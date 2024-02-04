Skip To Content
    30 Stylish Things From Walmart That People Would Never Think You Spent So Little On

    Give your closet a luxe upgrade with these stylish accessories and clothes.

    Hanna Williams
    by Hanna Williams

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A faux-leather skirt that can be worn year-round — whether it's with tights on a cold winter day or a cute cropped tee during the summer months, this baby is here to serve.

    midi pleated black skirt
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This skirt is simply beautiful, and well-made, and you can't beat the price for the quality. My only regret is that I wasn't able to get the chocolate color too." —Livinthelife

    Price: $34 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    2. A pair of wide-leg pants with a tie waist so versatile enough for a day at the office or a walk on the beach.

    Wide legs palazzo pants with tie waist on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "You can dress them up or dress them down and look casual but either way it's a nice comfortable look. True to size and the material can be worn all seasons." —Glenda

    Price: $19.98+ (originally $29.98; available in sizes S–2XL and 16 colors)

    3. A totally soft open-front cardigan to serve as the perfect layering piece to every outfit you can dream of.

    model wearing the orange cardian
    Walmart

    Promising review: "For the price, I wasn't expecting a quality item. I was pleasantly surprised when I put this on. My daughter, who thinks I dress like an old lady, has tried to claim it, but this is my sweater. I would have paid up to $50 and felt the price was fair, based on the quality!" —HigherGA

    Price: $16.99 (originally $22; available in sizes S–3X and eight colors)

    4. A faux-leather moto jacket made from buttery soft material because there are few styles of outwear as versatile as this one.

    black moto jacket on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Buttery soft, leather appearance is done well, solid hardware — great value and fashion staple. Highly recommend when investing in the real deal isn't an option or you want something lightweight." —Walmart reviewer

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors)

    5. A quilted shoulder bag featuring linked hardware destined to be the finishing touch to any going out look.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love this!! The purse is soft and looks expensive!!" —Missy

    Price: $18.98 (available in two colors)

    6. A pair of classic, high-rise jeans that will look gorg tucked into your favorite boots in January and paired perfectly with your comfiest sandals come June.

    skinny jeans on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These are the most comfortable jeans I've worn in AGES! In fact, I came onto the website this morning to order another pair in one of the colors ~ I'd already ordered several additional pairs in different colors online, after buying the first pair in a store, but now I want another pair!" —Sheree

    Price: $9.85+ (available in sizes 1–21 and seven colors)

    7. A pair of embellished loafers that are 1) totally trendy, 2) beyond versatile, and 3) incredibly comfortable. What more could you ask for?

    model wearing black loafers with embellished flower design
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love these shoes and the price is wonderful. I do not spend a lot of money on trends so these are perfect. Very comfortable! True to size. Highly recommend!" —LISA

    Price: $14.48 (originally $22.99; available in sizes 6–11)

    8. A cold shoulder, knitted sweater guaranteed to attract compliments everywhere you go thanks to its unique style and totally elegant look.

    model wearing black long sleeve cold shoulder sweater
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Sweater is soft. Will get lots of wear!" —Megan

    Price: $21.96 (originally $36; available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    9. A pair of platform, white sneakers that'll elevate your look whether you're heading to brunch or for a walk in the park.

    White platform sneakers
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love these shoes, they are super comfy and look just like the similar name brand! 😀" —Kathleen

    Price: $16.98 (available in sizes 6–12 and two widths)

    10. A pair of soft-to-the-touch, ultra-stretchy leggings featuring sweat-wicking technology reviewers can't get enough of — and neither will you.

    denim blue leggings on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Butter soft — beautiful material." —Walmart reviewer

    Price: $11.39+ (originally $20.97; available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)

    11. A pair of cargo pants so you can try out the latest trend without having to spend an entire paycheck. Pockets, pockets, and more pockets!

    cargo joggers in color goat
    Walmart

    Price: $19.98 (originally $24.98; available in sizes S–XL and two colors)

    12. An oh-so-cute cable knit beanie that'll make you want to star in your very own winter rom-com, where you wind up in the park on a snowy afternoon and your high school love who you never got over is also mysteriously there and...well, you get the point.

    pink beanie
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This beautiful cable knit hat is lined with a soft and cozy fleece! Very nice! I plan on buying more in other colors!" —CSue

    Price: $11.97 (available in six colors)

    13. A sweater dress featuring a halter top neck to give the classic style a twist. Sport this to your next winter date or just wear it out and about for errands because, uh, you can!

    model wearing the black sweater dress
    Walmart

    Price: $12.03+ (originally $19.99; available in sizes 14–28 and two colors)

    14. A trendy, cable knit zip-up because looking sophisticated in the winter shouldn't be a challenge and this proves that.

    grey cable knit zip up sweater
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Bought this sweater last year in the burgundy color and this year [I] bought [it] in the camel color! Love it!" —Liz

    Price: $21.66+ (originally $36; available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)

    15. A goes-with-everything bodysuit made from soft, rib knit material featuring a super cute, sweetheart neckline so you never have to stand in front of your closet again wondering what to wear.

    pink knit long sleeve bodysuit on model
    Walmart

    Price: $9.98 (originally $12.98; available in sizes S–XL and two colors)

    16. A cozy fleece-lined jacket made for people who love the farmer vibes of flannel but make it chic (and appropriate for freezing days in the city).

    model wearing the black and white flannel jacket
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Some of the coziest fleece I've seen! Wore it out shopping. etc in 35 degrees Fahrenheit weather. Was perfect! Love it!" —Catherine

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes 1X–4X and three colors)

    17. A fitted knit romper because a good base is the start of any good outfit. Bonus: this can be used as a layering piece in the winter and as a go-to on the hottest days of the year.

    model wearing the black romper
    Walmart

    Price: $12.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and two colors)

    18. A pair of platform Chelsea boots so you can walk into the new year feeling stylish and supported.

    platform boots
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Don't think, just buy! Love, love, love these! They're exactly what I was looking for. Nice and sturdy but also very comfortable and seems like they're gonna be fairly easy to break in. I'm a huge fan of the Sam & Libby brand both cause of the quality and affordable price." —Dae

    Price: $30.11 (originally $35; available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    19. A faux-leather crossbody bag designed to actually hold all of your essentials, ensuring that everything you need is conveniently within arm's reach throughout the day.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "LOVE this! Definitely a staple to my everyday wardrobe. Such a good find. Great size to hold all the everyday essentials." —Mwbryan

    Price: $18.98 (available in two colors)

    20. A pair of glossy boots with square toes, block heels, and interior zippers for easy on and off.

    Walmart

    Price: $64.99 (originally $109.99; available in sizes 5.5–12 and five colors)

    21. A denim shacket that will take you from season to season all year long.

    denim shacket on model buttoned up
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Really cute on, and I've received several compliments on how cute it is! Highly recommend!" —BGee

    Price: $27.98 (available in sizes 0X–4X and two colors)

    22. A preppy, ruffled mini dress with a drawstring waistband because spring days are just around the corner.

    blue and white striped shirt dress
    Walmart

    Price: $28 (available in sizes XS–3XL and three colors)

    23. A slouchy, oversized blazer that you will find yourself reaching for again and again.

    oversized slouchy blazer in mint
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I bought the blazer a size bigger because I like things really oversized, and bought the matching Bermuda shorts. I wore it out once with the sweater tank and pants and I got so many compliments. Can't wait to wear with the shorts when it gets warmer!" —Katie

    Price: $42 (available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)

    24. A pullover, crewneck sweater because sometimes the simplest pieces are the most compliment worthy.

    light blue sweater on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Great quality!!! These do run small, so size up a size or two." —Sarah

    Price: $16.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four colors)

    25. A midi slip dress *so* cute your friends will be dying to know where you bought it — this pretty piece will also work great for your next beach vacay.

    model wearing sleeveless blue orange flower-print slip dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is luxurious. Such a high-end look. Great for travel, wrinkle-resistant." —MICHELLE

    Price: $19 (available in sizes XS–5X and three colors)

    26. A trendy, knee length midi skirt that is as verstaile as they come — dress it up or dress it down, this piece has you covered.

    midi length denim skirt
    Wamart

    Promising review: "I love the skirt. It fits perfectly." —Terry

    Price: $35.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 14 colors)

    27. A pair of shiny, black rainboots so you don't have to sacrifice your style in order to stay dry.

    shiny black rainboots
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I got these boots for the severe weather in my area. And they are perfect. They're solid, comfortable, and I couldn't ask for more." —Phillis

    Price: $18.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two widths)

    28. A classic, totally-sleek button down that'll level up your look — style it with jeans or your favorite wide-leg pants.

    navy blue button down
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I couldn't believe how nice this shirt is considering how low the price was." —Helen

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes S–4XL and five colors)

    29. An airy, pointelle sweater sporting scalloped hems and a front tie closure because pieces this stylish are begging to be worn.

    model wearing beige, white, and black front tie multi-colored sweater
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This sweater is much cuter in person than in photos. It is so soft and lightweight. The sleeves are long and loose.Can't wait to wear this with a cream tank underneath." —Bonnie

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)

    30. A pair of faux-leather booties with side zipper detailing that will go with everything, from skirts and dresses to jeans and trousers.

    ankle boots in black with zipper
    Walmart

    Price: $44.79 (originally $99; available in sizes 5.5–12 and five colors)

    BuzzFeed

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.