleeps, plays roughly with it, and it has held up very well. The only change I would make would be to put a larger squeaker in the belly or add small squeakers in each of the feet and the one in the belly. After seeing mine, a friend bought one for her 12-pound Chiweenie, and her dog loves it too." —Puvmomma999

    Get it from Walmart for $19.

    23. dog toy that is completely silent during playtime. Well, at least to humans. The squeaks are in that dog-whistle frequency that people thankfully can't hear, but your dog will still love playing with it just the same.

    gif of a dog squeaking the pig toy
    reviewer's dog with purple elephant tattoo
    Abby Kass / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This friendly gator immediately became my dog’s new favorite toy! He loves a squeak toy as much as the next pup, but I work from home, so they’ve sadly been banned from the house. This toy works as advertised! I’ve tested it from rooms away, and he definitely hears it, and I do not. The negative reviews here are about the toy being destroyed. Know your dog, and have realistic expectations. We’re a few scales down, but it’s holding up just fine!" —Ginny L.

    BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass just picked one up for her family's pup and here's what she has to say: 

    "My family's dog LOVES squeaker toys. She squeaks them over and over and over again and especially loves to put on a little show when my dad's in a virtual meeting. I was intrigued by this toy when I found it at the pet store and had to give it a try. I wasn't sure how well it would work, but Izzy loves it. You seriously can't hear a thing. I even took the toy to another room (without her knowing) and started "squeaking" it to see what would happen, and only a few seconds later, she came running into the room looking for her toy. This toy is amazing. Izzy can squeak all she wants (as you can see in the gif above), and we don't have to hear a thing. If you have a dog who enjoys squeakers, you must invest in at least one of these toys." 

    Get it from Amazon for $17.41 (available in two sizes and six styles). 

    24. A chicken-scented chew ring to keep Fido satisfied until it's time to eat while also getting gunk from between his teeth with its nubs.

    Nylabone chicken-flavored chew toy packaging with a durable rubber ring toy displayed for dogs
    Walmart

    Promising review: "My German shorthair loves to chew. This is her favorite and lasts longer than most chewable toys we've tried. I've been having trouble finding these in the store, so I ordered eight online. Should last at least eight months!" —Janet

    Get it from Walmart for $8.47.