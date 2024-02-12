47 Disgusting, Entitled, And Rude Roommates Who Actually Deserve Jail Time — But Make Sure They Don't Have Any Roommates In Jail, Either

1.This is an absolutely appalling level of laziness.
2.And this is purely diabolical.
3.This roommate might be a candidate for "most disgusting roommate ever."
4.Never mind. I found a better contender.
5.This person expressed feelings for their roommate (who was in a relationship, BTW) then tried to kick then out.
6.Why are you taking off your clothes INSIDE the shower in the first place???
7.As someone who cannot sleep if there is ANY light, this would piss me off to no end.
8.Are...are those MAGGOTS? 🤢
9.This roommmate took HOUR-LONG showers every day and had the audacity to say "I don't care about your well-being" when gently confronted over it.
10.If I came home and saw this, I'd turn around and walk right back out.
11.I just threw up in my mouth a little.
12.I hate when people do this. Don't buy something "for the apartment" and charge your roommate for it before asking!!! Especially if it's not essential.
13.I'll be honest, I have thrown out Tupperware with moldy food in it rather than clean it out, but this is a whole new level of lazy.
14.And this is a whole new level of petty.
15.As is this. Though I really want to know where they live that rent is $200.
16.This roommate is awful, but I'm not gonna lie, I think I may start using "being funny in an old man way."
17.This roommate tried to make a new rule where no one was allowed to lock the door, simply because they didn't want to carry keys around.
18.We've all either had this roommate or been this roommate.
19.And this roommate.
20.Headphones exist, pal!
21.How...how did this even happen???
22.I legit thought these were candles when I first saw the photo.
23.Is your roommate a pyromaniac???
24.I'd be pissed.
25.What is it with roommates and cast iron pans?
26.This roommate really didn't understand what a lease was.
27.If you've ever had to take out a pile of trash that is overflowing this much, you know how infuriating it is. Now imagine doing it multiple times a week.
28.I've heard of shower beers, but this is getting out of hand. Do you really need a snack for the shower? (Maybe the hour-shower guy does.)
29.This is infuriating.
30.But this is even worse.
31.Just get your own plates!
32.Disgusting!!!
33.Maybe this is an unpopular opinion, but I feel like you shouldn't be making smelly alcohol in your apartment if you have roommates.
34.How old are we??? No one should be throwing their controller. Maybe get those little wrist straps they have for Wii remotes.
35.I don't think this guy knows how to mow a lawn.
36.This can't be safe.
37.What's the point of a giant "dirty" reminder if your roommate isn't even going to read it?
38.I'd be taking legal action if I were them.
39.Even if you don't let them borrow your car, you could still run into issues.
40.This person's roommate apparently "constantly has loud stuff playing on his TV, regardless of whether or not he's in the room," and I gotta say, that's one of my biggest pet peeves. If you're going to blast the TV, at least be watching it!
41.Time to change your password, bud.
42.Blueberries and avocados are expensive, too!!!
43.I hope this roommate paid for a new monitor, but somehow I doubt it.
44.What is the point of this?
45.At least this roommate was *trying* to do something nice?
46.Not letting your roommate have your stuff (OP also clarified they'd previously told the roommate they could have a few beers from their six-pack before and the roommate drank ALL of them) is apparently "a horrible attitude."
47.Sure, this note telling a roommate to clean up is a little aggressive, but replying "STFU" when you're clearly in the wrong is just rude.