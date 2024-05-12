If Your Dog Could Talk, They’d Be ~Hounding~ You For These 27 Products

1. A little pet sofa so they can join you for your epic TV binges on sundays without stealing your favorite spot on the couch.
See it on TikTok!
Promising review: "I was not looking for a mini pet couch yet I randomly came across this one and realized I NEEDED it. It is the same color as my regular couch, adding extra points. I love it and as you can see in my photos, so do my cats and dog!! I did not use the feet/legs as they add 2 1/2” height, which we didn’t need. It goes better in our living room flat on the ground as our human couch doesn’t really have feet either. It was super easy to put together as all you need to attach is the back piece to the bottom with 4 bolts. It is a great-quality couch! We had guests over the other night, and they all raved about how cute it was. After seeing my photos, one of my friends even ordered one for her small dog. Now, all that’s missing is tiny pillows! I love that it gets lots of usage from all five of our little animals." —Helpful Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $124.25 (available in nine colors and four other sizes).
2. A bike-mounted leash attachment because for some dogs, a walk isn't enough. They want to run fast and free with their owner by their side.
Some reviewers mentioned getting a leash extender to use with this! One reviewer also recommended mounting the device on the right side to make passing others on a trail or street easier.
Promising review: "Brilliantly designed and built, with high-quality materials. Easy to install below the seat. My 2-year-old retriever weighs 70 pounds and loves to run. Now, he can safely run beside me. We just took our first ride with Walky Dog and it was great. Walked him connected to the bike for 100 yards first. The adjustable spring functioned well. I could feel some tugs, but stability was not an issue. Installed on the left to avoid long hair in the bike chain. Looking forward to many fun rides with my loyal friend. Take water and use a harness with a D-ring on top. Went slow for about one mile and practiced turns and stops. No problem. Wore heavy gloves and a helmet just in case. Highly recommended." —Peter
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
3. A foldable dog set of stairs that will help your dog cuddle with you more than ever before. They look like stairs to you. But to the dog, they look like a gateway to more snuggles.
4. A Chuckit! ball launcher so you can avoid touching slobbery balls and take fetch to the next level. Win-win.
5. And if you want to make fetch even more expensive, load the launcher with this super bouncy ball toy the dog won't know how to react when they see the ball bounce, but they will love it anyway.
Promising reviews: "Sure is durable, even a hippo couldn't chew this down. Five stars for durability, bouncability, and aesthetics — colors haven't faded at all. Our dogs and puppies love it!" —AL Adriano
"Get this ball — don't bother with others! It's absolutely the best dog fetching ball. 1) Our dog loves catching it; it seems to have a great 'mouth feel.' 2) It bounces a bunch, which makes sure she has fun for a long time. 3) It reliably squeaks when she catches it, which keeps her attention and interest. 4) It's super-durable, not showing any signs of wear or tear after tons of use. 5) It never really gets dirty; mud doesn't stick to it, and it's easy to rinse. 6) It's bright and easy to spot in bushes or turf. It seems pricey, but it's actually a great deal when you consider how easily other balls break, fail, or lose the dog's interest." —Sabrina Easterling
Get a pack of two medium ball toys from Amazon for $4.99.
6. And if you decide to fetch in the evening, this glow-in-the-dark ball will ensure your pup doesn't get lost during play time.
Promising review: "My pup LOVES his glow ball. It’s his favorite toy. I love blasting it with a flashlight for a few minutes and then turning out the lights — it glows bright indeed!! We have two of them. Recommend!" —Danielle Lima
Get it from Amazon for $5.28+ (available in sizes S–XL).
7. A Kong chew toy that you can fill with your dog's favorite treat of all time. Peanut butter. Whipped cream. Cheez Whiz. As long as it's not chocolate, everyone's happy.
8. A bag of Greenies Pill Pockets to make medicine time as easy as food time. When you have these convenient edible pouches for your dog's pills, they'll be chomping at the bit the same way they do when they're going for food on your plate.
9. And, if your pup likes to get really close during those binge sessions, lay down this chic and plush protective sofa cover.
Adding this to my wishlist ASAP because two cats and a dark blue velvet sofa? NOT a good mix.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok! Be sure to pay close attention to the measurements before buying — they're presented in both centimeters and inches.
Promising review: "Although it seemed to take forever to ship and arrive, it is worth the wait. It is so soft, fits perfectly on my couch, doesn’t move when I sit on it or when the dog jumps up, and looks nice, too! I am extremely satisfied with this purchase and hope it helps my couch last a long time. I will update you after a while to be sure it holds up. PSA: Read the measurement description before you order.
"After one month, zero regrets! It has been worth every penny. The couch cover is a fraction of the cost of my couch, so I think it’s been very worth it to help keep the fabric on my couch intact. I washed on delicate and tumble dried it on low by itself. Held up great. Again, I love it! Worth the wait and the cost." —sgur
Get it from Amazon for $17.97 (available in 13 sizes and 14 colors).
10. A reflective dog harness because your best friend deserves something more comfy than a collar. Plus this harness comes in stylish colors. Get your pup ready to strut.
11. Or, if you want your pup to literally shine, this LED dog collar will light them up in a variety of colors. Night walks will be a piece of cake, too.
12. A self-cleaning slicker brush that'll be so darn helpful for your dog who sheds a ton. You'll have a seamless grooming session, and cleanup is a breeze — push the button on the back, and it'll release clumps of fur for you into the trash.
Promising review: "This brush is my favorite to use on my dogs. We have a German Shepherd mix and a Springer Spaniel, and this works great on each of them. My favorite part is how easy it is to clean — just push the button on the back, and the bristles retract, leaving the fur to slip into the trash. We got the sensitive skin design, which has little plastic bits on the end of the bristles. Both dogs love it!" —Quilter
Get it from Amazon for $12.70 (available in two sizes and six styles).
13. A durable tug toy with such bright, cool colors, you'll be just as excited to play tug-of-war as your pup.
14. And, if you don't want to play tug with your pup, this retractable tug-o'-war rope will let them play on their own.
Promising review: "Our dog loves playing with this toy and it sure beats throwing a ball back and forth. This is his favorite toy!!!" —emma olivia
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in four sizes and five colors).
15. A pack of 120 hypoallergenic grooming wipes so your pup can get as messy as possible outside and still be good for all the cuddles when they come back in.
16. A stainless-steel food and water bowl that is so cool it's basically mealtime bling. Plus it's triple wall insulated to keep their water cool for longer, and it has an anti-skid design to prevent those annoying spills.
It also comes in a bunch of different colors/designs, which is just a plus.
Promising review: "After going through I don't know how many plastic bowls I decided on this one. Wow! It's heavy duty, un-chewable, wind-proof, large capacity, has curb appeal, and it's insulated to keep the water cool. I mean what more is there to say. The wife loves it. The dogs love it. The neighbors dogs love it. The neighbors want to know where I bought it. Get it! You will be happy!" —StretchZep
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).
17. A snuffle mat in the shape of a carrot garden so your dog can dig inside without any of the mess. Even if they have a space to dig outside they might use this instead cause it's so fun.
These are made for dogs, but I've seen a senior cat playing with this on TikTok, and it's so cute. 🥺 Sprinkle some treats or catnip inside, and cats will probably enjoy it, too!
Promising review: "Wanted to get a 'learning' toy for my dogs this past Christmas. I have two 10-pound Morkies. I give them Cheerios for snacks. I hid a small handful of Cheerios in each hole in the beginning. They loved pulling out the carrots and then finding/eating the treats. Then, after the treats were gone, they just played with the carrots for a while. Kept them busy for quite some time. Now that they’ve learned the game, I don’t put Cheerios in ALL the holes. Gotta keep them guessing! 😁" —DaNel Eads
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (also available in a squeak version).
18. An interactive dog puzzle toy that may not end up in a frame like your pandemic puzzles, but your pup is sure to love it just the same.
19. An eye-popping toy that will have your dog so excited their eyes might just pop out of their head, too.
20. A Gumby plushie because Gumby isn't just a character for kids. Dogs love him, too.
Promising review: "Longest lasting toy and most enjoyable for my dog. I have a puppy (an 8-month-old Pitbull/Lab mix) who loves to tear up anything that squeaks or anything plush, and time after time, I’ve had to toss and buy toys continuously. This toy has been his favorite and lasted through his teething phase and adult teeth coming in (about three months). The squeaker is still intact, which is shocking to me, but he's also dragged it through mud, poop, water, you name it! Overall, this was a great purchase for my pup." —Angie
Get it from Amazon for $3.
21. A paw-activated water fountain that is perfect for the incoming summer months. Watch your pup have the best time staying hydrated. Win-win.
Promising review: "My dog loves playing in and drinking water especially when it's hot outside! It took me only about 20 minutes to teach her how to use it. She weighs 127 pounds and this fountain has held up well. It is good quality and has provided a lot of entertainment, especially on hot summer days." —A. L. B.
Get it from Amazon for $45.99.
22. A soft, squeaky Lamb Chop because there isn't another toy that dogs prefer to chomp on. This is the legacy of Lamb Chop.
23. A dog toy that is completely silent during playtime. Well, at least to humans. The squeaks are in that dog-whistle frequency that people thankfully can't hear, but your dog will still love playing with it just the same.
Promising review: "This friendly gator immediately became my dog’s new favorite toy! He loves a squeak toy as much as the next pup, but I work from home, so they’ve sadly been banned from the house. This toy works as advertised! I’ve tested it from rooms away, and he definitely hears it, and I do not. The negative reviews here are about the toy being destroyed. Know your dog, and have realistic expectations. We’re a few scales down, but it’s holding up just fine!" —Ginny L.
BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass just picked one up for her family's pup and here's what she has to say:
"My family's dog LOVES squeaker toys. She squeaks them over and over and over again and especially loves to put on a little show when my dad's in a virtual meeting. I was intrigued by this toy when I found it at the pet store and had to give it a try. I wasn't sure how well it would work, but Izzy loves it. You seriously can't hear a thing. I even took the toy to another room (without her knowing) and started "squeaking" it to see what would happen, and only a few seconds later, she came running into the room looking for her toy. This toy is amazing. Izzy can squeak all she wants (as you can see in the gif above), and we don't have to hear a thing. If you have a dog who enjoys squeakers, you must invest in at least one of these toys."
Get it from Amazon for $17.41 (available in two sizes and six styles).