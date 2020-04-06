Not Everyone In Australia Gets Medicare. The Coronavirus Is Extra Scary For Those Who Don’t.

Two weeks ago, Mostafa Z. lost his job at a cleaning company, joining millions around the world who are now unemployed due to the coronavirus.

But unlike most people in Australia, Mostafa doesn’t just need money to pay for food, rent and other daily expenses — he also needs it for basic healthcare. Under the terms of his temporary visa, he doesn’t have access to Medicare, Australia’s universal health insurance scheme.

Mostafa, a 36-year-old Kurd, fled Iran and sought asylum in Australia, arriving by boat in the first days of 2010. His refugee claim has travelled between different bureaucrats, tribunals and courts for the past decade, and is still unresolved. In the meantime, he’s been on a series of short bridging visas, which have given him work rights but no access to welfare payments or Medicare.



For over three years, he worked in a food factory, but injured his hand at work in mid-2015. His surgery and physiotherapy were covered by workers’ compensation, but the pain in his hand persisted and he left the factory job.

Since then, he has found it difficult to find full-time work and has jumped between contracts. The cleaning gig lasted four months.



Most Australians are accustomed to visiting the GP for free, but Mostafa usually avoids doctors because of the expense. In March, he was forced to get a tetanus shot after he scraped his skin on metal while playing with his puppy Bobby. That cost him $650, he said. He fears what will happen if he develops COVID-19 symptoms.

When he spoke to BuzzFeed News, he was waiting on a call from a friend to let him know if he would be able to get a third day of work at a construction site, even though the work is painful with his injury.

“If tonight my friend is not calling me, the pressure is coming for me tomorrow,” he said.

Mostafa has limited savings, and he drives for hours from his home in Frankston south of the Melbourne CBD to get food from the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre in Footscray in the inner west.

“I’m worrying for my future,” he said. “I’m worried about next week, not next year.”

“I don’t know what’s the solution for me, honestly, I don’t know. I want to just work and pay my bills and stay at home.”

Caseworkers with Sydney’s Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) are seeing others in Mostafa’s position seeking help. Some temporary visas do permit access to Medicare, but many don’t.

“The caseworkers are saying that [the asylum seekers] already have serious and complex physical health conditions,” JRS director Carolina Gottardo told BuzzFeed News. “They are very worried about presenting to hospitals. If they don’t, this is a massive issue for public health. There is a massive risk of transmission.”

The federal government has not extended any extra help to asylum seekers on temporary visas in its mammoth assistance packages, announced as unemployment numbers rise.

A health department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the government response to the pandemic would “continue to consider the health implications of the outbreak for all people currently in Australia”. The federal government has agreed to fund half the costs incurred by state governments in diagnosing and treating all people suspected or confirmed of having COVID-19 in their public health and hospital systems, no matter their Medicare eligibility, the spokesperson said.

The government’s Health Direct website advises those without Medicare that “some states and territories (such as NSW and WA) will waive healthcare costs associated with COVID-19 if a person is treated in a state- or territory-run health facility”. The health department spokesperson did not indicate which states and territories have this policy.

Shadow home affairs minister Kristina Keneally wrote to acting immigration minister Alan Tudge on March 20, urging the government “to ensure that all temporary visa holders can access coronavirus testing and treatment on a doctor’s recommendation, and where necessary, some form of income support”.

In a press release issued on Saturday, Tudge told temporary visa holders who could not support themselves, including by accessing superannuation, that it was “time to go home” and they should “make arrangements as quickly as possible”.