    47 Disgusting, Entitled, And Rude Roommates Who Actually Deserve Jail Time — But Make Sure They Don't Have Any Roommates In Jail, Either

    I've never been so glad that my roommate's biggest offense is a tendency to hock a loogie.

    Hannah Marder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This is an absolutely appalling level of laziness.

    dirty dishes thrown away instead of cleaning them
    u/bjarbeau / Via reddit.com

    2. And this is purely diabolical.

    roommate finished the other roommate&#x27;s puzzle and then removed a lot of pieces
    u/Carpe-Asinum / Via reddit.com

    3. This roommate might be a candidate for "most disgusting roommate ever."

    rotting pumpkin on a window sill
    u/dwarvencactus / Via reddit.com

    4. Never mind. I found a better contender.

    block of butter with bites taken out
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    5. This person expressed feelings for their roommate (who was in a relationship, BTW) then tried to kick then out.

    text message
    u/Historical-List3360 / Via reddit.com

    6. Why are you taking off your clothes INSIDE the shower in the first place???

    clothes left in the shower
    u/OldSchoolPhotoshop / Via reddit.com

    7. As someone who cannot sleep if there is ANY light, this would piss me off to no end.

    very bright phone screen
    u/Bring_Me_The_Night / Via reddit.com

    8. Are...are those MAGGOTS? 🤢

    maggots around the trash can and sticky mess on the floor
    u/Cynessi / Via reddit.com

    9. This roommmate took HOUR-LONG showers every day and had the audacity to say "I don't care about your well-being" when gently confronted over it.

    text messages that says, i don&#x27;t care about your well being
    u/LukeIVI / Via reddit.com

    10. If I came home and saw this, I'd turn around and walk right back out.

    trash and dirty dishes all over the living room
    u/BulldogKongen / Via reddit.com

    11. I just threw up in my mouth a little.

    someone defrosting beef by leaving it unwrapped in a sink full of water
    u/fairytopia01 / Via reddit.com

    12. I hate when people do this. Don't buy something "for the apartment" and charge your roommate for it before asking!!! Especially if it's not essential.

    text messages exchanged about new christmas decor bought
    u/Fml2023 / Via reddit.com

    13. I'll be honest, I have thrown out Tupperware with moldy food in it rather than clean it out, but this is a whole new level of lazy.

    moldy rice thrown away in the rice cooker
    u/ifckedurdad / Via reddit.com

    14. And this is a whole new level of petty.

    roommate moved out and took his trashcan but didnt take out the trash
    u/DIStorted_Laughter / Via reddit.com

    15. As is this. Though I really want to know where they live that rent is $200.

    $200 rent paid in one dollar bills
    u/Derna_A_River / Via reddit.com

    16. This roommate is awful, but I'm not gonna lie, I think I may start using "being funny in an old man way."

    54 year old roommate asks if they can shoot themselves in response to being asked to turn down the music
    u/QuirkyElderberry5672 / Via reddit.com

    17. This roommate tried to make a new rule where no one was allowed to lock the door, simply because they didn't want to carry keys around.

    u/Aquitanic / Via reddit.com

    If you can't read this note, it says:

    "Don't lock the door. We don't do that here because no one carries a key. You've locked out three of us now on separate nights. Tang the doorbell legit 150 times at 2 AM. Had to sleep on a homie's couch. New house rules, no problem, but just don't lock it anymore."

    18. We've all either had this roommate or been this roommate.

    a long list of alarms
    u/mangosquisher10 / Via reddit.com

    19. And this roommate.

    the thinest toilet paper
    u/Average_Pelican / Via reddit.com

    20. Headphones exist, pal!

    list of messages asking to turn the music down
    u/vbv8 / Via reddit.com

    21. How...how did this even happen???

    broken table with pieces everywhere
    u/thethinkernut / Via reddit.com

    22. I legit thought these were candles when I first saw the photo.

    potatoes with very long roots grown
    u/Pretty_Track_7505 / Via reddit.com

    23. Is your roommate a pyromaniac???

    keyboard is burned
    u/luiscamara / Via reddit.com

    24. I'd be pissed.

    cast iron was left to soak for 3 days
    u/BobbyDalbec / Via reddit.com

    25. What is it with roommates and cast iron pans?

    microwave splatter guard melted into a cast iron
    u/Oilspillsaregood1 / Via reddit.com

    26. This roommate really didn't understand what a lease was.

    person says they didn&#x27;t sign a contract on when they would leave
    u/meemster786 / Via reddit.com

    27. If you've ever had to take out a pile of trash that is overflowing this much, you know how infuriating it is. Now imagine doing it multiple times a week.

    u/jonessinger / Via reddit.com

    28. I've heard of shower beers, but this is getting out of hand. Do you really need a snack for the shower? (Maybe the hour-shower guy does.)

    bag of chips in the shower
    u/babymunchrr / Via reddit.com

    29. This is infuriating.

    leftovers made in a pot put inside the fridge
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    30. But this is even worse.

    sink full of dirty dishes
    u/CartoonThinking / Via reddit.com

    31. Just get your own plates!

    messages about dishes and buying plates
    u/bendurrhover / Via reddit.com

    32. Disgusting!!!

    molded food that&#x27;s been left on the stove for 3 days
    u/vunnymck / Via reddit.com

    33. Maybe this is an unpopular opinion, but I feel like you shouldn't be making smelly alcohol in your apartment if you have roommates.

    u/donib11 / Via reddit.com

    34. How old are we??? No one should be throwing their controller. Maybe get those little wrist straps they have for Wii remotes.

    u/boiwotm88 / Via reddit.com

    35. I don't think this guy knows how to mow a lawn.

    half mowed lawn
    u/Hally_ / Via reddit.com

    36. This can't be safe.

    tea mug that hasnt been cleaned out in a month and still gets reused
    u/hot_boxxx / Via reddit.com

    37. What's the point of a giant "dirty" reminder if your roommate isn't even going to read it?

    dirty dishes from the dishwasher put away
    u/rocinante_donnager / Via reddit.com

    38. I'd be taking legal action if I were them.

    roommate crashed the car that they borrowed
    u/AloisDA / Via reddit.com

    39. Even if you don't let them borrow your car, you could still run into issues.

    roommate stole and crashed their roommate&#x27;s car
    u/maowang99 / Via reddit.com

    40. This person's roommate apparently "constantly has loud stuff playing on his TV, regardless of whether or not he's in the room," and I gotta say, that's one of my biggest pet peeves. If you're going to blast the TV, at least be watching it!

    u/Chadimus_Prime / Via reddit.com

    41. Time to change your password, bud.

    roommate using the others hulu account
    u/Active-Ambassador194 / Via reddit.com

    42. Blueberries and avocados are expensive, too!!!

    molded food in the trash
    u/m48_apocalypse / Via reddit.com

    43. I hope this roommate paid for a new monitor, but somehow I doubt it.

    cracked tv screen
    u/Whitedog2166 / Via reddit.com

    44. What is the point of this?

    roommate set up a tent in the middle of the living room
    u/Catboy-mew / Via reddit.com

    45. At least this roommate was *trying* to do something nice?

    roommate washed their other roommate&#x27;s clothes but shrunk it
    u/TraditionalRubbish / Via reddit.com

    46. Not letting your roommate have your stuff (OP also clarified they'd previously told the roommate they could have a few beers from their six-pack before and the roommate drank ALL of them) is apparently "a horrible attitude."

    u/secCcosMOS / Via reddit.com

    47. Sure, this note telling a roommate to clean up is a little aggressive, but replying "STFU" when you're clearly in the wrong is just rude.

    u/Andrew212N / Via reddit.com