27 Extremely Poorly Aged TV And Movie Scenes That Are Low-Key Disturbing To Watch Back With What We Know Today

1. This scene from The Cosby Show is super disturbing to watch now, considering Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault after multiple women claimed he slipped them pills and then took advantage of them. One claimed Cosby called the pills "friends to help you relax."
2. The scene from That '70s Show where Hyde acts out what's essentially a rape scene between a record sleeve and a record is also super disturbing in light of actor Danny Masterson's rape conviction.
3. And the scene where Hyde says he sees himself in prison in five years feels strangely prophetic, considering Masterson is now in prison.
5. There are actually a ton of scenes involving Mark's character Puck that are super creepy to look back on, including this one where child sexual abuse images and their illegality are actually mentioned.
8. ...And finally, this scene where an underage student asks his character to a Sadie Hawkins dance after he's graduated high school.
9. This scene from iCarly is kind of sad to watch, considering that Friends star Matthew Perry died in his hot tub, with drowning being a contributing factor to his death.
10. It's a little weird to see Chris Brown teaching anyone about women's rights (as his character does in this episode of The O.C.), considering his felony assault conviction after he severely beat his then-girlfriend Rihanna.
11. In Heathers, two of the actors later had untimely deaths that seemed predicted by their characters. Peter (Jeremy Applegate) prays he won't kill himself — the actor later died by suicide. Kim Walker — who had the iconic line, "Did you have a brain tumor for breakfast?" — died of a brain tumor.
12. This line Matt Lauer says on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is ironic considering his sexual misconduct accusations — and his sexist interviews with women.
13. Does anyone remember this scene from Seinfeld where Elaine tries to convince her new boyfriend, who shares a name with a serial killer, to change his name? She suggests something more innocuous, like O.J., in reference to O.J. Simpson. The episode aired just months before Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered. Simpson would later go to trial for the murders, though he was acquitted.
14. This scene from Parks and Recreation where Louis C.K.'s character calls another character a pervert is weird to see now, considering C.K. admitted to exposing himself to women and masturbating in front of them.
15. As is this line from Bananas, where Woody Allen mentions studying child molestation. Allen's stepdaughter, Dylan Farrow, has long accused Woody of molesting her as a child, which Allen has denied.
16. Actually, a lot of Woody Allen movies are concerning, especially Manhattan, where his character dates a 17-year-old and it's established that they're having sex.
18. This scene from the Jackass Backyard BBQ Special is also sad and prophetic considering Ryan Dunn died in a car crash where he was driving, also killing his passenger.
19. In a lighter example, this line Ben Affleck says in Jersey Girl is funny considering he would later play Batman.
20. This line from iCarly is definitely ironic considering when iCarly was rebooted, it was made without Sam.
21. This scene from Terrifier 2 is kind of funny to see considering Jeffrey Dahmer became a huge Halloween costume the very same year this movie was released, after the Netflix series on Dahmer starring Evan Peters blew up.
22. This scene from The Good Place feels eerie in light of the COVID pandemic that would occur two years later...which was a flu-like virus that potentially came from bats.
23. This line from Scream feels almost like dark sarcasm now, considering all the school shootings in America.
24. And this line from Law & Order similarly didn't age well.
25. This scene from Friends — where Chandler jokes about bringing a bomb on a plane and then gets detained by the TSA — aged poorly before it was even released. They actually had to completely replace the scenes in the wake of 9/11, which occurred after the episode had been filmed but before it aired.
27. And finally, we'll end on a positive one, also from The Simpsons: when the show mocked John Travolta by making him a bartender at a '70s bar just weeks before Pulp Fiction flung Travolta straight back into the A-list.
What TV and movie lines and scenes can you remember that didn't age very well? Let us know in the comments!
H/T: r/AgedLikeMilk