    47 Ingenious Things Other Countries Have That Make The US Feel Like It's Living In The 1800s

    Every single one of these needs to be implemented in every major US city!!!!

    Hannah Marder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Aruba has a machine that puts on your sunscreen FOR YOU. It literally rotates you around and sprays it everywhere so you don't have to get your hands all greasy and don't miss spots.

    a machine that applies sunscreen for you
    u/relytyler11700 / Via reddit.com

    2. The absolute worst part about pooping in public bathrooms is that everyone can hear you. But not in Japan, where you can mask the sound with music!

    a music button in a bathroom stall
    u/Natsumi_xy / Via reddit.com

    3. Meat you buy in Norway comes with little measures that tell you how many days are left before it goes bad.

    a measurement for how long til meat goes bad
    u/vegakiri / Via reddit.com

    4. Tokyo, Japan has an "air shower" for people who are allergic to pollen, to basically blow it off you and your clothes.

    an air shower
    u/Humvee13 / Via reddit.com

    5. Warsaw, Poland has a section of the sidewalk specifically for people looking at their phones, so you won't get stuck behind slow walkers glued to their cellphones.

    a walkway for people with phones
    u/thankurichard / Via reddit.com

    6. The entire pole lights up on these traffic lights in Moscow, Russia, so there's no way you can miss the color change.

    stop light poles that also light up
    u/m0rejuice / Via reddit.com

    7. Croatia has benches that not only charge your phone (using solar power!!!) but also provide Wi-Fi. Oh, and a place to sit, obviously.

    a bench that has Wi-Fi and chargers
    u/Snysny / Via reddit.com

    8. There's a restaurant in Finland where you can get your server's attention just by turning this device:

    A device that resembles a cup has a top that says &quot;turn for service.&quot; When you turn it, the cup changes colors, which lets the waiter know to come to your table
    u/GRC2772 / Via reddit.com

    9. This ingenious Japanese hack for carrying pizza boxes without them sliding to the side NEEDS to exist in the US.

    The pizza box includes extra cardboard on the top and sides that fits together to turn into a handle
    u/SaekoZ2 / Via reddit.com

    10. Similarly, there's a restaurant in India with a big sign showing you how to order with sign language so you can order across the room and don't have to worry about pronunciation.

    All the dishes on the menu come with a visual guide showing how to order it in sign language
    u/Thunder_Tree / Via reddit.com

    11. In Japan, you can choose a cart color based on if you'd like assistance or not...which is basically an introvert's dream.

    There are two stacks of hand carts by the entrance to the store. One is white and indicates you welcome assistance, the other is black and indicates you want to be left alone
    u/saksith / Via reddit.com

    12. The tops on recycling bins in Sweden show you exactly what you're supposed to put in them.

    The tops of the recycling bins are decorated with a glass bottle, plastic cup, and cardboard box to indicate which items go in which bin
    u/helloitsduke / Via reddit.com

    13. Japan has emergency toilets in elevators. Just in case.

    an elevator toilet
    u/Xander395 / Via reddit.com

    14. In France, there are parking garages with these neat little dividers to stop people from accidentally denting or scratching the car next to them when they get out.

    A soft beam hangs down from the ceiling and hovers over the line painted on the floor, indicating where the parking spot ends
    u/tomoblob / Via reddit.com

    15. Turkey has a restaurant that automatically shows you how to easily split up the bill, so you don't even have to do any math.

    The receipt gives the total amount, then the amount per person if your group has between two and five people
    u/Bleary_Eyed / Via reddit.com

    16. This Croatian intersection has a 3D map of the intersection so people who are blind know what it looks like.

    a brail rendering of the intersection for blind pedestrians
    u/ayearinaminute / Via reddit.com

    17. Free seltzer dispensers in the US would actually be a game-changer for me, a chronic LaCroix drinker. Too bad I'd have to go to France to access one!

    a seltzer dispenser
    u/Umbertina2 / Via reddit.com

    18. Morocco hides ugly utility poles under much prettier fake palm trees.

    You can see the very top of the utility pole, but the rest of it is covered by a palm tree
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    19. You can get an umbrella out of a vending machine in Hong Kong.

    umbrella vending machine
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    20. And in Singapore, there's an umbrella-sharing project where you can just take one when you need one!

    A bin on a street corner hold umbrellas, with a sign that says &quot;let this umbrella help you and another person&quot;
    u/random_avocado / Via reddit.com

    21. Italy has pet carts at grocery stores, so you don't have to leave your dog outside while you shop.

    The cart is smaller and includes a sign with a picture of a dog and text that says the cart is for pets
    u/MerleChi / Via reddit.com

    22. German grocery stores have a special place on the back of their shopping carts for beer.

    The extra rack is designed to be exactly the standard size of a case of beer, so the case fits snugly without the beers moving around
    u/crasher775 / Via reddit.com

    23. Speaking of shopping carts, there are also shopping cart cleaning machines in Germany.

    This bin looks similar to a mini car wash, where you can wheel your cart into the hole in the bin, wait for it to be washed, and then pull it back out
    u/pogogq / Via reddit.com

    24. This movie theater in Croatia has literal beds in the last row. We all want to lie down when watching movies anyway!!! Gimme the bed seats!

    The movie theater has four rows, the first three of which are normal seats, and the last of which features long beds with raised pillows, so you can still see the screen
    u/WeirdConstruction7 / Via reddit.com

    25. In the UK, there are emergency buttons on elevator floors in case you've collapsed.

    There&#x27;s one emergency button next to the floor numbers, but a second emergency button located at the very bottom, so it can be pressed from the floor
    u/CrappyTan69 / Via reddit.com

    26. Belgium has the same thing in their train bathrooms.

    An arrow points out a button near the floor, hidden below the bathroom&#x27;s sink
    u/zotket / Via reddit.com

    27. In Rome, Italy, there are UPS delivery bikes for narrow streets and alleyways.

    A rikshaw has been outfitted with a UPS branded back section that can hold several packages
    u/hayaimonogachi / Via reddit.com

    28. You can actually move this headrest from a transport in Denmark to whatever height you need.

    The seat has a headrest that is currently in the middle of the seat and be moved higher or lower, depending on the passenger&#x27;s height
    u/royce_17 / Via reddit.com

    29. There's a ski resort in Japan that uses saltwater sprinklers to keep pavement from getting too icy and dangerous.

    Sprinklers in the middle of the road spray saltwater in four directions to cover the street
    u/TheWolvis / Via reddit.com

    30. Belgian supermarkets have special parking spots close to the store just for pregnant women.

    Similar to handicapped parking spots in the US, this spot is painted with a pink square with a pregnant woman inside it to indicate its reserved
    u/root42 / Via reddit.com

    31. In Italy, bottle caps stay attached to bottles so you don't drop or lose them.

    The plastic rings at the top of bottles include an additional strip of plastic that keeps the lid attached
    u/cwajgapls / Via reddit.com

    32. This Norway bus stop has books so you won't be bored waiting for your bus.

    The bus stop is covered, so it&#x27;s protected from the elements, and has a book shelf filled with books built into the wall
    u/mymindismycastle / Via reddit.com

    33. And Spain has a book vending machine, so if you forgot your book and you're on the go, you can quickly grab a new one!

    a book vending machine
    u/Buabue1 / Via reddit.com

    34. The Auckland airport in New Zealand has a child's toilet and an adult toilet in a single stall for parents.

    The stall is outfitted with two toilets; the one for adults is larger and flushes using a sensor, the one for children is smaller and must be flushed by hand
    u/OMG_imBrick / Via reddit.com

    35. Speaking of toilets...there are places in Japan where you can see a full layout of toilets that are occupied, so you don't have to awkwardly try opening stalls that have people in them.

    In front of a line of toilets is an electronic screen that shows the row of toilets and has icons indicating which are currently occupied
    u/youknowitalktoomuch / Via reddit.com

    36. In Germany, there's a boat drive-thru for McDonald's in case you get hungry cruising down the river.

    Someone on a boat is pulled up to a dock by McDonald&#x27;s and ordering food
    u/peter_the_meter / Via reddit.com

    37. In Canada, there's bike repair equipment on the bike paths, in case you run into trouble.

    A metal pole has wires holding basic tools like screwdrivers and wrenches; the wires extend so the tools can be pulled out of the pool and used, but can&#x27;t be stolen
    u/dannyp24 / Via reddit.com

    38. In China, there's a McDonald's that sends down the food on a conveyer belt from the floor above. (Okay, maybe this one isn't convenient, but I still think it's cool, okay?)

    The conveyor belt is attached to the ceiling, with bags of food hanging off it
    u/jacob3ch / Via reddit.com

    39. There's a mini sink at Norwegian Burger Kings so you can empty your drink before throwing it in the trash.

    The trash can and mini sink are part of the same structure and are right next to each other for ease of use
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    40. This Italian supermarket has knee-activated water faucets so you don't have to turn on the faucet with dirty hands, then turn it off with clean ones.

    There is a metal square built into the sink at knee height with two buttons, one for hot water and one for cold. You press the button once to turn it on and again to turn it off
    u/4t0m77 / Via reddit.com

    41. Lisbon, Portugal has an open-air escalator (why aren't there more of these???).

    A stairway and escalator run up a hill to connect two outdoor streets
    u/rebordacao / Via reddit.com

    42. Police cars in Japan can raise their blinking lights so it's easier for people to see them above other cars.

    The police lights are built on top of a small hydraulic lift that can raise the lights much higher than the car when activated
    u/sand500 / Via reddit.com

    43. You can get mini gloves that just cover your fingers in South Korea — they often come with pizza or chips.

    u/Vlaed / Via reddit.com, [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    44. South Korean cakes also usually come with candles and matches — all inside a free cake knife.

    The cake comes served with a plastic serving knife. The knife includes a cap on the end that can be removed to reveal matches and candles
    u/sptjasd / Via reddit.com

    45. Some toilets in Copenhagen, Denmark have special bins in each stall to hold your electronics while you're using the bathroom.

    The large bin is attached to a wall and has pictures of a laptop and cellphone drawn on it
    u/ScriptThat / Via reddit.com

    46. In Hong Kong, there's a restaurant where there are draft beer dispensers right at your table.

    The table and beer draft are both built directly into the wall
    u/savrox / Via reddit.com

    47. And finally, in Australia, your tax returns share where your taxes actually went. Catch up, America!!!

    The top of the tax return shares the country&#x27;s gross debt, and then an itemized list shows where that person&#x27;s taxes went, with entries for things like welfare, healthcare, defense, and education
    u/heapsgoods / Via reddit.com

