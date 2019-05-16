Here’s How Aboriginal People Are Fighting Against Fracking

Nick Milyari Fitzpatrick spends a lot of time on the road.

The 28-year-old is one of the Aboriginal campaigners fighting against fracking in the Northern Territory.

Fracking — hydraulic fracturing — involves injecting fluid into underground rock at a high pressure to open cracks and force the release of gas. The NT lifted its fracking moratorium last year, opening the door to drilling wells in the NT’s Beetaloo sub-basin.

While the NT government argues fracking will create jobs and boost the disastrous NT economy, some Aboriginal people are worried about the dangers it poses to their country.

As a remote coordinator for Indigenous youth climate network Seed, Fitzpatrick has travelled hundreds of kilometres across the Territory to communities like Miniyeri, Elliott, Robinson River, Tennant Creek and his hometown of Borroloola.

“We’ve been going around and educating mob around fracking and how we’re burning too many fossil fuels,” Fitzpatrick told BuzzFeed News.

When he reaches a community, Fitzpatrick will start off by talking to people. “We give them flyers, and have a barbecue that afternoon or the next day,” Fitzpatrick said. “Everyone can turn up and get a bit of an education.”

He believes government officials doing consultations in communities don’t properly describe fracking’s risks. “They just talk about royalties and how it’s all safe,” he said.

He is also able to connect with his audience more easily. “Because I grew up on country it’s pretty easy for me to speak and understand Kriol, and that’s the way to speak to a lot of countrymen — through that broken English,” he said.

The future of fracking is a key election issue for the NT. In the federal election, both the Greens and a new party called 1 Territory are calling for a fracking ban.

Labor leader Bill Shorten disappointed fracking opponents with a campaign pledge to allocate $1.5 billion to gas pipeline infrastructure in the NT and Queensland — which would include spending on a pipeline from the Beetaloo sub-basin to Darwin and the East Coast — if Labor is elected.