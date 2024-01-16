47 Ingenious Things Other Countries Have That Make The US Feel Like It's Living In The 1800s

Travel·Posted on Jan 16, 202447 Ingenious Things Other Countries Have That Make The US Feel Like It's Living In The 1800sEvery single one of these needs to be implemented in every major US city!!!!by Hannah MarderBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Aruba has a machine that puts on your sunscreen FOR YOU. It literally rotates you around and sprays it everywhere so you don't have to get your hands all greasy and don't miss spots. u/relytyler11700 / Via reddit.com 2. The absolute worst part about pooping in public bathrooms is that everyone can hear you. But not in Japan, where you can mask the sound with music! u/Natsumi_xy / Via reddit.com 3. Meat you buy in Norway comes with little measures that tell you how many days are left before it goes bad. u/vegakiri / Via reddit.com 4. Tokyo, Japan has an "air shower" for people who are allergic to pollen, to basically blow it off you and your clothes. u/Humvee13 / Via reddit.com 5. Warsaw, Poland has a section of the sidewalk specifically for people looking at their phones, so you won't get stuck behind slow walkers glued to their cellphones. u/thankurichard / Via reddit.com 6. The entire pole lights up on these traffic lights in Moscow, Russia, so there's no way you can miss the color change. u/m0rejuice / Via reddit.com 7. Croatia has benches that not only charge your phone (using solar power!!!) but also provide Wi-Fi. Oh, and a place to sit, obviously. u/Snysny / Via reddit.com 8. There's a restaurant in Finland where you can get your server's attention just by turning this device: u/GRC2772 / Via reddit.com 9. This ingenious Japanese hack for carrying pizza boxes without them sliding to the side NEEDS to exist in the US. u/SaekoZ2 / Via reddit.com 10. Similarly, there's a restaurant in India with a big sign showing you how to order with sign language so you can order across the room and don't have to worry about pronunciation. u/Thunder_Tree / Via reddit.com 11. In Japan, you can choose a cart color based on if you'd like assistance or not...which is basically an introvert's dream. u/saksith / Via reddit.com 12. The tops on recycling bins in Sweden show you exactly what you're supposed to put in them. u/helloitsduke / Via reddit.com 13. Japan has emergency toilets in elevators. Just in case. u/Xander395 / Via reddit.com 14. In France, there are parking garages with these neat little dividers to stop people from accidentally denting or scratching the car next to them when they get out. u/tomoblob / Via reddit.com 15. Turkey has a restaurant that automatically shows you how to easily split up the bill, so you don't even have to do any math. u/Bleary_Eyed / Via reddit.com 16. This Croatian intersection has a 3D map of the intersection so people who are blind know what it looks like. u/ayearinaminute / Via reddit.com 17. Free seltzer dispensers in the US would actually be a game-changer for me, a chronic LaCroix drinker. Too bad I'd have to go to France to access one! u/Umbertina2 / Via reddit.com 18. Morocco hides ugly utility poles under much prettier fake palm trees. [deleted] / Via reddit.com 19. You can get an umbrella out of a vending machine in Hong Kong. [deleted] / Via reddit.com 20. And in Singapore, there's an umbrella-sharing project where you can just take one when you need one! u/random_avocado / Via reddit.com 21. Italy has pet carts at grocery stores, so you don't have to leave your dog outside while you shop. u/MerleChi / Via reddit.com 22. German grocery stores have a special place on the back of their shopping carts for beer. u/crasher775 / Via reddit.com 23. Speaking of shopping carts, there are also shopping cart cleaning machines in Germany. u/pogogq / Via reddit.com 24. This movie theater in Croatia has literal beds in the last row. We all want to lie down when watching movies anyway!!! Gimme the bed seats! u/WeirdConstruction7 / Via reddit.com 25. In the UK, there are emergency buttons on elevator floors in case you've collapsed. u/CrappyTan69 / Via reddit.com 26. Belgium has the same thing in their train bathrooms. u/zotket / Via reddit.com 27. In Rome, Italy, there are UPS delivery bikes for narrow streets and alleyways. u/hayaimonogachi / Via reddit.com 28. You can actually move this headrest from a transport in Denmark to whatever height you need. u/royce_17 / Via reddit.com 29. There's a ski resort in Japan that uses saltwater sprinklers to keep pavement from getting too icy and dangerous. u/TheWolvis / Via reddit.com 30. Belgian supermarkets have special parking spots close to the store just for pregnant women. u/root42 / Via reddit.com 31. In Italy, bottle caps stay attached to bottles so you don't drop or lose them. u/cwajgapls / Via reddit.com 32. This Norway bus stop has books so you won't be bored waiting for your bus. u/mymindismycastle / Via reddit.com 33. And Spain has a book vending machine, so if you forgot your book and you're on the go, you can quickly grab a new one! u/Buabue1 / Via reddit.com 34. The Auckland airport in New Zealand has a child's toilet and an adult toilet in a single stall for parents. u/OMG_imBrick / Via reddit.com 35. Speaking of toilets...there are places in Japan where you can see a full layout of toilets that are occupied, so you don't have to awkwardly try opening stalls that have people in them. u/youknowitalktoomuch / Via reddit.com 36. In Germany, there's a boat drive-thru for McDonald's in case you get hungry cruising down the river. u/peter_the_meter / Via reddit.com 37. In Canada, there's bike repair equipment on the bike paths, in case you run into trouble. u/dannyp24 / Via reddit.com 38. In China, there's a McDonald's that sends down the food on a conveyer belt from the floor above. (Okay, maybe this one isn't convenient, but I still think it's cool, okay?) u/jacob3ch / Via reddit.com 39. There's a mini sink at Norwegian Burger Kings so you can empty your drink before throwing it in the trash. [deleted] / Via reddit.com 40. This Italian supermarket has knee-activated water faucets so you don't have to turn on the faucet with dirty hands, then turn it off with clean ones. u/4t0m77 / Via reddit.com 41. Lisbon, Portugal has an open-air escalator (why aren't there more of these???). u/rebordacao / Via reddit.com 42. Police cars in Japan can raise their blinking lights so it's easier for people to see them above other cars. u/sand500 / Via reddit.com 43. You can get mini gloves that just cover your fingers in South Korea — they often come with pizza or chips. u/Vlaed / Via reddit.com, [deleted] / Via reddit.com 44. South Korean cakes also usually come with candles and matches — all inside a free cake knife. u/sptjasd / Via reddit.com 45. Some toilets in Copenhagen, Denmark have special bins in each stall to hold your electronics while you're using the bathroom. u/ScriptThat / Via reddit.com 46. In Hong Kong, there's a restaurant where there are draft beer dispensers right at your table. u/savrox / Via reddit.com 47. And finally, in Australia, your tax returns share where your taxes actually went. Catch up, America!!! u/heapsgoods / Via reddit.com H/T: r/mildlyinteresting