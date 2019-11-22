Immigration Officers Keep Handcuffing A Man For Doctors' Visits. He Says It's Causing His Pain In The First Place.

A man in immigration detention has been repeatedly handcuffed to be taken to medical appointments for ailments that doctors suggest are caused by the handcuffing itself.

Nauroze Anees, a 32-year-old Pakistani man currently held in Sydney’s Villawood immigration detention centre, has had chronic chest pain for the past year, and numbness and tingling in two fingers on his left hand for the past three and a half years.

Doctors have suggested both problems may have been caused by handcuffing.

But despite doctors’ recommendations, Australian Border Force and contractor Serco have continued to handcuff Anees as they transport him to further medical appointments.

“I’m in extreme pain while handcuffed,” Anees told BuzzFeed News.

He said that handcuffs made him feel “dehumanised” and that he felt humiliated when people saw him restrained and accompanied by guards when he attends hospital. “God knows what assumptions they make about me,” he said.

His discomfort has caused him to miss medical appointments because guards have told him he either has to be handcuffed or not go at all, Anees said.

In a complaint to the Human Rights Commission, he said that he missed a recent appointment with a mental health practitioner “because Serco wanted to handcuff and humiliate me as a condition for me to get medical help”.

Medical reports seen by BuzzFeed News record that Anees has told multiple doctors that his chest pain — a chronic pain on the left side of his ribcage — started after he spent nearly 20 hours handcuffed on a plane when he was being transported between detention centres.

He has described it as an “exploding” or “stabbing” pain and told doctors it interferes with his sleep.

A Perth GP who saw Anees in April concluded that the pain was probably a musculoskeletal problem, bolstered by the fact that the symptoms started soon after the plane journey. The GP saw Anees at Perth’s immigration detention centre, where he complained he was not able to undertake a thorough physical examination.

When he saw Anees the next month, a Perth gastroenterologist also said he suspected the pain was musculoskeletal in origin. He recommended that if possible Anees should not be put in the same position — “crouch position...handcuffed behind” — if he is again transferred by plane.

A Sydney neurologist who saw Anees in late October concluded that he was suffering from neuritis and carpal tunnel syndrome in his left hand. “I agree that continuous handcuffing will worsen [those conditions]”, the specialist wrote in a report.

But when Anees went to Liverpool Hospital for nuclear imaging on Nov. 1, on the neurologist’s referral, he was again handcuffed. He was only relieved from the restraints while tests were conducted, after his complaints led the doctor to intervene with the guard accompanying him, Anees said.

Detention health providers, the International Health and Medical Service, has recommended to Australian Border Force that Anees not be handcuffed, but that advice has been ignored, Anees said.

While guards stopped restraining him for a while, the handcuffing resumed in July. Since arriving in Sydney, he has been handcuffed for three medical visits, but not for two other visits to a pain specialist and to get an MRI.

“It’s absolutely arbitrary,” he said. “I maintain that this is a practice used to punish me because I speak out.”

Anees has previously made public accusations of government corruption and assault by guards in detention. A Border Force spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they strongly refute claims that any detainee is punished for raising concerns or engaging with the media.