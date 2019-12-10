Detention Guards Never Passed On An Email. It May Have Cost Him His Refugee Case.

A man has lost his refugee case and been hit with a $1,764 bill after a tribunal sent a crucial email to the wrong address and immigration detention guards failed to pass it on to him.

The incident comes shortly after the same Sydney immigration detention centre, Villawood, came under fire for repeatedly failing to bring detainees to their hearings on time.

Jason (a pseudonym), 30, says he feels "broken" and "shattered" after the email stuff-up. "It’s been terrible and I lost confidence in the whole process," he told BuzzFeed News.



Jason says he fears persecution from his father’s political enemies if he returns to his home country of Zimbabwe, and asked the Administrative Appeals Tribunal to find that he was a refugee.



But when he received the decision rejecting his application, he was shocked to read that the tribunal had written to him to put "adverse information" about his claim to him, and seek his response to concerns over his credibility.

"The applicant did not respond to the tribunal," the Nov. 21 decision said. But Jason never received the email.

"I was totally unaware," he said.

While the tribunal had sent previous emails to his personal address, as he had requested, this one went to a generic visitor bookings email address for the detention centre where he was held.

And although the email requested Serco, the security contractor operating Australia’s immigration detention centres, "arrange for the immediate hand delivery" of its correspondence to Jason, its officers failed to pass it on.

In its decision, the tribunal said it rejected the refugee claim because it had "numerous credibility concerns" over Jason’s claims.

A key reason for the concerns was the evidence of Jason’s father, which "failed to corroborate" one of Jason’s key claims, and was inconsistent with his evidence. His father gave evidence by telephone.

"The tribunal considers that the various inconsistencies are significantly undermining of the applicant’s overall credibility and his key claims for protection," tribunal member David McCulloch wrote.

In the three-page letter sent via email two weeks after Jason’s second hearing, the tribunal asked Jason to respond to five bullet points outlining evidence from his father that was inconsistent with Jason’s claims.

It said the tribunal had not made up its mind about the information, but it could be a reason for rejecting his claim. It also explained why the information was relevant and contradicted Jason’s own evidence.

The letter gave Jason a week to respond, or to ask for an extension of time.

After reading the decision, Jason spoke to both the tribunal and Serco to figure out what had happened. The tribunal then sent him the email it had sent to the generic Villawood address, and the letter attached to it. A Serco manager then confirmed they had received the email, but failed to give to Jason.