27 Wild Behind-The-Scenes Facts That Make Me See These Movies And TV Shows In A Totally Different Light

According to Lamore Morris, one of the show's stars, "a family of famous people" was brought on to be in a quick scene at Prince's party, which Nick and Jess attended in the episode. Prince – who showed up early and was watching the screen — asked what the famous family was doing there. A producer replied, "Well, they're in the show. They've been invited to a Prince party." Prince replied, "They would never be invited to a Prince party." His costar, Zooey Deschanel, later confirmed he was referring to the Kardashians and that a PA literally came in and took everyone's scripts and call sheets and threw them in a bonfire after learning Prince didn't want them there.